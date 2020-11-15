openbase logo
by Kosti Marko
0.0.6 (see all)

a react native content loader without expo using react native svg

Documentation
405

GitHub Stars

80

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

SVG Animated Linear Gradient [iOS + Android]

This component make Animated Linear Gradient for all SVG components as child props. You can use this component as loading component like Facebook or Instagram, used for any group of svg.

Demo

## Usage

npm i rn-content-loader --save

or

yarn add rn-content-loader

you will have to install react native svg

Inside your component:

import ContentLoader from 'rn-content-loader';

Examples

Instagram style

<ContentLoader height={300}>
  <Circle cx="30" cy="30" r="30" />
  <Rect x="75" y="13" rx="4" ry="4" width="100" height="13" />
  <Rect x="75" y="37" rx="4" ry="4" width="50" height="8" />
  <Rect x="0" y="70" rx="5" ry="5" width="400" height="200" />
</ContentLoader>

Facebook style

<ContentLoader primaryColor="#e8f7ff" secondaryColor="#4dadf7" height={140}>
  <Rect x="0" y="0" rx="5" ry="5" width="70" height="70" />
  <Rect x="80" y="17" rx="4" ry="4" width="300" height="13" />
  <Rect x="80" y="40" rx="3" ry="3" width="250" height="10" />
  <Rect x="0" y="80" rx="3" ry="3" width="350" height="10" />
  <Rect x="0" y="100" rx="3" ry="3" width="200" height="10" />
  <Rect x="0" y="120" rx="3" ry="3" width="360" height="10" />
</ContentLoader>

Code style

<ContentLoader primaryColor="#fff0f6" secondaryColor="#f783ac" height={80}>
  <Rect x="0" y="0" rx="3" ry="3" width="70" height="10" />
  <Rect x="80" y="0" rx="3" ry="3" width="100" height="10" />
  <Rect x="190" y="0" rx="3" ry="3" width="10" height="10" />
  <Rect x="15" y="20" rx="3" ry="3" width="130" height="10" />
  <Rect x="155" y="20" rx="3" ry="3" width="130" height="10" />
  <Rect x="15" y="40" rx="3" ry="3" width="90" height="10" />
  <Rect x="115" y="40" rx="3" ry="3" width="60" height="10" />
  <Rect x="185" y="40" rx="3" ry="3" width="60" height="10" />
  <Rect x="0" y="60" rx="3" ry="3" width="30" height="10" />
</ContentLoader>

Props

PropTypeDefaultDescription
primaryColorString'#eeeeee'Primary color, also background color
secondaryColorString'#dddddd'Secondary color
widthNumber300Width of SVG
heightNumber200Height of SVG
viewBoxString'0 0 300 200'ViewBox of SVG
x1String'0'x of point star gradient, accept Number or Percentage
y1String'0'y of point star gradient, accept Number or Percentage
x2String'100%'x of point end gradient, accept Number or Percentage
y2String'0'y of point end gradient, accept Number or Percentage

Thankful

License

MIT

