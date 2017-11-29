React Notification UI Component
npm install
npm start
http://localhost:8000/examples/
online example: http://react-component.github.io/m-notification/examples/
var Notification = require('rmc-notification');
Notification.newInstance({}, notification => {
notification.notice({
content: 'content'
});
});
props details:
|name
|type
|default
|description
|prefixCls
|String
|prefix class name for notification container
|style
|Object
|{'top': 65, left: '50%'}
|additional style for notification container.
|getContainer
|getContainer(): HTMLElement
|function returning html node which will act as notification container
props details:
|name
|type
|default
|description
|content
|React.Element
|content of notice
|key
|String
|id of this notice
|closable
|Boolean
|whether show close button
|onClose
|Function
|called when notice close
|duration
|number
|1.5
|after duration of time, this notice will disappear.(seconds)
|style
|Object
|{ right: '50%' }
|additional style for single notice node.
remove single notice with specified key
destroy current notification
npm test
npm run chrome-test
npm run coverage
open coverage/ dir
rmc-notification is released under the MIT license.