openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rcp

rn-country-picker-modal

by Xavier Carpentier
1.0.2 (see all)

🇦🇶 Country picker provides a modal allowing a user to select a country from a list. It display a flag next to each country name.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

42

GitHub Stars

886

Maintenance

Last Commit

10mos ago

Contributors

68

Package

Dependencies

8

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Country Picker for React Native.

iOSAndroidWeb

Demo

Installation

$ yarn add react-native-country-picker-modal

Basic Usage

For more complete example open App.tsx

import React, { useState } from 'react'
import { View, Text, StyleSheet, PixelRatio, Switch } from 'react-native'
import CountryPicker from 'react-native-country-picker-modal'
import { CountryCode, Country } from './src/types'

const styles = StyleSheet.create({
  // ...
})

export default function App() {
  const [countryCode, setCountryCode] = useState<CountryCode>('FR')
  const [country, setCountry] = useState<Country>(null)
  const [withCountryNameButton, setWithCountryNameButton] = useState<boolean>(
    false,
  )
  const [withFlag, setWithFlag] = useState<boolean>(true)
  const [withEmoji, setWithEmoji] = useState<boolean>(true)
  const [withFilter, setWithFilter] = useState<boolean>(true)
  const [withAlphaFilter, setWithAlphaFilter] = useState<boolean>(false)
  const [withCallingCode, setWithCallingCode] = useState<boolean>(false)
  const onSelect = (country: Country) => {
    setCountryCode(country.cca2)
    setCountry(country)
  }
  return (
    <View style={styles.container}>
      <Text style={styles.welcome}>Welcome to Country Picker !</Text>
      <Option
        title='With country name on button'
        value={withCountryNameButton}
        onValueChange={setWithCountryNameButton}
      />
      <Option title='With flag' value={withFlag} onValueChange={setWithFlag} />
      <Option
        title='With emoji'
        value={withEmoji}
        onValueChange={setWithEmoji}
      />
      <Option
        title='With filter'
        value={withFilter}
        onValueChange={setWithFilter}
      />
      <Option
        title='With calling code'
        value={withCallingCode}
        onValueChange={setWithCallingCode}
      />
      <Option
        title='With alpha filter code'
        value={withAlphaFilter}
        onValueChange={setWithAlphaFilter}
      />
      <CountryPicker
        {...{
          countryCode,
          withFilter,
          withFlag,
          withCountryNameButton,
          withAlphaFilter,
          withCallingCode,
          withEmoji,
          onSelect,
        }}
        visible
      />
      <Text style={styles.instructions}>Press on the flag to open modal</Text>
      {country !== null && (
        <Text style={styles.data}>{JSON.stringify(country, null, 2)}</Text>
      )}
    </View>
  )
}

Props

  • countryCode: CountryCode
  • region?:Region
  • subregion?: Subregion
  • countryCodes?: CountryCode
  • theme?: Theme
  • translation?: TranslationLanguageCode
  • modalProps?: ModalProps
  • filterProps?: CountryFilterProps
  • flatListProps?: FlatListProps
  • withAlphaFilter?: boolean
  • withCallingCode?: boolean
  • withCurrency?: boolean
  • withEmoji?: boolean
  • withCountryNameButton?: boolean
  • withCurrencyButton?: boolean
  • withCallingCodeButton?: boolean
  • withFlagButton?: boolean
  • withCloseButton?: boolean
  • withFilter?: boolean
  • withFlag?: boolean
  • withModal?: boolean
  • visible?: boolean
  • containerButtonStyle?: StyleProp<ViewStyle>
  • renderFlagButton?(props: (FlagButton['props'])): ReactNode (FlagButton props)
  • renderCountryFilter?(props: CountryFilter['props']): ReactNode (CountryFilter props is TextInputProps)
  • onSelect(country: Country): void (Country)
  • onOpen(): void
  • onClose(): void
  • closeButtonImage?: ImageSourcePropType
  • closeButtonStyle?: StyleProp
  • closeButtonImageStyle?: StyleProp
  • disableNativeModal?: boolean (you have to wrap your all app with CountryModalProvider)
  • preferredCountries: CountryCode preferred countries they appear first (withAlphaFilter must be false)

Dark theme example

react-native-country-picker-modal-dark

A simple example to display a CountryPicker component with a dark theme.

import CountryPicker, { DARK_THEME } from 'react-native-country-picker-modal'

const MyDarkView = () => <CountryPicker theme={DARK_THEME} />

Dependencies

FAQ

Is it supported and tested both on android and iOS?

YES

Is the data that is populated inside the list saved offline once I install your package?

YES : It used the world-countries package and image is stored into json and base64.

Tiers lib using this lib

> Your project?

See also

Contribution

Questions

Feel free to contact me or create an issue

made with ♥

Licence

MIT

Hire an expert!

Looking for a ReactNative freelance expert with more than 12 years experience? Contact me from my website!

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial