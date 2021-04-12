openbase logo
rpr

rn-pdf-reader-js

by Xavier Carpentier
4.1.1

📄 PDF reader in JavaScript only for Expo - Android & iOS capable

Overview

5.4K

GitHub Stars

319

Last Commit

10mos ago

Contributors

19

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

React Native PDF Viewer

Average Rating

4.0/5
Readme

PDF Reader

Android support 🚀





npm version npm downloads

Read a PDF just with JS (no native libs needed)

Requirements

  • 👉Install react-native-webview on your own!
  • 👉Install expo-file-system on your own!
  • 👉Install expo-constants on your own!
  • Use it into Expo app (from expo client, Standalone app or ExpoKit app).
  • Only React-Native 0.59-0.60+ support, Expo SDK 33-36+

PRs are welcome...

Example

import * as React from 'react'
import { View } from 'react-native'
import PDFReader from 'rn-pdf-reader-js'

export default class App extends React.Component {
  render() {
    return (
      <PDFReader
        source={{
          uri: 'http://gahp.net/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/sample.pdf',
        }}
      />
    )
  }
}

See more detailed example into App.tsx file.

Props

interface Source {
  uri?: string // can be local or served on the web (ie. start with `https://` or `file://`)
  base64?: string // should start with `data:application/pdf;base64,`. A base64 encoded pdf file tends to start with `JVBERi0xL` so your complete string should look something like this: `data:application/pdf;base64,JVBERi0xL...`
  headers?: { [key: string]: string }
}

interface Props {
  source: Source
  style?: View['props']['style'] // style props to override default container style
  webviewStyle?: WebView['props']['style'] // style props to override default WebView style
  webviewProps?: WebView['props']
  noLoader?: boolean
  useGoogleReader?: boolean // If you are not worried about confidentiality
  withScroll?: boolean // Can cause performance issue
  withPinchZoom?: boolean
  customStyle?: {
    readerContainer?: CSS.Properties
    readerContainerDocument?: CSS.Properties
    readerContainerNumbers?: CSS.Properties
    readerContainerNumbersContent?: CSS.Properties
    readerContainerZoomContainer?: CSS.Properties
    readerContainerZoomContainerButton?: CSS.Properties
    readerContainerNavigate?: CSS.Properties
    readerContainerNavigateArrow?: CSS.Properties
  }
  onLoad?(): void // callback that runs after WebView is loaded
  onLoadEnd?(): void // callback that runs after WebView is loaded
  onError?(): void // callback that runs when WebView is on error
}

Possibilities

Render typePlatformSource prop
Custom PDF readerAndroiduri or base64
Direct from WebViewiOSuri or base64
Google PDF ReaderAndroid, iOSuri

What rn-pdf-reader-js use?

  • react-pdf (pdf.js)
  • WebView
  • Base64

FAQ

