This project is looking for motivated maintainers, see this issue for more information.
Display some placeholder stuff before rendering your text or media content in React Native. Compatible with Expo and react-native-web.
$ yarn add rn-placeholder
import {
Placeholder,
PlaceholderMedia,
PlaceholderLine,
Fade
} from "rn-placeholder";
const App = () => (
<Placeholder
Animation={Fade}
Left={PlaceholderMedia}
Right={PlaceholderMedia}
>
<PlaceholderLine width={80} />
<PlaceholderLine />
<PlaceholderLine width={30} />
</Placeholder>
);
The v3 comes with an example app that provides different stories and example of the library:
You can modify any call of
yarn by
npm install
$ git clone https://github.com/mfrachet/rn-placeholder
$ cd rn-placeholder
$ yarn
$ cd ./example && yarn && yarn start
$ git clone https://github.com/mfrachet/rn-placeholder
$ cd rn-placeholder
$ yarn
$ cd ./example-web && yarn && yarn start
The web app is also available in this github pages: https://mfrachet.github.com/rn-placeholder.