A flexible tourguide for your react native app!

🎉 Webable 🎉

(a rewriting of react-native-copilot)

🎉DEMO WEB 🎉

Installation

yarn add rn-tourguide

yarn add react- native -svg react- native link react- native -svg

If you are using Expo:

expo install react- native -svg

Usage

import { TourGuideProvider, // Main provider TourGuideZone, // Main wrapper of highlight component TourGuideZoneByPosition, // Component to use mask on overlay (ie, position absolute) useTourGuideController, // hook to start, etc. } from 'rn-tourguide' // Add <TourGuideProvider/> at the root of you app! function App() { return ( <TourGuideProvider {...{ borderRadius: 16 }}> <AppContent /> </TourGuideProvider> ) } const AppContent = () => { const iconProps = { size: 40, color: '#888' } // Use Hooks to control! const { canStart, // a boolean indicate if you can start tour guide start, // a function to start the tourguide stop, // a function to stopping it eventEmitter, // an object for listening some events } = useTourGuideController() // Can start at mount 🎉 // you need to wait until everything is registered 😁 React.useEffect(() => { if (canStart) { // 👈 test if you can start otherwise nothing will happen start() } }, [canStart]) // 👈 don't miss it! const handleOnStart = () => console.log('start') const handleOnStop = () => console.log('stop') const handleOnStepChange = () => console.log(`stepChange`) React.useEffect(() => { eventEmitter.on('start', handleOnStart) eventEmitter.on('stop', handleOnStop) eventEmitter.on('stepChange', handleOnStepChange) return () => { eventEmitter.off('start', handleOnStart) eventEmitter.off('stop', handleOnStop) eventEmitter.off('stepChange', handleOnStepChange) } }, []) return ( <View style={styles.container}> {/* Use TourGuideZone only to wrap your component */} <TourGuideZone zone={2} text={'A react-native-copilot remastered! 🎉'} borderRadius={16} > <Text style={styles.title}> {'Welcome to the demo of

"rn-tourguide"'} </Text> </TourGuideZone> <View style={styles.middleView}> <TouchableOpacity style={styles.button} onPress={() => start()}> <Text style={styles.buttonText}>START THE TUTORIAL!</Text> </TouchableOpacity> <TourGuideZone zone={3} shape={'rectangle_and_keep'}> <TouchableOpacity style={styles.button} onPress={() => start(4)}> <Text style={styles.buttonText}>Step 4</Text> </TouchableOpacity> </TourGuideZone> <TouchableOpacity style={styles.button} onPress={() => start(2)}> <Text style={styles.buttonText}>Step 2</Text> </TouchableOpacity> <TouchableOpacity style={styles.button} onPress={stop}> <Text style={styles.buttonText}>Stop</Text> </TouchableOpacity> <TourGuideZone zone={1} shape='circle' text={'With animated SVG morphing with awesome flubber 🍮💯'} > <Image source={{ uri }} style={styles.profilePhoto} /> </TourGuideZone> </View> <View style={styles.row}> <TourGuideZone zone={4} shape={'circle'}> <Ionicons name='ios-contact' {...iconProps} /> </TourGuideZone> <Ionicons name='ios-chatbubbles' {...iconProps} /> <Ionicons name='ios-globe' {...iconProps} /> <TourGuideZone zone={5}> <Ionicons name='ios-navigate' {...iconProps} /> </TourGuideZone> <TourGuideZone zone={6} shape={'circle'}> <Ionicons name='ios-rainy' {...iconProps} /> </TourGuideZone> <TourGuideZoneByPosition zone={7} shape={'circle'} isTourGuide bottom={30} left={35} width={300} height={300} /> </View> </View> ) }

TourGuide props:

interface TourGuideZoneProps { zone: number isTourGuide?: boolean text?: string shape?: Shape maskOffset?: number borderRadius?: number startAtMount?: boolean keepTooltipPosition?: boolean tooltipBottomOffset?: number children: React.ReactNode } type Shape = 'circle' | 'rectangle' | 'circle_and_keep' | 'rectangle_and_keep' export interface TourGuideProviderProps { tooltipComponent?: React.ComponentType<TooltipProps> tooltipStyle?: StyleProp<ViewStyle> labels?: Labels androidStatusBarVisible?: boolean backdropColor?: string verticalOffset?: number wrapperStyle?: StyleProp<ViewStyle> maskOffset?: number borderRadius?: number animationDuration?: number children: React.ReactNode dismissOnPress?: boolean } interface TooltipProps { isFirstStep?: boolean isLastStep?: boolean currentStep: Step labels?: Labels handleNext?(): void handlePrev?(): void handleStop?(): void } interface Labels { skip?: string previous?: string next?: string finish?: string }

In order to start the tutorial, you can call the start function from useTourGuideController hook:

function HomeScreen ( ) { const { start } = useTourGuideController() React.useEffect( () => { start() }, []) render() { } } export default HomeScreen

If you are looking for a working example, please check out this link.

Custom tooltip component

You can customize the tooltip by passing a component to the copilot HOC maker. If you are looking for an example tooltip component, take a look at the default tooltip implementation.

const TooltipComponent = ({ isFirstStep, isLastStep, handleNext, handlePrev, handleStop, currentStep, }) => ( ); < TourGuideProvider { ... { tooltipComponent: TooltipComponent }}> // ... </ TourGuideProvider >

Custom tooltip styling

You can customize tooltips style:

const style = { backgroundColor: '#9FA8DA', borderRadius: 10, paddingTop: 5, } <TourGuideProvider {...{ tooltipStyle: style }}> // ... </TourGuideProvider>

Custom mask color

You can customize the mask color - default is rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.4) , by passing a color string to the copilot HOC maker.

<TourGuideProvider {...{ backdropColor: 'rgba(50, 50, 100, 0.9)' }}> // ... </TourGuideProvider>

Custom labels (for i18n)

You can localize labels:

<TourGuideProvider {...{ labels: { previous: 'Vorheriger', next: 'Nächster', skip: 'Überspringen', finish: 'Beenden', }, }} > // ... </TourGuideProvider>

Listening to the events

Along with start() , useTourGuideController passes copilotEvents function to the component to help you with tracking of tutorial progress. It utilizes mitt under the hood, you can see how full API there.

List of available events is:

start — Copilot tutorial has started.

— Copilot tutorial has started. stop — Copilot tutorial has ended or skipped.

— Copilot tutorial has ended or skipped. stepChange — Next step is triggered. Passes Step instance as event handler argument.

Contributing

Issues and Pull Requests are always welcome.

Hire an expert!

Looking for a ReactNative freelance expert with more than 14 years experience? Contact me from my website!

License