openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rbd

rn-bottom-drawer

by Jack Klein
1.4.3 (see all)

a react native bottom drawer component

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

441

GitHub Stars

189

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

1

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Bottom drawer for React Native

Demo gif

Content

Installation

Install rn-bottom-drawer.

npm install rn-bottom-drawer --save

Usage Example

(go to the example folder for a more fleshed out example)

import React from 'react';
import { View, Text } from 'react-native';
import BottomDrawer from 'rn-bottom-drawer';

const TAB_BAR_HEIGHT = 49;

export default class App extends React.Component {
  renderContent = () => {
    return (
      <View>
        <Text>Get directions to your location</Text>
      </View>
    )
  }

  render() {
    return (
      <BottomDrawer
        containerHeight={100}
        offset={TAB_BAR_HEIGHT}
      >
        {this.renderContent()}
      </BottomDrawer>
    )
  }
}

Refer to this code if you want to put a scrollview within the bottom drawer

Configuration

PropTypeDefaultDescription
containerHeightnumber--The height of the drawer.
offsetnumber0If your app uses tab navigation or a header, offset equals their combined heights. In the demo gif, the offset is the header + tab heights so that the drawer renders correctly within the map view.
downDisplaynumbercontainerHeight / 1.5When the drawer is swiped into down position, downDisplay controls how far it settles below its up position. For example, if its value is 20, the drawer will settle 20 points below the up position. The default value shows 1/3 of the container (if containerHeight = 60, the default downDisplay value = 40).
backgroundColorstring'#ffffff'The background color of the drawer.
startUpbooltrueIf true, the drawer will start in up position. If false, it will start in down position.
roundedEdgesbooltrueIf true, the top of the drawer will have rounded edges.
shadowbooltrueif true, the top of the drawer will have a shadow.
onExpandedfunc--A callback function triggered when the drawer is swiped into up position
onCollapsedfunc--A callback function triggered when the drawer is swiped into down position

Questions?

Feel free to contact me at jackdillklein@gmail.com or create an issue

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial