npm install rn-vertical-slider
<VerticalSlider
value={1}
disabled={false}
min={0}
max={100}
onChange={(value: number) => {
console.log("CHANGE", value);
}}
onComplete={(value: number) => {
console.log("COMPLETE", value);
}}
width={50}
height={300}
step={1}
borderRadius={5}
minimumTrackTintColor={"gray"}
maximumTrackTintColor={"tomato"}
showBallIndicator
ballIndicatorColor={"gray"}
ballIndicatorTextColor={"white"}
/>
|Property
|Type
|Default
|Description
|value
|number
|0
|Value of the slider.
|disabled
|bool
|false
|Enable or disable slider.
|min
|number
|0
|Minimum value for slider.
|max
|number
|0
|Maximum value for slider.
|onChange
|function
|null
|Callback continuously called while the user is dragging the slider.
|onComplete
|function
|null
|Callback called when the user finishes changing the value (e.g. when the slider is released).
|width
|number
|0
|Width of the slider.
|height
|number
|0
|Height of the slider.
|borderRadius
|number
|0
|The border radius of component.
|maximumTrackTintColor
|string
|'#eee'
|The top color.
|minimumTrackTintColor
|string
|'#fff'
|The bottom color.
|showBallIndicator
|bool
|false
|To show or hide indicator.
|step
|number
|0
|This value describes number of steps to skip.
|ballIndicatorColor
|string
|'#fff'
|Background color for Indicator
|ballIndicatorWidth
|number
|48
|Diameter of Indicator. [Height of Indicator : If renderIndicator present]
|ballIndicatorHeight
|number
|48
|Diameter of Indicator. [Width of Indicator : If renderIndicator present]
|ballIndicatorPosition
|number
|-50
|Horizontal position of Indicator with respect to current selected value.
|ballIndicatorTextColor
|string
|'#fff'
|Indicator text color.
|animationDuration
|number
|0
|Animation Duration
|showBackgroundShadow
|boolean
|0
|Display shadow on Indicator (If available) and Slider
|shadowProps
|object
|see below
|Shadow Configuration for Slider
|renderIndicator
|boolean
|0
|Render a custom slider indicator
shadowProps define the shadow properties for slider (Indicator Component if shown) Default Props :
{
shadowOffsetWidth = 0,
shadowOffsetHeight = 1,
shadowOpacity = 0.22,
shadowRadius = 2.22,
elevation = 3,
shadowColor = '#000',
}
renderIndicator is used when you want to use custom indicator for the slider. ballIndicatorHeight, ballIndicatorWidth will define the height and width of the component.
This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE.md file for details
See the contributing guide to learn how to contribute to the repository and the development workflow.
MIT