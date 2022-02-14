⚠️ We are currently working on the new version of the library (v5). The goal of the new version is to remove most of nuka-carousel dependencies, make it more performant, support server-side rendering and reduce parameters, but not functionalities. You can read more about nuka-carousel v5 here.
A Pure ReactJS Carousel Component
To add
nuka-carousel to your project run the following command in your project folder.
$ yarn add nuka-carousel
OR
$ npm install nuka-carousel
import React from 'react';
import Carousel from 'nuka-carousel';
export default class extends React.Component {
render() {
return (
<Carousel>
<img src="https://via.placeholder.com/400/ffffff/c0392b/&text=slide1" />
<img src="https://via.placeholder.com/400/ffffff/c0392b/&text=slide2" />
<img src="https://via.placeholder.com/400/ffffff/c0392b/&text=slide3" />
<img src="https://via.placeholder.com/400/ffffff/c0392b/&text=slide4" />
<img src="https://via.placeholder.com/400/ffffff/c0392b/&text=slide5" />
<img src="https://via.placeholder.com/400/ffffff/c0392b/&text=slide6" />
</Carousel>
);
}
}
The demo can be launched on your local machine via
webpack-dev-server. Once you have cloned this repo locally, run the following:
yarn
yarn build
yarn start
You can access the application on your localhost at the following url: Local Demo
Once you have cloned this repo locally, run the following to launch Storybook:
yarn
yarn storybook
You can access Storybook on your localhost at the following url: Storybook
|Key Combination
|Function
|Right/Up Arrow or D/W key
|Next slide
|Left/Down Arrow or A/S key
|Previous slide
|Q key
|First slide
|E key
|Last slide
|SpaceBar
|When
autoplay={true} pauses and unpauses carousel
enableKeyboardControls prop to
true.
keyCodeConfig prop can be used to configure the default keyCodes
|Name
|PropType
|Description
|Default
|afterSlide
React.PropTypes.func
|Hook to be called after a slide is changed.
|animation
React.PropTypes.oneOf(['zoom'])
|Adds a zoom effect on the currently visible slide. A
transform: scale(0.85) is set as default, however, the scale can be customized using
zoomScale prop. Property is applied on all slides except the current 1. Use
cellAlign to align the slide with zoom effect where you'd like.
|autoGenerateStyleTag
React.PropTypes.bool
|When set to
true, it will generate a
style tag to help ensure images are displayed properly. Set to
false if you don't want or need the style tag generated.
true
|autoplay
React.PropTypes.bool
|Autoplay mode active.
false
|autoplayInterval
React.PropTypes.number
|Interval for autoplay iteration.
3000 milliseconds
|autoplayReverse
React.PropTypes.bool
|Only meaningful when
autoplay is already true. When
autoplayReverse is also true, autorotation cycles through slides indexes from high to low.
false
|beforeSlide
React.PropTypes.func
|Hook to be called before a slide is changed
|cellAlign
React.PropTypes.oneOf(['left', 'center', 'right'])
|When displaying more than one slide, sets which position to anchor the current slide to. Is overridden to
left when
transitionMode="fade"
|cellSpacing
React.PropTypes.number
|Space between slides, as an integer, but reflected as
px
|enableKeyboardControls
React.PropTypes.bool
|When set to
true will enable keyboard controls when the carousel has focus. If the carousel does not have focus, keyboard controls will be ignored.
false
|keyCodeConfig
PropTypes.exact({ previousSlide: PropTypes.arrayOf(PropTypes.number), nextSlide: PropTypes.arrayOf(PropTypes.number), firstSlide: PropTypes.arrayOf(PropTypes.number), lastSlide: PropTypes.arrayOf(PropTypes.number), pause: PropTypes.arrayOf(PropTypes.number) })
|If
enableKeyboardControls prop is true, you can pass configuration for the keyCode so you can override the default keyboard keys configured.
{ nextSlide: [39, 68, 38, 87], previousSlide: [37, 65, 40, 83], firstSlide: [81], lastSlide: [69], pause: [32] }
|getControlsContainerStyles
React.PropTypes.func
|callback function to provide style to controls containers
|defaultControlsConfig
React.PropTypes.shape({ containerClassName: PropTypes.string, nextButtonClassName: PropTypes.string, nextButtonStyle: Proptypes.object, nextButtonText: PropTypes.string, prevButtonClassName: PropTypes.string, prevButtonStyle: PropTypes.object, prevButtonText: PropTypes.string, pagingDotsContainerClassName: PropTypes.string, pagingDotsClassName: PropTypes.string, pagingDotsStyle: PropTypes.object })
|This prop lets you apply custom classes and styles to the default
Container.
Next,
Previous, and
Paging Dots controls. More information on how to customize these controls can be found below.
{}
|disableAnimation
React.PropTypes.bool
|When set to
true, will disable animation.
false
|disableEdgeSwiping
React.PropTypes.bool
|When set to
true, will disable swiping before first slide and after last slide.
false
|dragging
React.PropTypes.bool
|Enable mouse swipe/dragging.
true
|easing
React.PropTypes.string
|Animation easing function. See valid easings here: D3 Easing Functions
|edgeEasing
React.PropTypes.string
|Animation easing function when swipe exceeds edge. See valid easings here: D3 Easing Functions
|frameOverflow
React.PropTypes.string
|Used to set overflow style property on slider frame.
hidden
|framePadding
React.PropTypes.string
|Used to set the margin of the slider frame. Accepts any string dimension value such as
"0px 20px" or
"500px"
|heightMode
React.PropTypes.oneOf(['first', 'current', 'max'])
|Change the height of the slides based either on the first slide, the current slide, or the maximum height of all slides. Overrides height set by
initialSlideHeight
|innerRef
React.PropTypes.oneOfType([ React.PropTypes.func, React.PropTypes.shape({ current: React.PropTypes.elementType })])
|React
ref that should be set on the carousel element
|initialSlideHeight
React.PropTypes.number
|Initial height of the slides in pixels.
100
|initialSlideWidth
React.PropTypes.number
|Initial width of the slides in pixels
|pauseOnHover
React.PropTypes.bool
|Pause autoPlay when mouse is over carousel.
true
|renderAnnounceSlideMessage
React.PropTypes.func
|Renders message in the ARIA live region that is announcing the current slide on slide change
|Render function that returns
"Slide {currentSlide + 1} of {slideCount}"
|scrollMode
React.PropTypes.oneOf(['page', 'remainder'])
|When
scrollMode is set to
remainder, the carousel will only scroll the amount of slides necessary without showing blank slides. If
scrollMode is set to
page then
slidesToScroll will equal
slidesToShow and the final page may contain blank slides.
remainder
|slideIndex
React.PropTypes.number
|Manually set the index of the slide to be shown
|slideOffset
React.PropTypes.number
|While using prop
animation = "zoom", you can configure space around current slide with slideOffset.
|25
|slidesToScroll
React.PropTypes.oneOfType([ React.PropTypes.number, React.PropTypes.oneOf(['auto'])])
|Slides to scroll at once. Set to
"auto" to always scroll the current number of visible slides. Is overridden to
slidesToShow when
transitionMode="fade"
|slidesToShow
React.PropTypes.number
|Number of slides to show at once. Will be cast to an
integer when
transitionMode="fade"
|slideWidth
React.PropTypes.oneOfType([React.PropTypes.string, React.PropTypes.number])
|Manually set slideWidth. If you want hard pixel widths, use a string like
slideWidth="20px", and if you prefer a percentage of the container, use a decimal integer like
slideWidth={0.8}
|speed
React.PropTypes.number
|Animation duration/Transition speed in milliseconds
|swiping
React.PropTypes.bool
|Enable touch swipe/dragging
true
|transitionMode
React.PropTypes.oneOf(['scroll', 'fade', 'scroll3d'])
|Set the way slides transition from one to the next.
scroll
|vertical
React.PropTypes.bool
|Enable the slides to transition vertically
|width
React.PropTypes.string
|Used to hardcode the slider width. Accepts any string dimension value such as
"80%" or
"500px"
|withoutControls
React.PropTypes.bool
|Used to remove all controls at once. Overwrites the
render[Top, Right, Bottom, Left]CenterControls().
false
|wrapAround
React.PropTypes.bool
|Sets infinite wrapAround mode. An option similar to repeat or infinite in other libs.
false
|zoomScale
React.PropTypes.number
|Adds a number value to set the scale of zoom when
animation === "zoom". The number value should be set in a range of (0,1). The default value is set to
zoomScale: 0.85
|opacityScale
React.PropTypes.number
|Adds a number value to set the scale of the opacity for the 'scroll3d' transition mode. The number value should be set in a range of (0,1). The default value is set to
opacityScale: 0.65
|onDragStart
React.PropTypes.func
|Adds a callback to capture event at the start of swiping/dragging slides
React.PropTypes.func
A set of eight render props for rendering controls in different positions around the carousel.
Valid render props for the eight positions are
renderTopLeftControls,
renderTopCenterControls,
renderTopRightControls,
renderCenterLeftControls,
renderCenterCenterControls,
renderCenterRightControls,
renderBottomLeftControls,
renderBottomCenterControls, and
renderBottomRightControls.
The default props are set as
renderCenterLeftControls for
Previous button,
renderCenterRightControls for the
Next button and
renderBottomCenterControls for the "Paging dots". To change the position or remove "Paging dots", the default positions need to be disabled by setting them to null.
<Carousel
renderTopCenterControls={({ currentSlide }) => (
<div>Slide: {currentSlide}</div>
)}
renderCenterLeftControls={({ previousSlide }) => (
<button onClick={previousSlide}>Previous</button>
)}
renderCenterRightControls={({ nextSlide }) => (
<button onClick={nextSlide}>Next</button>
)}
>
{/* Carousel Content */}
</Carousel>
The function returns the props for
goToSlide,
nextSlide and
previousSlide functions, in addition to
slideCount and
currentSlide values. You can also remove all render controls using
withoutControls.
NOTE: The className
slide-visible is added to the currently visible slide or slides (when
slidesToShow > 1). The className
slide-current is added to the currently "active" slide.
React.PropTypes.func
renderAnnounceSlideMessage render prop is a special case of the
render*Controls props. It's responsibility is to render ARIA live announcement message to improve accessibility. The prop will announce the message you pass in every time the slide changes with
VoiceOver enabled on your machine. The function returns only
slideCount and
currentSlide values.
<Carousel
renderAnnounceSlideMessage={({ currentSlide, slideCount }) =>
`Slide ${currentSlide + 1} of ${slideCount}`
}
>
{/* Carousel Content */}
</Carousel>
React.PropTypes.func
getControlsContainerStyles is a function prop that will be called with a key argument being one of the following:
TopLeft |
TopCenter |
TopRight |
CenterLeft |
CenterCenter |
CenterRight |
BottomLeft |
BottomCenter |
BottomRight.
The function will then return CSS Properties.
<Carousel
getControlsContainerStyles={(key) => {
switch (key) {
case 'TopLeft':
return {
backgroundColor: "red",
};
default:
// will apply all other keys
return {
backgroundColor: "blue",
};
}
}} />
>
{/* Carousel Content */}
</Carousel>
React.PropTypes.shape({
nextButtonClassName: PropTypes.string,
nextButtonStyle: PropTypes.object,
nextButtonText: PropTypes.string,
prevButtonClassName: PropTypes.string,
prevButtonStyle: PropTypes.object,
prevButtonText: PropTypes.string,
pagingDotsContainerClassName: PropTypes.string,
pagingDotsClassName: PropTypes.string,
pagingDotsStyle: PropTypes.object
})
The default controls used by Nuka are the
Previous button,
Next button, and
PagingDots control. The visual look and text of these controls can be modified with props as described below:
ClassName let you apply a custom css class to its respective control.
Style let you apply inline styles to its respective control.
Previous button and
Next button can be customized using
prevButtonText and
nextButtonText, respectively.
For example, you can change the text of the
Previous and
Next buttons, and change the paging dots to red by passing in the following configuration:
defaultControlsConfig={{
nextButtonText: 'Custom Next',
prevButtonText: 'Custom Prev',
pagingDotsStyle: {
fill: 'red'
}
}}
You can control the state of the carousel from your parent component as shown below:
import React from 'react';
import Carousel from 'nuka-carousel';
export default class extends React.Component {
state = {
slideIndex: 0
};
render() {
return (
<Carousel
slideIndex={this.state.slideIndex}
afterSlide={(slideIndex) => this.setState({ slideIndex })}
>
<img src="https://via.placeholder.com/400/ffffff/c0392b/&text=slide1" />
<img src="https://via.placeholder.com/400/ffffff/c0392b/&text=slide2" />
<img src="https://via.placeholder.com/400/ffffff/c0392b/&text=slide3" />
<img src="https://via.placeholder.com/400/ffffff/c0392b/&text=slide4" />
<img src="https://via.placeholder.com/400/ffffff/c0392b/&text=slide5" />
<img src="https://via.placeholder.com/400/ffffff/c0392b/&text=slide6" />
</Carousel>
);
}
}
TypeScript type definitions are now shipped with nuka-carousel. You can use them directly from the library.
In componentDidMount, the initial dimensions are assigned to each slide:
initialSlideWidth ||
slideWidth || (
slidesToShow / width of container)
initialSlideHeight
After the component completes mounting with the accurate width, it tries to calculate the desired height of the content (
current,
first,
max). If that calculation fails (perhaps because slide images are still loading), it'll wait a bit and try again. Once successful, that measurement then replaces
initialSlideHeight with the measured height in pixels.
See the Contribution Docs.
