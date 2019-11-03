openbase logo
rhd

rn-host-detect

by Jhen-Jie Hong
1.2.0 (see all)

Get correctly `localhost` on Android emulator for React Native.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

127K

GitHub Stars

15

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

rn-host-detect

Get correctly localhost on Android emulator for React Native

On Android emulator, if you want to connect any servers of local, you will need run adb reverse on your terminal. This module made it easier, you can get the localhost IP of host machine directly (10.0.2.2, Genymotion: 10.0.3.2).

This was done in the following projects:

That's why you don't need adb reverse when you're using these modules on Android emulator.

Installation

$ npm i rn-host-detect --save-dev

Usage

const getHostForRN = require('rn-host-detect')

// '10.0.2.2' or '10.0.3.2' on Android
getHostForRN('localhost')

// '192.168.1.111', only convert localhost (or 127.0.0.1) to host IP
getHostForRN('192.168.1.111')

License

MIT

