RangeSlider

A highly optimized and fully customizable pure JS component for value range selection.

The component is not re-rendered while user moves the thumb.

Even if there is a label, only the label component is re-rendered when values are changed.

RangeSlider uses React Native's Animated library to transform thumbs / label / selected rail.

These optimizations help to achieve as much native look & feel as possible using only the JS layer.

Version 1

The version 1 was using native Android and iOS views.

That gives native look & feel in favor of flexibility.

You can find the version 1 here.

Installation

npm: npm install --save rn-range-slider

yarn: yarn add rn-range-slider

Usage

RangeSlider uses react hooks, so this component doesn't work with React Native versions below 0.59.0

You can find basic implementation of needed components (Thumb, Rail, RailSelected, Label, Notch) here.

... import RangeSlider from 'rn-range-slider' ; ... const renderThumb = useCallback( () => <Thumb/>, []); const renderRail = useCallback( () => <Rail/>, []); const renderRailSelected = useCallback( () => <RailSelected/>, []); const renderLabel = useCallback( value => <Label text={value}/>, []); const renderNotch = useCallback( () => <Notch/>, []); const handleValueChange = useCallback( ( low, high ) => { setLow(low); setHigh(high); }, []); ... <Slider style={styles.slider} min={ 0 } max={ 100 } step={ 1 } floatingLabel renderThumb={renderThumb} renderRail={renderRail} renderRailSelected={renderRailSelected} renderLabel={renderLabel} renderNotch={renderNotch} onValueChanged={handleValueChange} /> ...

Properties

Name Description Type Default Value min Minimum value of slider number required max Maximum value of slider number required minRange Minimum range of thumbs allowed to be selected by the user.

Note: it is still possible to set values closer to each other than minRange programmatically.

If disableRange is set to true, maximum value allowed for user will be max - minRange . number 0 step Step of slider number 1 low Low value of slider number Initially min value will be set if not provided high High value of slider number Initially max value will be set if not provided floatingLabel If set to true , labels will not take space in component tree. Instead they will be rendered over the content above the slider (like a small popup). boolean false disableRange Slider works as an ordinary slider with 1 control if true boolean false disabled Any user interactions will be ignored if true boolean false allowLabelOverflow If set to true , labels are allowed to be drawn outside of slider component's bounds.

Otherwise label's edges will never get out of component's edges. boolean false renderThumb Should render the thumb. () => Node required renderRail Should render the "rail" for thumbs.

Rendered component should have flex: 1 style so it won't fill up the whole space. () => Node required renderRailSelected Should render the selected part of "rail" for thumbs.

Rendered component should not have flex: 1 style so it fills up the whole space. () => Node required renderLabel Should render label above thumbs.

If no function is passed, no label will be drawn. (value: number) => Node undefined renderNotch Should render the notch below the label (above the thumbs).

Classic notch is a small triangle below the label.

If allowLabelOverflow is not set to true, the notch will continue moving with thumb even if the label has already reached the edge of the component and can't move further. () => Node undefined onValueChanged Will be called when a value was changed.

If disableRange is set to true, the second argument should be ignored.

fromUser will be true if the value was changed by user's interaction. (low: number, high: number, fromUser: boolean) => void undefined onTouchStart Will be called when user starts interaction with slider.

If disableRange is set to true, the second argument should be ignored. (low: number, high: number) => void undefined onTouchEnd Will be called when user ends interaction with slider.

If disableRange is set to true, the second argument should be ignored. (low: number, high: number) => void undefined

All the other props (e.g. style) will be passed to root container component.

A special section about permanent labels.

The label of active thumb is a hint for a user. It's not showing selected values permanently. It's a bad UI and UX to have a data for user in a moving label. If you need to show current selected values to the user, add Text components to some static place in the screen and set the text based on selected low and high values. I didn't and won't add that functionality to this component. Any issues about this will be closed immediately.