Get correctly
localhoston Android emulator for React Native
On Android emulator, if you want to connect any servers of local, you will need run
adb reverse on your terminal. This module made it easier, you can get the localhost IP of host machine directly (
10.0.2.2, Genymotion:
10.0.3.2).
This was done in the following projects:
That's why you don't need
adb reverse when you're using these modules on Android emulator.
$ npm i rn-host-detect --save-dev
const getHostForRN = require('rn-host-detect')
// '10.0.2.2' or '10.0.3.2' on Android
getHostForRN('localhost')
// '192.168.1.111', only convert localhost (or 127.0.0.1) to host IP
getHostForRN('192.168.1.111')