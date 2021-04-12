openbase logo
ras

rn-async-storage-flipper

by Faustino Kialungila
0.0.10 (see all)

React Native's Async Storage logger for Flipper

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

9.9K

GitHub Stars

38

Maintenance

Last Commit

10mos ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Async-Storage Flipper

plugin

Async-Storage debugger for Flipper.

Getting Started

  1. Install these libraries in your react-native app.
yarn add rn-async-storage-flipper react-native-flipper

For iOS, you'll need to run

cd ios && pod install
  1. Import the rn-async-storage-flipper library and pass as argument your storage instance.
import RNAsyncStorageFlipper from 'rn-async-storage-flipper';

// ....
import AsyncStorage from '@react-native-community/async-storage';

// We recommend to invoke the function inside a componentDidMount or useEffect
RNAsyncStorageFlipper(AsyncStorage);

Note that you storage must have the following async methods:

  • getAllKeys

  • multiGet

  1. Install the flipper-plugin-async-storage in Flipper app

  2. Re-run your app

