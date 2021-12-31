React Native Swipeable Panel rn-swipeable-panel is a swipeable, easy to use bottom panel for your React Native projects. You can extend panel by swiping up, make it small or close by swiping down with pan gestures. Feel free to redesign inside of the panel.

⚙️ Installation

To install the package;

$ yarn add rn-swipeable-panel

✅ It is done!

🚀 How to use

import React from 'react' ; import { StyleSheet, Text, View } from 'react-native' ; import { SwipeablePanel } from 'rn-swipeable-panel' ; export default App = () => { const [panelProps, setPanelProps] = useState({ fullWidth : true , openLarge : true , showCloseButton : true , onClose : () => closePanel(), onPressCloseButton : () => closePanel(), }); const [isPanelActive, setIsPanelActive] = useState( false ); const openPanel = () => { setIsPanelActive( true ); }; const closePanel = () => { setIsPanelActive( false ); }; return ( < View style = {styles.container} > < Text style = {styles.welcome} > Welcome to React Native! </ Text > < Text style = {styles.instructions} > To get started, edit App.js </ Text > < SwipeablePanel { ...panelProps } isActive = {isPanelActive} > < PanelContent /> {/* Your Content Here */} </ SwipeablePanel > </ View > ); };

☝️ Options

Properties Type Description Default isActive bool Show/Hide the panel false onClose Function Fired when the panel is closed showCloseButton bool Set true if you want to show close button fullWidth bool Set true if you want to make full with panel false openLarge bool Set true if you want to open panel large by default false onlyLarge bool Set true if you want to let panel open just large mode false onlySmall bool Set true if you want to let panel open just small mode false noBackgroundOpacity bool Set true if you want to disable black background opacity false style Object Use this prop to override panel style {} closeRootStyle Object Use this prop to override close button background style {} closeIconStyle Object Use this prop to override close button icon style {} barStyle Object Use this prop to override bar style {} smallPanelHeight Object Use this prop to override the small panel default height barContainerStyle Object Use this prop to override bar container style {} closeOnTouchOutside bool Set true if you want to close panel by touching outside false allowTouchOutside bool Set true if you want to make toucable outside of panel false noBar bool Set true if you want to remove gray bar false scrollViewProps Object Use this prop to override scroll view that inside the panel {}

