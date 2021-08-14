openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rrs

rn-range-slider

by Tigran Sahakyan
2.1.1 (see all)

A native slider with range

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

7.3K

GitHub Stars

163

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vanilla JavaScript Range Slider

Reviews

Average Rating

4.0/52
Read All Reviews
hamzaahzam

Top Feedback

4Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
1Highly Customizable

Readme

RangeSlider

A highly optimized and fully customizable pure JS component for value range selection.

The component is not re-rendered while user moves the thumb.
Even if there is a label, only the label component is re-rendered when values are changed.

RangeSlider uses React Native's Animated library to transform thumbs / label / selected rail.
These optimizations help to achieve as much native look & feel as possible using only the JS layer.

Version 1

The version 1 was using native Android and iOS views.
That gives native look & feel in favor of flexibility.
You can find the version 1 here.

Installation

  • npm: npm install --save rn-range-slider
  • yarn: yarn add rn-range-slider

Usage

RangeSlider uses react hooks, so this component doesn't work with React Native versions below 0.59.0

You can find basic implementation of needed components (Thumb, Rail, RailSelected, Label, Notch) here.

...

import RangeSlider from 'rn-range-slider';

...

const renderThumb = useCallback(() => <Thumb/>, []);
const renderRail = useCallback(() => <Rail/>, []);
const renderRailSelected = useCallback(() => <RailSelected/>, []);
const renderLabel = useCallback(value => <Label text={value}/>, []);
const renderNotch = useCallback(() => <Notch/>, []);
const handleValueChange = useCallback((low, high) => {
  setLow(low);
  setHigh(high);
}, []);

...

<Slider
  style={styles.slider}
  min={0}
  max={100}
  step={1}
  floatingLabel
  renderThumb={renderThumb}
  renderRail={renderRail}
  renderRailSelected={renderRailSelected}
  renderLabel={renderLabel}
  renderNotch={renderNotch}
  onValueChanged={handleValueChange}
/>

...

Properties

NameDescriptionTypeDefault Value
minMinimum value of slidernumberrequired
maxMaximum value of slidernumberrequired
minRangeMinimum range of thumbs allowed to be selected by the user.
Note: it is still possible to set values closer to each other than minRange programmatically.
If disableRange is set to true, maximum value allowed for user will be max - minRange.		number0
stepStep of slidernumber1
lowLow value of slidernumberInitially min value will be set if not provided
highHigh value of slidernumberInitially max value will be set if not provided
floatingLabelIf set to true, labels will not take space in component tree. Instead they will be rendered over the content above the slider (like a small popup).booleanfalse
disableRangeSlider works as an ordinary slider with 1 control if truebooleanfalse
disabledAny user interactions will be ignored if truebooleanfalse
allowLabelOverflowIf set to true, labels are allowed to be drawn outside of slider component's bounds.
Otherwise label's edges will never get out of component's edges.		booleanfalse
renderThumbShould render the thumb.() => Noderequired
renderRailShould render the "rail" for thumbs.
Rendered component should have flex: 1 style so it won't fill up the whole space.		() => Noderequired
renderRailSelectedShould render the selected part of "rail" for thumbs.
Rendered component should not have flex: 1 style so it fills up the whole space.		() => Noderequired
renderLabelShould render label above thumbs.
If no function is passed, no label will be drawn.		(value: number) => Nodeundefined
renderNotchShould render the notch below the label (above the thumbs).
Classic notch is a small triangle below the label.
If allowLabelOverflow is not set to true, the notch will continue moving with thumb even if the label has already reached the edge of the component and can't move further.		() => Nodeundefined
onValueChangedWill be called when a value was changed.
If disableRange is set to true, the second argument should be ignored.
fromUser will be true if the value was changed by user's interaction.		(low: number, high: number, fromUser: boolean) => voidundefined
onTouchStartWill be called when user starts interaction with slider.
If disableRange is set to true, the second argument should be ignored.		(low: number, high: number) => voidundefined
onTouchEndWill be called when user ends interaction with slider.
If disableRange is set to true, the second argument should be ignored.		(low: number, high: number) => voidundefined

All the other props (e.g. style) will be passed to root container component.

A special section about permanent labels.

The label of active thumb is a hint for a user. It's not showing selected values permanently. It's a bad UI and UX to have a data for user in a moving label. If you need to show current selected values to the user, add Text components to some static place in the screen and set the text based on selected low and high values. I didn't and won't add that functionality to this component. Any issues about this will be closed immediately.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation4
Easy to Use1
Performant1
Highly Customizable1
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
hamzaahzam6 Ratings0 Reviews
October 19, 2020
Great Documentation
Highly Customizable
Easy to Use
Performant

Easily customizable according to the requirment and my need. Have been using this for so long don't even remeber in how many projects i have used it.

0
Nikoletta MichopoulouAthens, Greece1 Rating0 Reviews
January 12, 2021
Great Documentation
RupsNaik481 Rating0 Reviews
December 3, 2020
Great Documentation
SoftVersailles3 Ratings0 Reviews
Big Data engineer
October 20, 2020
Great Documentation

Alternatives

nou
nouislidernoUiSlider is a lightweight, ARIA-accessible JavaScript range slider with multi-touch and keyboard support. It is fully GPU animated: no reflows, so it is fast; even on older devices. It also fits wonderfully in responsive designs and has no dependencies.
GitHub Stars
5K
Weekly Downloads
248K
@syncfusion/ej2-inputsSyncfusion JavaScript UI controls library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight HTML5 UI controls for building modern web applications.
GitHub Stars
286
Weekly Downloads
67K
@lion/input-rangeFundamental white label web component features for your design system.
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
192
jus
justgageJustGage is a handy JavaScript plugin for generating and animating nice & clean dashboard gauges. It is based on Raphaël library for vector drawing.
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
3K
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Performant
ran
rangetouchA super tiny library to make `<input type='range'>` sliders work better on touch devices
GitHub Stars
231
Weekly Downloads
85K
See 10 Alternatives

Tutorials

yarnpkg.comFast, reliable, and secure dependency management.
React Native Range Slider for Android and iOS
reactnativeexample.com3 years agoReact Native Range Slider for Android and iOSA fully customizable high quality react native Slider component backed by custom native iOS and Android views with ability to select range of values.
@webileapps/rn-range-slider NPM | npm.io
npm.io2 years ago@webileapps/rn-range-slider NPM | npm.ionpm.io is an NPM packages aggregator and search engine designed to make your node package search fast, smooth and simple.
rn-range-slider examples - CodeSandbox
codesandbox.iorn-range-slider examples - CodeSandboxLearn how to use rn-range-slider by viewing and forking rn-range-slider example apps on CodeSandbox