Install
rn-bottom-drawer.
npm install rn-bottom-drawer --save
(go to the example folder for a more fleshed out example)
import React from 'react';
import { View, Text } from 'react-native';
import BottomDrawer from 'rn-bottom-drawer';
const TAB_BAR_HEIGHT = 49;
export default class App extends React.Component {
renderContent = () => {
return (
<View>
<Text>Get directions to your location</Text>
</View>
)
}
render() {
return (
<BottomDrawer
containerHeight={100}
offset={TAB_BAR_HEIGHT}
>
{this.renderContent()}
</BottomDrawer>
)
}
}
Refer to this code if you want to put a scrollview within the bottom drawer
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
|containerHeight
|number
|--
|The height of the drawer.
|offset
|number
|0
|If your app uses tab navigation or a header, offset equals their combined heights. In the demo gif, the offset is the header + tab heights so that the drawer renders correctly within the map view.
|downDisplay
|number
|containerHeight / 1.5
|When the drawer is swiped into down position, downDisplay controls how far it settles below its up position. For example, if its value is 20, the drawer will settle 20 points below the up position. The default value shows 1/3 of the container (if containerHeight = 60, the default downDisplay value = 40).
|backgroundColor
|string
|'#ffffff'
|The background color of the drawer.
|startUp
|bool
|true
|If true, the drawer will start in up position. If false, it will start in down position.
|roundedEdges
|bool
|true
|If true, the top of the drawer will have rounded edges.
|shadow
|bool
|true
|if true, the top of the drawer will have a shadow.
|onExpanded
|func
|--
|A callback function triggered when the drawer is swiped into up position
|onCollapsed
|func
|--
|A callback function triggered when the drawer is swiped into down position
Feel free to contact me at jackdillklein@gmail.com or create an issue