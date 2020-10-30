🆕 React Native Vertical Slider 🎚

A vertical Slider for React Native written entirely in javascript. Support this project with a ★ on Github.

📝 Completely written in Typescript

🔗 No Native linking required

🏁 Getting Started

To add this slider to your project :

npm install rn-vertical-slider

🎨 Usage

A basic example of slider

<VerticalSlider value={1} disabled={false} min={0} max={100} onChange={(value: number) => { console.log( "CHANGE" , value); }} onComplete={(value: number) => { console.log( "COMPLETE" , value); }} width={50} height={300} step={1} borderRadius={5} minimumTrackTintColor={"gray"} maximumTrackTintColor={"tomato"} showBallIndicator ballIndicatorColor={"gray"} ballIndicatorTextColor={"white"} />

🎛 Props

Property Type Default Description value number 0 Value of the slider. disabled bool false Enable or disable slider. min number 0 Minimum value for slider. max number 0 Maximum value for slider. onChange function null Callback continuously called while the user is dragging the slider. onComplete function null Callback called when the user finishes changing the value (e.g. when the slider is released). width number 0 Width of the slider. height number 0 Height of the slider. borderRadius number 0 The border radius of component. maximumTrackTintColor string '#eee' The top color. minimumTrackTintColor string '#fff' The bottom color. showBallIndicator bool false To show or hide indicator. step number 0 This value describes number of steps to skip. ballIndicatorColor string '#fff' Background color for Indicator ballIndicatorWidth number 48 Diameter of Indicator. [Height of Indicator : If renderIndicator present] ballIndicatorHeight number 48 Diameter of Indicator. [Width of Indicator : If renderIndicator present] ballIndicatorPosition number -50 Horizontal position of Indicator with respect to current selected value. ballIndicatorTextColor string '#fff' Indicator text color. animationDuration number 0 Animation Duration showBackgroundShadow boolean 0 Display shadow on Indicator (If available) and Slider shadowProps object see below Shadow Configuration for Slider renderIndicator boolean 0 Render a custom slider indicator

shadowProps

shadowProps define the shadow properties for slider (Indicator Component if shown) Default Props :

{ shadowOffsetWidth = 0 , shadowOffsetHeight = 1 , shadowOpacity = 0.22 , shadowRadius = 2.22 , elevation = 3 , shadowColor = ' }

renderIndicator

renderIndicator is used when you want to use custom indicator for the slider. ballIndicatorHeight, ballIndicatorWidth will define the height and width of the component.

Custom renderIndicator

📌 Extras

Gradient Slider Slider with linear gradient

☀️ License

This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE.md file for details

🚧 Contributing

See the contributing guide to learn how to contribute to the repository and the development workflow.

