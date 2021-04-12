Async-Storage Flipper

Async-Storage debugger for Flipper.

Getting Started

Install these libraries in your react-native app.

yarn add rn-async-storage-flipper react-native-flipper

For iOS, you'll need to run

cd ios && pod install

Import the rn-async-storage-flipper library and pass as argument your storage instance.

import RNAsyncStorageFlipper from 'rn-async-storage-flipper' ; import AsyncStorage from '@react-native-community/async-storage' ; RNAsyncStorageFlipper(AsyncStorage);

Note that you storage must have the following async methods:

getAllKeys

multiGet