Get correctly localhost on Android emulator for React Native

On Android emulator, if you want to connect any servers of local, you will need run adb reverse on your terminal. This module made it easier, you can get the localhost IP of host machine directly ( 10.0.2.2 , Genymotion: 10.0.3.2 ).

This was done in the following projects:

That's why you don't need adb reverse when you're using these modules on Android emulator.

Installation

$ npm i rn-host-detect --save-dev

Usage

const getHostForRN = require ( 'rn-host-detect' ) getHostForRN( 'localhost' ) getHostForRN( '192.168.1.111' )

License

MIT