rmo

rmodal

by Iskren Slavov
1.1.0 (see all)

A simple 1.2 KB modal dialog with no dependencies

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.7K

GitHub Stars

676

Maintenance

Last Commit

8mos ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

1.2 KB modal dialog box, with no dependencies

Logo

  • A simple and fast modal dialog
  • Plain JavaScript only - no dependencies
  • All browsers supported (IE10+)
  • Less than 1.2 KB when gzipped and minified
  • Bootstrap and Animate.css friendly
  • Supports ES modules, CommonJS, AMD or globals

Demo

https://plnkr.co/edit/XXFKwHHcZD4Ecjh8twaW?p=preview

Documentation

https://rmodal.js.org/

Installation

$ npm install rmodal --save

Development

$ npm install

Development: build

$ npm run build

Development: test

$ npm run test

