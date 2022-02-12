React Native for Windows

Build native Windows apps with React.

See the official React Native website for an introduction to React Native.

React Native is a framework developed by Facebook that enables you to build world-class application experiences on native platforms using a consistent developer experience based on JavaScript and React. The focus of React Native is on developer efficiency across all the platforms you care about - learn once, write anywhere.

This repository adds support for the Windows 10 SDK, which allows you to build apps for all devices supported by Windows 10 including PCs, tablets, 2-in-1s, Xbox, Mixed reality devices etc.

Visit the official React Native for Windows + macOS website to learn more.

Contents

Status and roadmap

Check out our blog if you'd like to stay up to date on the status of React Native for Windows and check out current and past roadmaps. We will post all new releases, updates and general news about the project there.

Requirements

You can run React Native Windows apps only on devices supported by the Windows 10 SDK.

For a full and detailed list of the system requirements and how to set up your development platform, see our System Requirements documentation on our website.

Getting Started

See the Getting Started Guide on our React Native for Windows + macOS website to build your first React Native for Windows app.

Logging Issues

Search the existing issues and try to make sure your problem doesn’t already exist before opening a new issue. If your issue doesn't exist yet, try to make sure you provide as much information as possible to us so we can help you sooner. It’s helpful if you include information like:

The version of Windows, React Native, React Native Windows extension, and device family (i.e., mobile, desktop, Xbox, etc.) where you ran into the issue.

A stack trace and reduced repro case when possible.

Ensure the appropriate template is used when filing your issue(s).

Contributing

See Contributing guidelines for how to setup your fork of the repo and start a PR to contribute to React Native for Windows.

good first issue and help wanted are great starting points for PRs.

Documentation

React Native already has great documentation and we're working to ensure the React Native Windows is part of that documentation story.

React Native for Windows has it's own separate documentation site where Windows and macOS specific information, like API docs and blog updates live.

Examples

Using the CLI in the Getting Started guide will set you up with a sample React Native for Windows app that you can begin editing right away.

If you're looking for sample code, just browse the RNTester folder in the GitHub web UI

License

The React Native Windows extension, including modifications to the original Facebook source code, and all newly contributed code is provided under the MIT License. Portions of the React Native Windows extension derived from React Native are copyright Facebook.

Code of Conduct

This project has adopted the Microsoft Open Source Code of Conduct. For more information see the Code of Conduct FAQ or contact opencode@microsoft.com with any additional questions or comments.