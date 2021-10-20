https://www.npmjs.com/package/rn-qr-generator
$ npm install rn-qr-generator --save
$ react-native link rn-qr-generator
Linking is not needed anymore.
react-native@0.60.0+ supports dependencies auto linking.
For iOS you also need additional step to install auto linked Pods (Cocoapods should be installed):
cd ios && pod install && cd ../
Libraries ➜
Add Files to [your project's name]
node_modules ➜
rn-qr-generator and add
RNQrGenerator.xcodeproj
libRNQrGenerator.a to your project's
Build Phases ➜
Link Binary With Libraries
Cmd+R)<
android/app/src/main/java/[...]/MainActivity.java
import com.gevorg.reactlibrary.RNQrGeneratorPackage; to the imports at the top of the file
new RNQrGeneratorPackage() to the list returned by the
getPackages() method
Append the following lines to
android/settings.gradle:
rootProject.name = 'MyApp'
include ':app'
+ include ':rn-qr-generator'
+ project(':rn-qr-generator').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/rn-qr-generator/android')
Insert the following lines inside the dependencies block in
android/app/build.gradle:
dependencies {
+ compile project(':rn-qr-generator')
}
import RNQRGenerator from 'rn-qr-generator';
RNQRGenerator.generate({
value: 'https://github.com/gevgasparyan/rn-qr-generator',
height: 100,
width: 100,
})
.then(response => {
const { uri, width, height, base64 } = response;
this.setState({ imageUri: uri });
})
.catch(error => console.log('Cannot create QR code', error));
// Detect QR code in image
RNQRGenerator.detect({
uri: PATH_TO_IMAGE
})
.then(response => {
const { values } = response; // Array of detected QR code values. Empty if nothing found.
})
.catch(error => console.log('Cannot detect QR code in image', error));
input properties
|Property
|Type
|Description
value
|string
|Text value to be converted into QR image. (required)
width
|number
|Width of the QR image to be generated. (required)
height
|number
|Height of the QR image to be generated. (required)
|backgroundColor
|string
|Background color of the image. (white by default)
|color
|string
|Color of the image. (black by default)
|fileName
|string
|Name of the image file to store in FileSystem. (optional)
|correctionLevel
|string
|Data restoration rate for total codewords. Available values are 'L', 'M', 'Q' and 'H'. ('H' by default)
|base64
|boolean
|If true will return base64 representation of the image. (optional, false by default)
|padding
|Object
|Padding params for the image to be generated: {top: number, left: number, bottom: number, right: number}. (default no padding)
payload
|Property
|Type
|Description
|uri
|string
|Path of the generated image.
|width
|number
|Width of the generated image.
|height
|number
|Height of the generated image.
|base64
|boolean
|Base64 encoded string of the image.
input properties
|Property
|Type
|Description
uri
|string
|Local path of the image. Can be skipped if base64 is passed.
base64
|string
|Base64 representation of the image to be scanned. If uri is passed this option will be skipped.
payload
|Property
|Type
|Description
|values
|string[]
|Array of detected QR code values. Empty if nothing found.
|type
|string
|Type of detected code.
The following barcode types are currently supported for decoding:
Example of 2FA QR code with Time Based (TOTP) or Counter Based (HOTP)
RNQRGenerator.generate({
...
value: 'otpauth://totp/Example:google@google.com?secret=HKSWY3RNEHPK3PXP&issuer=Issuer',
})
More information about totp can be found here.
This module uses
Zxing library for encoding and decoding codes ( ios, Android).
Some simulators may not generate qr code properly. Use real device if you get an error.