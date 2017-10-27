Configurable redux middleware that sends your actions & user profile data to Mixpanel. It also works with React Native ;)

Installation

npm install --save rn-redux-mixpanel

Example

import mixpanel from 'rn-redux-mixpanel' import { INIT_PERSISTENCE, HYDRATE, SESSION_ACTIVITY, SIGN_IN } from '../../constants/ActionTypes' import humanize from 'underscore.string' const blacklist = [ INIT_PERSISTENCE, HYDRATE, SESSION_ACTIVITY, ]; export default mixpanel({ ignoreAction : ( action ) => { return blacklist.indexOf(action.type) > -1 ; }, token : YOUR_MIXPANEL_TOKEN, selectEventName : ( action, state ) => humanize(action.type), selectDistinctId : ( action, state ) => { if (state.session && state.session.userId) { return state.session.userId } else if (SIGN_IN === action.type && action.user) { return action.user._id } }, selectUserProfileData : ( action, state ) => { const user = action.user if (SIGN_IN === action.type && user) { const userProfileData = { '$first_name' : user[ 'first_name' ], '$last_name' : user[ 'last_name' ], '$email' : user[ 'email_address' ], '$created' : user[ 'date_created' ], } return userProfileData } }, selectUserProfileDataOnce : ( action, state ) => { const user = action.user if (SIGN_IN === action.type && user) { return { 'Has Logged In' : true , } } } })

Usage

Configure the mixpanel redux middleware by invoking with an options object, containing: