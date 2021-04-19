Run after npm install and you can use node core modules and npm modules that use them in your React Native app.
If your project has no non-React-Native dependencies, you don't need this module, and you should just check out './shims.js' for the core node modules to use individually.
However, with bigger projects that don't reimplement every wheel from scratch, somewhere in your dependency tree, something uses a core node module. I found myself building this because in my React Native app, I wanted to use bitcoinjs-lib, levelup, bittorrent-dht, and lots of fun crypto. If that sounds like you, keep reading.
rn-nodeify --install
installs shims for core node modules, see './shims.js' for the current mappings. It recurses down
node_modules and modifies all the
package.json's in there to add/update the
browser and
react-native fields. It sounds scary because it is. However, it does work.
rn-nodeify --hack
Now that you're scared, I should also mention that there are some package-specific hacks (see './pkg-hacks.js'), for when the React Native packager choked on something that Webpack and Browserify swallowed.
If you're looking for a saner approach, check out ReactNativify. I haven't tested it myself, but I think philikon will be happy to help.
rn-nodeify <options>
--install install node core shims (default: install all), fix the "browser"
and "react-native" fields in the package.json's of dependencies
--hack hack individual packages that are known to make the React Native packager choke
--yarn use yarn instead of npm
# install all shims and run package-specific hacks
rn-nodeify --install --hack
# install specific shims
rn-nodeify --install "fs,dgram,process,path,console"
# install specific shims and hack
rn-nodeify --install "fs,dgram,process,path,console" --hack
It is recommended to add this command to the "postinstall" script in your project's package.json
"scripts": {
"start": "node node_modules/react-native/local-cli/cli.js start",
"postinstall": "rn-nodeify --install fs,dgram,process,path,console --hack"
}
rn-nodeify will create a
shim.js file in your project root directory. The first line in index.ios.js / index.android.js should be to
import it (NOT
require it!)
import './shim'
If you are using the crypto shim, you will need to manually uncomment the line to
require('crypto') in
shim.js, this is because as of react-native 0.49, dynamically requiring a library is no longer allowed.
Some shims may require linking libraries, be sure to run
react-native link after installing new shims if you run into problems.
copied from react-native-crypto
Install and shim
npm i --save react-native-crypto
# install peer deps
npm i --save react-native-randombytes
react-native link react-native-randombytes
# install latest rn-nodeify
npm i --save-dev rn-nodeify@latest
# install node core shims and recursively hack package.json files
# in ./node_modules to add/update the "browser"/"react-native" field with relevant mappings
./node_modules/.bin/rn-nodeify --hack --install
rn-nodeify will create a
shim.js in the project root directory
// index.ios.js or index.android.js
// make sure you use `import` and not `require`!
import './shim.js'
// ...the rest of your code
import crypto from 'crypto'
// use crypto
console.log(crypto.randomBytes(32).toString('hex'))
npm link.
rm node_modules/*/.babelrc)
npm run postinstall)
rm -fr $TMPDIR/react-*)
npm@3.
npm@5 has some issues that cause
node_modules to disappear. See: