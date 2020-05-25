Pure js, lightweight checkbox styled as in iOS. Depends on
react-native-vector-icons
npm i --save rn-round-checkbox
import RoundCheckbox from 'rn-round-checkbox';
<RoundCheckbox
size={24}
checked={this.state.isSelected}
onValueChange={(newValue) => {console.log(newValue)}}
/>
|Property
|Type
|Default
|Description
|icon
string
|ios-checkmark
|name of icon (from Ionicons) in the checkbox
|backgroundColor
string
|'#007AFF'
|background color when checked
|size
number
|24
|icon size
|iconColor
string
|'white'
|icon color
|borderColor
string
|'grey'
|border color
|checked
boolean
|false
|checked
|onValueChange
|function
|function called on change with new value
|style
|object
|{}
|overwrite styles that are passed to the parent
License: MIT