rmc-notification

by react-component
1.0.0 (see all)

notification ui component for react

Downloads/wk

25.1K

GitHub Stars

23

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

15

Package

Dependencies

5

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

React Notification

Readme

rmc-notification

React Notification UI Component

NPM version build status Test coverage gemnasium deps node version npm download

Development

npm install
npm start

Example

http://localhost:8000/examples/

online example: http://react-component.github.io/m-notification/examples/

Feature

  • support ie8,ie8+,chrome,firefox,safari

install

rmc-notification

Usage

var Notification = require('rmc-notification');
Notification.newInstance({}, notification => {
  notification.notice({
    content: 'content'
  });
});

API

Notification.newInstance(props, (notification) => void) => void

props details:

name type default description
prefixCls String prefix class name for notification container
style Object {'top': 65, left: '50%'} additional style for notification container.
getContainer getContainer(): HTMLElement function returning html node which will act as notification container

notification.notice(props)

props details:

name type default description
content React.Element content of notice
key String id of this notice
closable Boolean whether show close button
onClose Function called when notice close
duration number 1.5 after duration of time, this notice will disappear.(seconds)
style Object { right: '50%' } additional style for single notice node.

notification.removeNotice(key:string)

remove single notice with specified key

notification.destroy()

destroy current notification

Test Case

npm test
npm run chrome-test

Coverage

npm run coverage

open coverage/ dir

License

rmc-notification is released under the MIT license.

