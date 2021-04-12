Async-Storage debugger for Flipper.
yarn add rn-async-storage-flipper react-native-flipper
For iOS, you'll need to run
cd ios && pod install
rn-async-storage-flipper library and pass as argument your storage instance.
import RNAsyncStorageFlipper from 'rn-async-storage-flipper';
// ....
import AsyncStorage from '@react-native-community/async-storage';
// We recommend to invoke the function inside a componentDidMount or useEffect
RNAsyncStorageFlipper(AsyncStorage);
Note that you storage must have the following async methods:
getAllKeys
multiGet
Install the flipper-plugin-async-storage in Flipper app
Re-run your app