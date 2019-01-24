React Mobile Tabs Component (web & react-native), inspired by react-native-scrollable-tab-view
npm i
npm start
http://localhost:8000/examples/
online example: http://react-component.github.io/m-tabs/
// normal
<Tabs tabs={[
{ key: 't1', title: 't1' },
{ key: 't2', title: 't2' },
{ key: 't3', title: 't3' },
{ key: 't4', title: 't4' },
{ key: 't5', title: 't5' },
]} initalPage={'t2'}
>
<div key="t1"><p>content1</p></div>
<div key="t2"><p>content2</p></div>
<div key="t3"><p>content3</p></div>
<div key="t4"><p>content4</p></div>
<div key="t5"><p>content5</p></div>
</Tabs>
// single content
<Tabs tabs={[
{ title: 't1' },
{ title: 't2' },
{ title: 't3' },
{ title: 't4' },
{ title: 't5' },
]} onChange={(tab, index) => {
this.setState({
scData: JSON.stringify({ index: index + Math.random(), tab })
});
}}
>
<div>
<p>single content</p>
<p>{this.state.scData}</p>
</div>
</Tabs>
// single content function
<Tabs tabs={[
{ title: 't1' },
{ title: 't2' },
{ title: 't3' },
{ title: 't4' },
{ title: 't5' },
]}
>
{
(index, tab) =>
<div>
<p>single content</p>
<p>{JSON.stringify({ index: index + Math.random(), tab })}</p>
</div>
}
</Tabs>
// renderTabBar e.g: Sticky, react-sticky
./examples/sticky.tsx
npm run rn-init
npm run watch-tsc
react-native start
react-native run-ios
|属性
|说明
|类型
|默认值
|必选
|tabs
|tabs data
|Models.TabData[]
|true
|tabBarPosition
|TabBar's position
|'top' | 'bottom' | 'left' | 'right'
|top
|false
|renderTabBar
|render for TabBar
|((props: TabBarPropsType) => React.ReactNode) | false
|false
|initialPage
|initial Tab, index or key
|number | string
|false
|page
|current tab, index or key
|number | string
|false
|swipeable
|whether to switch tabs with swipe gestrue in the content
|boolean
|true
|false
|useOnPan (
web only)
|use scroll follow pan
|boolean
|true
|false
|prerenderingSiblingsNumber
|pre-render nearby # sibling, Infinity: render all the siblings, 0: render current page
|number
|1
|false
|animated
|whether to change tabs with animation
|boolean
|true
|false
|onChange
|callback when tab is switched
|(tab: Models.TabData, index: number) => void
|false
|onTabClick
|on tab click
|(tab: Models.TabData, index: number) => void
|false
|destroyInactiveTab
|destroy inactive tab
|boolean
|false
|false
|distanceToChangeTab
|distance to change tab, width ratio
|number
|0.3
|false
|usePaged
|use paged
|boolean
|true
|false
|tabDirection
|tab paging direction
|'horizontal' | 'vertical'
|horizontal
|false
|tabBarUnderlineStyle
|tabBar underline style
|React.CSSProperties | any
|false
|tabBarBackgroundColor
|tabBar background color
|string
|false
|tabBarActiveTextColor
|tabBar active text color
|string
|false
|tabBarInactiveTextColor
|tabBar inactive text color
|string
|false
|tabBarTextStyle
|tabBar text style
|React.CSSProperties | any
|false
|属性
|说明
|类型
|默认值
|必选
|goToTab
|call this function to switch tab
|(index: number) => void
|true
|tabs
|tabs data
|Models.TabData[]
|true
|activeTab
|current active tab
|number
|true
|animated
|use animate
|boolean
|true
|true
|renderTab
|render the tab of tabbar
|(tab: Models.TabData) => React.ReactNode
|false
|page
|page size of tabbar's tab
|number
|5
|false
|onTabClick
|on tab click
|(tab: Models.TabData, index: number) => void
|false
|tabBarPosition
|tabBar's position defualt: top
|'top' | 'bottom' | 'left' | 'right'
|false
|tabBarUnderlineStyle
|tabBar underline style
|React.CSSProperties | any
|false
|tabBarBackgroundColor
|tabBar background color
|string
|false
|tabBarActiveTextColor
|tabBar active text color
|string
|false
|tabBarInactiveTextColor
|tabBar inactive text color
|string
|false
|tabBarTextStyle
|tabBar text style
|React.CSSProperties | any
|false
npm test
npm run chrome-test
npm run coverage
open coverage/ dir
rmc-tabs is released under the MIT license.