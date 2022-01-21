A flexible tourguide for your react native app!
🎉 Webable 🎉
(a rewriting of react-native-copilot)
yarn add rn-tourguide
yarn add react-native-svg
react-native link react-native-svg
If you are using Expo:
expo install react-native-svg
import {
TourGuideProvider, // Main provider
TourGuideZone, // Main wrapper of highlight component
TourGuideZoneByPosition, // Component to use mask on overlay (ie, position absolute)
useTourGuideController, // hook to start, etc.
} from 'rn-tourguide'
// Add <TourGuideProvider/> at the root of you app!
function App() {
return (
<TourGuideProvider {...{ borderRadius: 16 }}>
<AppContent />
</TourGuideProvider>
)
}
const AppContent = () => {
const iconProps = { size: 40, color: '#888' }
// Use Hooks to control!
const {
canStart, // a boolean indicate if you can start tour guide
start, // a function to start the tourguide
stop, // a function to stopping it
eventEmitter, // an object for listening some events
} = useTourGuideController()
// Can start at mount 🎉
// you need to wait until everything is registered 😁
React.useEffect(() => {
if (canStart) {
// 👈 test if you can start otherwise nothing will happen
start()
}
}, [canStart]) // 👈 don't miss it!
const handleOnStart = () => console.log('start')
const handleOnStop = () => console.log('stop')
const handleOnStepChange = () => console.log(`stepChange`)
React.useEffect(() => {
eventEmitter.on('start', handleOnStart)
eventEmitter.on('stop', handleOnStop)
eventEmitter.on('stepChange', handleOnStepChange)
return () => {
eventEmitter.off('start', handleOnStart)
eventEmitter.off('stop', handleOnStop)
eventEmitter.off('stepChange', handleOnStepChange)
}
}, [])
return (
<View style={styles.container}>
{/*
Use TourGuideZone only to wrap your component
*/}
<TourGuideZone
zone={2}
text={'A react-native-copilot remastered! 🎉'}
borderRadius={16}
>
<Text style={styles.title}>
{'Welcome to the demo of\n"rn-tourguide"'}
</Text>
</TourGuideZone>
<View style={styles.middleView}>
<TouchableOpacity style={styles.button} onPress={() => start()}>
<Text style={styles.buttonText}>START THE TUTORIAL!</Text>
</TouchableOpacity>
<TourGuideZone zone={3} shape={'rectangle_and_keep'}>
<TouchableOpacity style={styles.button} onPress={() => start(4)}>
<Text style={styles.buttonText}>Step 4</Text>
</TouchableOpacity>
</TourGuideZone>
<TouchableOpacity style={styles.button} onPress={() => start(2)}>
<Text style={styles.buttonText}>Step 2</Text>
</TouchableOpacity>
<TouchableOpacity style={styles.button} onPress={stop}>
<Text style={styles.buttonText}>Stop</Text>
</TouchableOpacity>
<TourGuideZone
zone={1}
shape='circle'
text={'With animated SVG morphing with awesome flubber 🍮💯'}
>
<Image source={{ uri }} style={styles.profilePhoto} />
</TourGuideZone>
</View>
<View style={styles.row}>
<TourGuideZone zone={4} shape={'circle'}>
<Ionicons name='ios-contact' {...iconProps} />
</TourGuideZone>
<Ionicons name='ios-chatbubbles' {...iconProps} />
<Ionicons name='ios-globe' {...iconProps} />
<TourGuideZone zone={5}>
<Ionicons name='ios-navigate' {...iconProps} />
</TourGuideZone>
<TourGuideZone zone={6} shape={'circle'}>
<Ionicons name='ios-rainy' {...iconProps} />
</TourGuideZone>
<TourGuideZoneByPosition
zone={7}
shape={'circle'}
isTourGuide
bottom={30}
left={35}
width={300}
height={300}
/>
</View>
</View>
)
}
TourGuide props:
interface TourGuideZoneProps {
zone: number // A positive number indicating the order of the step in the entire walkthrough.
isTourGuide?: boolean // return children without wrapping id false
text?: string // text in tooltip
shape?: Shape // which shape
maskOffset?: number // offset around zone
borderRadius?: number // round corner when rectangle
startAtMount?: boolean // start at mount
keepTooltipPosition?: boolean
tooltipBottomOffset?: number
children: React.ReactNode
}
type Shape = 'circle' | 'rectangle' | 'circle_and_keep' | 'rectangle_and_keep'
export interface TourGuideProviderProps {
tooltipComponent?: React.ComponentType<TooltipProps>
tooltipStyle?: StyleProp<ViewStyle>
labels?: Labels
androidStatusBarVisible?: boolean
backdropColor?: string
verticalOffset?: number
wrapperStyle?: StyleProp<ViewStyle>
maskOffset?: number
borderRadius?: number
animationDuration?: number
children: React.ReactNode
dismissOnPress?: boolean
}
interface TooltipProps {
isFirstStep?: boolean
isLastStep?: boolean
currentStep: Step
labels?: Labels
handleNext?(): void
handlePrev?(): void
handleStop?(): void
}
interface Labels {
skip?: string
previous?: string
next?: string
finish?: string
}
In order to start the tutorial, you can call the
start function from
useTourGuideController hook:
function HomeScreen() {
const { start } = useTourGuideController()
React.useEffect(() => {
start()
}, [])
render() {
// ...
}
}
export default HomeScreen
If you are looking for a working example, please check out this link.
You can customize the tooltip by passing a component to the
copilot HOC maker. If you are looking for an example tooltip component, take a look at the default tooltip implementation.
const TooltipComponent = ({
isFirstStep,
isLastStep,
handleNext,
handlePrev,
handleStop,
currentStep,
}) => (
// ...
);
<TourGuideProvider {...{tooltipComponent: TooltipComponent}}>
// ...
</TourGuideProvider>
You can customize tooltips style:
const style = {
backgroundColor: '#9FA8DA',
borderRadius: 10,
paddingTop: 5,
}
<TourGuideProvider {...{ tooltipStyle: style }}>
// ...
</TourGuideProvider>
You can customize the mask color - default is
rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.4), by passing a color string to the
copilot HOC maker.
<TourGuideProvider {...{ backdropColor: 'rgba(50, 50, 100, 0.9)' }}>
// ...
</TourGuideProvider>
You can localize labels:
<TourGuideProvider
{...{
labels: {
previous: 'Vorheriger',
next: 'Nächster',
skip: 'Überspringen',
finish: 'Beenden',
},
}}
>
// ...
</TourGuideProvider>
Along with
start(),
useTourGuideController passes
copilotEvents function to the component to help you with tracking of tutorial progress. It utilizes mitt under the hood, you can see how full API there.
List of available events is:
start — Copilot tutorial has started.
stop — Copilot tutorial has ended or skipped.
stepChange — Next step is triggered. Passes
Step instance as event handler argument.
Issues and Pull Requests are always welcome.
Looking for a ReactNative freelance expert with more than 14 years experience? Contact me from my website!