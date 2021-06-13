1.2 KB modal dialog box, with no dependencies
- A simple and fast modal dialog
- Plain JavaScript only - no dependencies
- All browsers supported (IE10+)
- Less than 1.2 KB when gzipped and minified
- Bootstrap and Animate.css friendly
- Supports ES modules, CommonJS, AMD or globals
Demo
https://plnkr.co/edit/XXFKwHHcZD4Ecjh8twaW?p=preview
Documentation
https://rmodal.js.org/
Installation
$ npm install rmodal
Development
$ npm install
Development: build
$ npm run build
Development: test
$ npm run test