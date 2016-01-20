openbase logo
rmdir

by dreamerslab
1.2.0 (see all)

Remove all files in the given path recursively

Readme

rmdir

Remove all files in the given path recursively.

Description

Or just use require( 'child_process' ).exec and call rm -r

var exec = require('child_process').exec;
var path = '/path/to/the/dir';

exec('rm -r ' + path, function (err, stdout, stderr) {
  // your callback goes here
});

You can also checkout rimraf from isaacs.

Requires

node >= 0.4.x

Installation

npm install rmdir

Usage

Require the module before using

var rmdir = require('rmdir');

rmdir(path, [options], [callback]);

You can optionally pass in an alternate fs implementation by passing in options.fs.Your implementation should have fs.lstat(path, callback), fs.unlink(path, callback), fs.readdir(path, callback), fs.rmdir(path, callback), and fs.exists(path, callback) implemented.

Arguments

path

type: String
desc: The path to be clear.

options

type: Object
desc: Options to be used when removing all files.

callback

type: Function
desc: The callback to be called after all files are removed.
arguments:
  err:
  type: Error
dirs:
  type: Array
desc: The removed dirs.
files:
  type: Array
desc: The removed files.

Example

var rmdir = require('rmdir');
var path = '/path/to/the/dir';

rmdir(path + '/assets', function (err, dirs, files) {
  console.log(dirs);
  console.log(files);
  console.log('all files are removed');
});

Creadit

[Aaron Larner](https: //github.com/alarner) [Glen R.Goodwin](https: //github.com/arei) [David Pate](https: //github.com/DavidTPate) Radare

License

(The MIT License)

Copyright(c) 2011 dreamerslab & lt; ben@ dreamerslab.com & gt;

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files(the 'Software'), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and / or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED 'AS IS', WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT.IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

