Markdown rendering component, using the parser from marked.

play with the react-native-web version

Install

npm install --save rn-markdown yarn add rn-markdown

Usage

The example below, and the component styles were adapted from react-native-simple-markdown.

import React, { Component } from 'react' import { AppRegistry, StyleSheet, Text, View, Alert, TouchableHighlight } from 'react-native' import createMarkdownRenderer from 'rn-markdown' const Markdown = createMarkdownRenderer({ gfm : false }) Markdown.renderer.link = props => { const { markdown, passThroughProps } = props const { href } = markdown return ( < TouchableHighlight onPress = {() => Alert.alert('check out this hot href', href)}> < View > {props.children} </ View > </ TouchableHighlight > ) } export default class MarkdownExample extends Component { render() { const text = ` You can **emphasize** You can even [**link your website**](http://carlito.ninja) or if you prefer: [email somebody](mailto:email@somebody.com) Spice it up with some GIFs 💃: ![Some GIF](https://media.giphy.com/media/dkGhBWE3SyzXW/giphy.gif) And even add a cool video 😎! [![A cool video from YT](https://img.youtube.com/vi/dQw4w9WgXcQ/0.jpg)](http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dQw4w9WgXcQ) [![Another one from Vimeo](https://i.vimeocdn.com/video/399486266_640.jpg)](https://vimeo.com/57580368) # heading 1 content 1 ## heading 2 ### heading 3 #### heading 4 uh oh...numbered list coming up 1. a 1. b - with an unnumbered list inside - blah - blah blah more frakking lists - blah - blah1 - blah2 - blah2.1 - blah2.2 - blah2.2.1 - blah2.2.2 ` return ( < Markdown contentContainerStyle = {styles.container} markdownStyles = {markdownStyles} passThroughProps = {{ passMeThrough: ' to the child renderer components ' }}> {text} </ Markdown > ) } } const markdownStyles = { container : { paddingLeft : 10 }, heading1 : { fontSize : 24 , color : 'purple' , }, link : { color : 'pink' , }, mail_to : { color : 'orange' , }, text : { color : '#555555' , }, } const styles = StyleSheet.create({ container : { flex : 1 , justifyContent : 'center' , alignItems : 'center' , backgroundColor : '#F5FCFF' , } }) AppRegistry.registerComponent( 'MarkdownExample' , () => MarkdownExample)

Contributing

This is a work in progress and contributions are welcome!