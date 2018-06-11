openbase logo
rmc-list-view

by react-component
0.11.5 (see all)

ReactNative ListView Web Port

rmc-list-view

React ListView Component, port from React Native ListView

NPM version build status Test coverage gemnasium deps npm download

port from React Native ListView (v0.26)

Screenshots

Development

npm install
npm start

Example

http://localhost:8999/examples/

online example: http://react-component.github.io/m-list-view/

install

rmc-list-view

Usage

see examples

API

PropertiesDescritionTypeDefault
dataSourceAn instance of ListView.DataSource to useListViewDataSource-
initialListSizeHow many rows to render on initial component mount.number-
onEndReachedCalled when all rows have been rendered and the list has been scrolled to within onEndReachedThreshold of the bottom.(event?) => {}-
onEndReachedThresholdThreshold in pixels (virtual, not physical) for calling onEndReached.number1000
pageSizeNumber of rows to render per event loop.number1
renderHeader / renderFooterThe header and footer are always rendered (if these props are provided) on every render pass. If they are expensive to re-render, wrap them in StaticContainer or other mechanism as appropriate. Footer is always at the bottom of the list, and header at the top, on every render pass.() => renderable-
renderRowTakes a data entry from the data source and its ids and should return a renderable component to be rendered as the row. By default the data is exactly what was put into the data source, but it's also possible to provide custom extractors. ListView can be notified when a row is being highlighted by calling highlightRow function.(rowData, sectionID, rowID, highlightRow) => renderable-
renderScrollComponentA function that returns the scrollable component in which the list rows are rendered. Defaults to returning a ScrollView with the given props.(props) => renderable-
renderSectionHeaderIf provided, a header is rendered for this section.(sectionData, sectionID) => renderable-
renderSeparatorIf provided, a renderable component to be rendered as the separator below each row but not the last row if there is a section header below. Take a sectionID and rowID of the row above and whether its adjacent row is highlighted.(sectionID, rowID, adjacentRowHighlighted) => renderable-
scrollRenderAheadDistanceHow early to start rendering rows before they come on screen, in pixels.number1000
contentContainerStyleThese styles will be applied to the scroll view content container which wraps all of the child views.Object-
horizontalWhen true, the scroll view's children are arranged horizontally in a row instead of vertically in a column.boolfalse
onContentSizeChangeCalled when scrollable content view of the ScrollView changes.(contentWidth, contentHeight) => {}-
onScrollFires at most once per frame during scrolling. The frequency of the events can be controlled using the scrollEventThrottle prop.e => {}-
scrollEventThrottleThis controls how often the scroll event will be fired while scrollingnumber50
onLayoutInvoked on mount and layout changes with({nativeEvent:{ layout:{ width, height }}}) => {}-
----
renderBodyComponent (web only)render listview body wrapper component() => renderable-
renderSectionWrapper (web only)render listview section wrapper component(sectionID) => renderable
renderSectionBodyWrapper (web only)render listview section body wrapper component(sectionID) => renderable-
useBodyScroll (web only)use html body's scrollboolfalse
pullToRefresh (web only)Whether enable pullToRefresh, you need use it with rmc-pull-to-refreshboolfalse

Methods

  • getMetrics() - Exports some data, e.g. for perf investigations or analytics.
  • scrollTo(...args) - Scrolls to a given x, y offset(not support smooth animation).

ListView.IndexedList

This component is often used in the "Contacts" / "city list" scenes, support for index navigation.

You can use almost all APIs on the ListView.

Note: Only two-step rendering is supported, so that the first screen priority display can be achieved, but if the list data volume is too large, the overall performance will still be affected.

PropertiesDescritionTypeDefault
quickSearchBarToptop button object of navigation barobject{value:string, label:string}{ value: '#', label: '#' }
quickSearchBarStylequickSearchBar's styleobject-
onQuickSearchfire on clicking navigation bar.(sectionID: any, topId?:any) => void-
showQuickSearchIndicatorwhether show quick search indicatorboolfalse
delayTimedelay rendering time setting (for the first screen optimization, the initial rendering of the number of initialListSize data, after which time rendering the remaining data items, ie totalRowCount - initialListSize)number100ms
delayActivityIndicatorthe loading indicator for delayed rendering.react node-

Tips

ListView has two types of scroll containers:

  1. Partial div container
    • default, note: need to manually set the height of the ListView
  2. html body container
    • set useBodyScroll to take effect (do not need to set height)

please see 0.11.0 upgrade tips.

Test Case

npm test

Coverage

npm run coverage

open coverage/ dir

License

rmc-list-view is released under the MIT license.

