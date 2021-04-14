Extract the dominant colors of an image for android and ios.
Thanks react-native-dominant-color for android module
$ yarn add rn-dominant-color
For react-native <= 60:
$ react-native link rn-dominant-color
$ cd ios && pod install
You need to have swift enabled in your project. In order to have this installed follow these steps: #https://github.com/iran-react-community/rn-dominant-color/issues/3
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import { StyleSheet, View } from 'react-native';
import { getColorFromURL } from 'rn-dominant-color';
const imageUrl = 'http://donapr.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/03/RRUe0Mo.png';
const styles = StyleSheet.create({
container: {
flex: 1,
alignItems: 'center',
justifyContent: 'center'
},
image: {
width: 300,
height: 300,
borderRadius: 10
}
});
class Example extends Component {
constructor() {
super();
this.state = {
color: '#ffffff',
};
}
componentWillMount() {
let self = this;
getColorFromURL(imageUrl).then(colors => {
this.setState({color: colors.primary})
})
}
render() {
return (
<View style={[styles.container, {backgroundColor: this.state.color }]}>
<Image style={styles.image} source={{ uri: imageUrl}} />
</View>
);
}
}
getColorFromURL(imageUrl, callback): Callback returns an object with the prominent colors from the image. Object properties are
primary,
secondary,
background and
detail. If some color doesn't exist will return
#00000000.