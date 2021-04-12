Android support 🚀
import * as React from 'react'
import { View } from 'react-native'
import PDFReader from 'rn-pdf-reader-js'
export default class App extends React.Component {
render() {
return (
<PDFReader
source={{
uri: 'http://gahp.net/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/sample.pdf',
}}
/>
)
}
}
See more detailed example into
App.tsx file.
interface Source {
uri?: string // can be local or served on the web (ie. start with `https://` or `file://`)
base64?: string // should start with `data:application/pdf;base64,`. A base64 encoded pdf file tends to start with `JVBERi0xL` so your complete string should look something like this: `data:application/pdf;base64,JVBERi0xL...`
headers?: { [key: string]: string }
}
interface Props {
source: Source
style?: View['props']['style'] // style props to override default container style
webviewStyle?: WebView['props']['style'] // style props to override default WebView style
webviewProps?: WebView['props']
noLoader?: boolean
useGoogleReader?: boolean // If you are not worried about confidentiality
withScroll?: boolean // Can cause performance issue
withPinchZoom?: boolean
customStyle?: {
readerContainer?: CSS.Properties
readerContainerDocument?: CSS.Properties
readerContainerNumbers?: CSS.Properties
readerContainerNumbersContent?: CSS.Properties
readerContainerZoomContainer?: CSS.Properties
readerContainerZoomContainerButton?: CSS.Properties
readerContainerNavigate?: CSS.Properties
readerContainerNavigateArrow?: CSS.Properties
}
onLoad?(): void // callback that runs after WebView is loaded
onLoadEnd?(): void // callback that runs after WebView is loaded
onError?(): void // callback that runs when WebView is on error
}
|Render type
|Platform
|Source prop
|Custom PDF reader
|Android
|uri or base64
|Direct from WebView
|iOS
|uri or base64
|Google PDF Reader
|Android, iOS
|uri
Looking for a ReactNative freelance expert with more than 12 years experience? Contact me from my website!