rmf

rmfr

by shinnn
2.0.0 (see all)

Node.js implementation of rm -fr – recursive removal of files and directories

Overview

Readme

rmfr

Node.js implementation of rm -fr – recursive removal of files and directories

const rmfr = require('rmfr');

(async () => await rmfr('path/to/target'))();

Installation

Use npm.

npm install rmfr

API

const rmfr = require('rmfr');

rmfr(path [, options])

path: string (a file/directory path)
options: Object
Return: Promise

When it finish removing a target, it will be fulfilled with no arguments.

When it fails to remove a target, it will be rejected with an error as its first argument.

Options

All rimraf options except for disableGlob are available, with some differences:

  • glob option defaults to false.
  • unlink, chmod, rmdir and readdir options default to the corresponding graceful-fs methods.
const rmfr = require('rmfr');

rmfr('inde*.js'); // doesn't remove `./index.js`
rmfr('inde*.js', {glob: true}); // removes `./index.js`

License

ISC License © 2017 - 2018 Shinnosuke Watanabe

