This component make Animated Linear Gradient for all SVG components as child props. You can use this component as loading component like Facebook or Instagram, used for any group of svg.
npm i rn-content-loader --save
or
yarn add rn-content-loader
you will have to install react native svg
Inside your component:
import ContentLoader from 'rn-content-loader';
<ContentLoader height={300}>
<Circle cx="30" cy="30" r="30" />
<Rect x="75" y="13" rx="4" ry="4" width="100" height="13" />
<Rect x="75" y="37" rx="4" ry="4" width="50" height="8" />
<Rect x="0" y="70" rx="5" ry="5" width="400" height="200" />
</ContentLoader>
<ContentLoader primaryColor="#e8f7ff" secondaryColor="#4dadf7" height={140}>
<Rect x="0" y="0" rx="5" ry="5" width="70" height="70" />
<Rect x="80" y="17" rx="4" ry="4" width="300" height="13" />
<Rect x="80" y="40" rx="3" ry="3" width="250" height="10" />
<Rect x="0" y="80" rx="3" ry="3" width="350" height="10" />
<Rect x="0" y="100" rx="3" ry="3" width="200" height="10" />
<Rect x="0" y="120" rx="3" ry="3" width="360" height="10" />
</ContentLoader>
<ContentLoader primaryColor="#fff0f6" secondaryColor="#f783ac" height={80}>
<Rect x="0" y="0" rx="3" ry="3" width="70" height="10" />
<Rect x="80" y="0" rx="3" ry="3" width="100" height="10" />
<Rect x="190" y="0" rx="3" ry="3" width="10" height="10" />
<Rect x="15" y="20" rx="3" ry="3" width="130" height="10" />
<Rect x="155" y="20" rx="3" ry="3" width="130" height="10" />
<Rect x="15" y="40" rx="3" ry="3" width="90" height="10" />
<Rect x="115" y="40" rx="3" ry="3" width="60" height="10" />
<Rect x="185" y="40" rx="3" ry="3" width="60" height="10" />
<Rect x="0" y="60" rx="3" ry="3" width="30" height="10" />
</ContentLoader>
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
|primaryColor
|String
|'#eeeeee'
|Primary color, also background color
|secondaryColor
|String
|'#dddddd'
|Secondary color
|width
|Number
|300
|Width of SVG
|height
|Number
|200
|Height of SVG
|viewBox
|String
|'0 0 300 200'
|ViewBox of SVG
|x1
|String
|'0'
|x of point star gradient, accept Number or Percentage
|y1
|String
|'0'
|y of point star gradient, accept Number or Percentage
|x2
|String
|'100%'
|x of point end gradient, accept Number or Percentage
|y2
|String
|'0'
|y of point end gradient, accept Number or Percentage
MIT