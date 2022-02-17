Simple, lightwweight and blazing fast react native tooltip
Expo App if you want to try it out: https://expo.io/@andreixoc/RNTooltipTester
Code for the Expo app is here: https://github.com/andreiCalazans/rnTooltipTester
yarn add rn-tooltip
or
npm install rn-tooltip --save
import { Text } from 'react-native';
import Tooltip from 'rn-tooltip';
<Tooltip popover={<Text>Info here</Text>}>
<Text>Press me</Text>
</Tooltip>
backgroundColor
sets backgroundColor of the tooltip and pointer.
|Type
|Default
|string
|#617080
containerStyle
Passes style object to tooltip container
|Type
|Default
|object (style)
|inherited styling
height
Tooltip container height. Necessary in order to render the container in the correct place. Pass height according to the size of the content rendered inside the container.
|Type
|Default
|number
|string
highlightColor
Color to highlight the item the tooltip is surrounding.
|Type
|Default
|string
|transparent
onClose
function which gets called on closing the tooltip.
|Type
|Default
|function
|() => {}
onOpen
function which gets called on opening the tooltip.
|Type
|Default
|function
|() => {}
pointerColor
Color of tooltip pointer, it defaults to the
backgroundColor if none is passed .
|Type
|Default
|string
backgroundColor
pointerStyle
Passes style object to tooltip pointer view
|Type
|Default
|object (style)
|inherited styling
popover
Component to be rendered as the display container.
|Type
|Default
|React.Element
|null
actionType
Flag to determine how the tooltip reacts to presses.
|Type
|Default
|press or none or longPress
|press
width
Tooltip container width. Necessary in order to render the container in the correct place. Pass height according to the size of the content rendered inside the container.
|Type
|Default
|number
|number
withOverlay
Flag to determine whether or not dislay overlay shadow when tooltip is open.
|Type
|Default
|boolean
|true
overlayColor
Sets backgroundColor of the overlay.
|Type
|Default
|string
|rgba(250, 250, 250, 0.70)
withPointer
Flag to determine whether or not dislay pointer.
|Type
|Default
|boolean
|true
toggleWrapperProps
Drills TouchableOpacity Props down to the TouchableOpacity wrapper that toggles the Tooltip.
|Type
|Default
|TouchableOpacityProps
|{}
MIT Licensed