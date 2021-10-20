https://www.npmjs.com/package/rn-qr-generator

Getting started

$ npm install rn-qr-generator --save

Mostly automatic installation

$ react-native link rn-qr-generator

Linking is not needed anymore. react-native@0.60.0+ supports dependencies auto linking. For iOS you also need additional step to install auto linked Pods (Cocoapods should be installed):

cd ios && pod install && cd ../

Manual installation

iOS

In XCode, in the project navigator, right click Libraries ➜ Add Files to [your project's name] Go to node_modules ➜ rn-qr-generator and add RNQrGenerator.xcodeproj In XCode, in the project navigator, select your project. Add libRNQrGenerator.a to your project's Build Phases ➜ Link Binary With Libraries Run your project ( Cmd+R )<

Android

Open up android/app/src/main/java/[...]/MainActivity.java

Add import com.gevorg.reactlibrary.RNQrGeneratorPackage; to the imports at the top of the file

to the imports at the top of the file Add new RNQrGeneratorPackage() to the list returned by the getPackages() method

Append the following lines to android/settings.gradle : rootProject.name = 'MyApp' include ':app' + include ':rn-qr-generator' + project(':rn-qr-generator').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/rn-qr-generator/android') Insert the following lines inside the dependencies block in android/app/build.gradle : dependencies { + compile project(':rn-qr-generator') }

Usage

import RNQRGenerator from 'rn-qr-generator' ; RNQRGenerator.generate({ value : 'https://github.com/gevgasparyan/rn-qr-generator' , height : 100 , width : 100 , }) .then( response => { const { uri, width, height, base64 } = response; this .setState({ imageUri : uri }); }) .catch( error => console .log( 'Cannot create QR code' , error)); RNQRGenerator.detect({ uri : PATH_TO_IMAGE }) .then( response => { const { values } = response; }) .catch( error => console .log( 'Cannot detect QR code in image' , error));

generate

input properties

Property Type Description value string Text value to be converted into QR image. (required) width number Width of the QR image to be generated. (required) height number Height of the QR image to be generated. (required) backgroundColor string Background color of the image. (white by default) color string Color of the image. (black by default) fileName string Name of the image file to store in FileSystem. (optional) correctionLevel string Data restoration rate for total codewords. Available values are 'L', 'M', 'Q' and 'H'. ('H' by default) base64 boolean If true will return base64 representation of the image. (optional, false by default) padding Object Padding params for the image to be generated: {top: number, left: number, bottom: number, right: number}. (default no padding)

payload

Property Type Description uri string Path of the generated image. width number Width of the generated image. height number Height of the generated image. base64 boolean Base64 encoded string of the image.

detect

input properties

Property Type Description uri string Local path of the image. Can be skipped if base64 is passed. base64 string Base64 representation of the image to be scanned. If uri is passed this option will be skipped.

payload

Property Type Description values string[] Array of detected QR code values. Empty if nothing found. type string Type of detected code.

The following barcode types are currently supported for decoding:

UPC-A and UPC-E

EAN-8 and EAN-13

Code 39

Code 93

Code 128

ITF

Codabar

RSS-14 (all variants)

QR Code

Data Matrix

Maxicode

Aztec ('beta' quality)

PDF 417 ('beta' quality)

Example of 2FA QR code with Time Based (TOTP) or Counter Based (HOTP)

RNQRGenerator.generate({ ... value: 'otpauth://totp/Example:google@google.com?secret=HKSWY3RNEHPK3PXP&issuer=Issuer' , })

More information about totp can be found here.

This module uses Zxing library for encoding and decoding codes ( ios, Android).

Note

Some simulators may not generate qr code properly. Use real device if you get an error.