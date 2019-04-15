Bottom drawer for React Native

Content

Installation

Install rn-bottom-drawer .

npm install rn-bottom-drawer --save

Usage Example

(go to the example folder for a more fleshed out example)

import React from 'react' ; import { View, Text } from 'react-native' ; import BottomDrawer from 'rn-bottom-drawer' ; const TAB_BAR_HEIGHT = 49 ; export default class App extends React . Component { renderContent = () => { return ( < View > < Text > Get directions to your location </ Text > </ View > ) } render() { return ( < BottomDrawer containerHeight = {100} offset = {TAB_BAR_HEIGHT} > {this.renderContent()} </ BottomDrawer > ) } }

Refer to this code if you want to put a scrollview within the bottom drawer

Configuration

Prop Type Default Description containerHeight number -- The height of the drawer. offset number 0 If your app uses tab navigation or a header, offset equals their combined heights. In the demo gif, the offset is the header + tab heights so that the drawer renders correctly within the map view. downDisplay number containerHeight / 1.5 When the drawer is swiped into down position, downDisplay controls how far it settles below its up position. For example, if its value is 20, the drawer will settle 20 points below the up position. The default value shows 1/3 of the container (if containerHeight = 60, the default downDisplay value = 40). backgroundColor string '#ffffff' The background color of the drawer. startUp bool true If true, the drawer will start in up position. If false, it will start in down position. roundedEdges bool true If true, the top of the drawer will have rounded edges. shadow bool true if true, the top of the drawer will have a shadow. onExpanded func -- A callback function triggered when the drawer is swiped into up position onCollapsed func -- A callback function triggered when the drawer is swiped into down position

Feel free to contact me at jackdillklein@gmail.com or create an issue