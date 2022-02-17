Simple, lightwweight and blazing fast react native tooltip

Expo App if you want to try it out: https://expo.io/@andreixoc/RNTooltipTester

Code for the Expo app is here: https://github.com/andreiCalazans/rnTooltipTester

Install

yarn add rn-tooltip

or

npm install rn-tooltip --save

Usage

import { Text } from 'react-native' ; import Tooltip from 'rn-tooltip' ; ... <Tooltip popover={<Text>Info here< /Text>}> <Text>Press me</ Text> </ Tooltip >

Props

Reference

backgroundColor

sets backgroundColor of the tooltip and pointer.

Type Default string #617080

containerStyle

Passes style object to tooltip container

Type Default object (style) inherited styling

height

Tooltip container height. Necessary in order to render the container in the correct place. Pass height according to the size of the content rendered inside the container.

Type Default number string

highlightColor

Color to highlight the item the tooltip is surrounding.

Type Default string transparent

onClose

function which gets called on closing the tooltip.

Type Default function () => {}

onOpen

function which gets called on opening the tooltip.

Type Default function () => {}

pointerColor

Color of tooltip pointer, it defaults to the backgroundColor if none is passed .

Type Default string backgroundColor

pointerStyle

Passes style object to tooltip pointer view

Type Default object (style) inherited styling

popover

Component to be rendered as the display container.

Type Default React.Element null

actionType

Flag to determine how the tooltip reacts to presses.

Type Default press or none or longPress press

width

Tooltip container width. Necessary in order to render the container in the correct place. Pass height according to the size of the content rendered inside the container.

Type Default number number

withOverlay

Flag to determine whether or not dislay overlay shadow when tooltip is open.

Type Default boolean true

overlayColor

Sets backgroundColor of the overlay.

Type Default string rgba(250, 250, 250, 0.70)

withPointer

Flag to determine whether or not dislay pointer.

Type Default boolean true

toggleWrapperProps

Drills TouchableOpacity Props down to the TouchableOpacity wrapper that toggles the Tooltip.

Type Default TouchableOpacityProps {}

MIT Licensed