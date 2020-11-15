SVG Animated Linear Gradient [iOS + Android]

This component make Animated Linear Gradient for all SVG components as child props. You can use this component as loading component like Facebook or Instagram, used for any group of svg.

Demo

## Usage

npm i rn-content-loader --save

or

yarn add rn-content-loader

you will have to install react native svg

Inside your component:

import ContentLoader from 'rn-content-loader' ;

Examples

Instagram style

<ContentLoader height={ 300 }> <Circle cx="30" cy="30" r="30" /> <Rect x="75" y="13" rx="4" ry="4" width="100" height="13" /> <Rect x="75" y="37" rx="4" ry="4" width="50" height="8" /> <Rect x="0" y="70" rx="5" ry="5" width="400" height="200" /> </ContentLoader>

Facebook style

<ContentLoader primaryColor= "#e8f7ff" secondaryColor= "#4dadf7" height={ 140 }> <Rect x="0" y="0" rx="5" ry="5" width="70" height="70" /> <Rect x="80" y="17" rx="4" ry="4" width="300" height="13" /> <Rect x="80" y="40" rx="3" ry="3" width="250" height="10" /> <Rect x="0" y="80" rx="3" ry="3" width="350" height="10" /> <Rect x="0" y="100" rx="3" ry="3" width="200" height="10" /> <Rect x="0" y="120" rx="3" ry="3" width="360" height="10" /> </ContentLoader>

Code style

<ContentLoader primaryColor= "#fff0f6" secondaryColor= "#f783ac" height={ 80 }> <Rect x="0" y="0" rx="3" ry="3" width="70" height="10" /> <Rect x="80" y="0" rx="3" ry="3" width="100" height="10" /> <Rect x="190" y="0" rx="3" ry="3" width="10" height="10" /> <Rect x="15" y="20" rx="3" ry="3" width="130" height="10" /> <Rect x="155" y="20" rx="3" ry="3" width="130" height="10" /> <Rect x="15" y="40" rx="3" ry="3" width="90" height="10" /> <Rect x="115" y="40" rx="3" ry="3" width="60" height="10" /> <Rect x="185" y="40" rx="3" ry="3" width="60" height="10" /> <Rect x="0" y="60" rx="3" ry="3" width="30" height="10" /> </ContentLoader>

Props

Prop Type Default Description primaryColor String '#eeeeee' Primary color, also background color secondaryColor String '#dddddd' Secondary color width Number 300 Width of SVG height Number 200 Height of SVG viewBox String '0 0 300 200' ViewBox of SVG x1 String '0' x of point star gradient, accept Number or Percentage y1 String '0' y of point star gradient, accept Number or Percentage x2 String '100%' x of point end gradient, accept Number or Percentage y2 String '0' y of point end gradient, accept Number or Percentage

Thankful

License

MIT