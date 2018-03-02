Node.js implementation of
rm -fr – recursive removal of files and directories
const rmfr = require('rmfr');
(async () => await rmfr('path/to/target'))();
npm install rmfr
const rmfr = require('rmfr');
path:
string (a file/directory path)
options:
Object
Return:
Promise
When it finish removing a target, it will be fulfilled with no arguments.
When it fails to remove a target, it will be rejected with an error as its first argument.
All
rimraf options except for
disableGlob are available, with some differences:
glob option defaults to
false.
glob option
true or provide a
node-glob options object.
unlink,
chmod,
rmdir and
readdir options default to the corresponding
graceful-fs methods.
const rmfr = require('rmfr');
rmfr('inde*.js'); // doesn't remove `./index.js`
rmfr('inde*.js', {glob: true}); // removes `./index.js`
ISC License © 2017 - 2018 Shinnosuke Watanabe