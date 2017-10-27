Configurable redux middleware that sends your actions & user profile data to Mixpanel. It also works with React Native ;)
npm install --save rn-redux-mixpanel
// store/index.js
import mixpanel from 'rn-redux-mixpanel'
import { INIT_PERSISTENCE, HYDRATE, SESSION_ACTIVITY, SIGN_IN } from '../../constants/ActionTypes'
import humanize from 'underscore.string'
// define a blacklist to be used in the ignoreAction filter
const blacklist = [
INIT_PERSISTENCE,
HYDRATE,
SESSION_ACTIVITY,
];
// Export configured mixpanel redux middleware
export default mixpanel({
// add ignore action filter
ignoreAction: (action) => {
return blacklist.indexOf(action.type) > -1;
},
// Mixpanel Token
token: YOUR_MIXPANEL_TOKEN,
// derive Mixpanel event name from action and/or state
selectEventName: (action, state) => humanize(action.type),
// Per-action selector: Mixpanel event `distinct_id`
selectDistinctId: (action, state) => {
if (state.session && state.session.userId) {
return state.session.userId
} else if (SIGN_IN === action.type && action.user) {
return action.user._id
}
},
// Per-action selector: Mixpanel Engage user profile data
selectUserProfileData: (action, state) => {
const user = action.user
// Only update user profile data on SIGN_IN action type
if (SIGN_IN === action.type && user) {
// User data to `$set` via Mixpanel Engage request
const userProfileData = {
'$first_name': user['first_name'],
'$last_name': user['last_name'],
'$email': user['email_address'],
'$created': user['date_created'],
}
return userProfileData
}
},
// Per-action selector: Mixpanel Engage user profile set data once
selectUserProfileDataOnce: (action, state) => {
const user = action.user
// Only update user profile data on SIGN_IN action type
if (SIGN_IN === action.type && user) {
// User data to `$set_once` via Mixpanel Engage request
return {
'Has Logged In': true,
}
}
}
})
Configure the
mixpanel redux middleware by invoking with an options object, containing:
token – Your Mixpanel application token.
ignoreAction – An optional function, that receives an action and returns a truthy value, if it should be ignored.
selectDistinctId – A selector function that returns the
distinct_id (user id), given the action and store state.
selectUserProfileData – A selector function that returns user profile data for a Mixpanel Engage request, given the action and store state.
selectUserProfileDataOnce - A selector that returns people properties and sets it for once. (uses
$set_once people property)
selectEventName – A optional selector function that returns the Mixpanel event name, given the action and store state. By default action.type.
selectProperties - An optional selector function that returns Mixpanel properties to add to the request, given the action and store state.