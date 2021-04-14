

Extract the dominant colors of an image for android and ios.

Thanks react-native-dominant-color for android module

Getting started

$ yarn add rn-dominant-color

Mostly automatic installation

For react-native <= 60:

$ react-native link rn-dominant-color

Android

Rebuild your app.

iOS

$ cd ios && pod install

You need to have swift enabled in your project. In order to have this installed follow these steps: #https://github.com/iran-react-community/rn-dominant-color/issues/3

In project navigator right click on project name and create new swift file (any name After that press save and click on Create Bridging Header. Recompile your project

Usage

import React, { Component } from 'react' ; import { StyleSheet, View } from 'react-native' ; import { getColorFromURL } from 'rn-dominant-color' ; const imageUrl = 'http://donapr.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/03/RRUe0Mo.png' ; const styles = StyleSheet.create({ container : { flex : 1 , alignItems : 'center' , justifyContent : 'center' }, image : { width : 300 , height : 300 , borderRadius : 10 } }); class Example extends Component { constructor () { super (); this .state = { color : '#ffffff' , }; } componentWillMount() { let self = this ; getColorFromURL(imageUrl).then( colors => { this .setState({ color : colors.primary}) }) } render() { return ( < View style = {[styles.container, { backgroundColor: this.state.color }]}> < Image style = {styles.image} source = {{ uri: imageUrl }} /> </ View > ); } }

API

Methods