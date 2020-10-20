🚨 I don't have time to maintain this package. I am open to PRs. 🚨
A sprite sheet animation library for React Native
npm install --save rn-sprite-sheet
import SpriteSheet from 'rn-sprite-sheet';
require() for local asset images or using
{ uri: <image's url>, width: <image's width>, height: <image's height> } for network images
<SpriteSheet
ref={ref => (this.mummy = ref)}
source={require('./assets/mummy.png')}
columns={9}
rows={6}
// height={200} // set either, none, but not both
// width={200}
// frameHeight={50} // manually set size of your sprite
// frameWidth={50} // overrides auto calculation of frame size based on height, width, columns, and rows.
// offsetX={0}
// offsetY={0}
imageStyle={{ marginTop: -1 }}
animations={{
walk: [0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17],
appear: Array.from({ length: 15 }, (v, i) => i + 18),
die: Array.from({ length: 21 }, (v, i) => i + 33),
}}
/>;
// ...
play = config => this.mummy.play(config);
To be called on a SpriteSheet reference
play({
type, // (required) name of the animation (name is specified as a key in the animation prop)
fps = 24, // frames per second
loop = false, // if true, replays animation after it finishes
resetAfterFinish = false, // if true, the animation will reset back to the first frame when finished; else will remain on the last frame when finished
onFinish = () => {} // called when the animation finishes; will not work when loop === true
})
stop(callback) // stop at current frame
reset(callback) // stop and go to first frame
static propTypes = {
source: sourcePropType.isRequired // source must be required
columns: PropTypes.number.isRequired,
rows: PropTypes.number.isRequired,
animations: PropTypes.object.isRequired, // see example
viewStyle: stylePropType, // styles for the sprite sheet container
imageStyle: stylePropType, // styles for the sprite sheet
height: PropTypes.number, // set either height, width, or none,
width: PropTypes.number, // but not both height and width
onLoad: PropTypes.func,
frameWidth: PropTypes.func, // overrides sprite size calculation based on height,width,rows,columns props
frameHeight: PropTypes.func, // both frameWidth and frameHeight must be set or neither
offsetX: PropTypes.func, // used with frameWidth/frameHeight to adjust offset of first frame
offsetY: PropTypes.func
};
static defaultPropTypes = {
columns: 1,
rows: 1,
animations: {}
};
When generating a sprite sheet image to use with rn-sprite-sheet, ensure that the frames are all of the same dimensions, and that the overall image size is exactly the height of all rows and the width of all columns. Depending on the tool you use to generate your sprite sheet image, you may need to crop the source image.