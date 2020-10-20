🚨 I don't have time to maintain this package. I am open to PRs. 🚨

A sprite sheet animation library for React Native

Install

npm install --save rn-sprite-sheet

Import

import SpriteSheet from 'rn-sprite-sheet';

Usage

Create ref for SpriteSheet Set the source using require() for local asset images or using { uri: <image's url>, width: <image's width>, height: <image's height> } for network images Specify the columns and rows (each frame must be the same size) Create animations object (each key is an animation name and their value should be an array of frame indexes) Play an animation by calling the play method on a SpriteSheet reference and pass it a config object with at least a type property

Example

<SpriteSheet ref={ref => ( this .mummy = ref)} source={ require ( './assets/mummy.png' )} columns={ 9 } rows={ 6 } imageStyle={{ marginTop : -1 }} animations={{ walk : [ 0 , 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 , 6 , 7 , 8 , 9 , 10 , 11 , 12 , 13 , 14 , 15 , 16 , 17 ], appear : Array .from({ length : 15 }, (v, i) => i + 18 ), die : Array .from({ length : 21 }, (v, i) => i + 33 ), }} />; play = config => this .mummy.play(config);

Methods

To be called on a SpriteSheet reference

play({ type, fps = 24 , loop = false , resetAfterFinish = false , onFinish = () => {} }) stop(callback) reset(callback)

Props

static propTypes = { source : sourcePropType.isRequired columns : PropTypes.number.isRequired, rows : PropTypes.number.isRequired, animations : PropTypes.object.isRequired, viewStyle : stylePropType, imageStyle : stylePropType, height : PropTypes.number, width : PropTypes.number, onLoad : PropTypes.func, frameWidth : PropTypes.func, frameHeight : PropTypes.func, offsetX : PropTypes.func, offsetY : PropTypes.func }; static defaultPropTypes = { columns : 1 , rows : 1 , animations : {} };

Sprite sheet image specifications

When generating a sprite sheet image to use with rn-sprite-sheet, ensure that the frames are all of the same dimensions, and that the overall image size is exactly the height of all rows and the width of all columns. Depending on the tool you use to generate your sprite sheet image, you may need to crop the source image.