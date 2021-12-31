rn-swipeable-panel is a swipeable, easy to use bottom panel for your React Native projects. You can extend panel by swiping up, make it small or close by swiping down with pan gestures. Feel free to redesign inside of the panel.
To install the package;
$ yarn add rn-swipeable-panel
✅ It is done!
import React from 'react';
import { StyleSheet, Text, View } from 'react-native';
import { SwipeablePanel } from 'rn-swipeable-panel';
export default App = () => {
const [panelProps, setPanelProps] = useState({
fullWidth: true,
openLarge: true,
showCloseButton: true,
onClose: () => closePanel(),
onPressCloseButton: () => closePanel(),
// ...or any prop you want
});
const [isPanelActive, setIsPanelActive] = useState(false);
const openPanel = () => {
setIsPanelActive(true);
};
const closePanel = () => {
setIsPanelActive(false);
};
return (
<View style={styles.container}>
<Text style={styles.welcome}>Welcome to React Native!</Text>
<Text style={styles.instructions}>To get started, edit App.js</Text>
<SwipeablePanel {...panelProps} isActive={isPanelActive}>
<PanelContent /> {/* Your Content Here */}
</SwipeablePanel>
</View>
);
};
|Properties
|Type
|Description
|Default
|isActive
bool
|Show/Hide the panel
false
|onClose
Function
|Fired when the panel is closed
|showCloseButton
bool
|Set true if you want to show close button
|fullWidth
bool
|Set true if you want to make full with panel
false
|openLarge
bool
|Set true if you want to open panel large by default
false
|onlyLarge
bool
|Set true if you want to let panel open just large mode
false
|onlySmall
bool
|Set true if you want to let panel open just small mode
false
|noBackgroundOpacity
bool
|Set true if you want to disable black background opacity
false
|style
Object
|Use this prop to override panel style
{}
|closeRootStyle
Object
|Use this prop to override close button background style
{}
|closeIconStyle
Object
|Use this prop to override close button icon style
{}
|barStyle
Object
|Use this prop to override bar style
{}
|smallPanelHeight
Object
|Use this prop to override the small panel default height
|barContainerStyle
Object
|Use this prop to override bar container style
{}
|closeOnTouchOutside
bool
|Set true if you want to close panel by touching outside
false
|allowTouchOutside
bool
|Set true if you want to make toucable outside of panel
false
|noBar
bool
|Set true if you want to remove gray bar
false
|scrollViewProps
Object
|Use this prop to override scroll view that inside the panel
{}
Please give a ⭐️ if this project helped you!
If you have any questions or requests or want to contribute to
rn-swipeable-panel, please write the issue or give me a Pull Request freely.