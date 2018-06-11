openbase logo
rmc-input-number

by react-component
1.0.5 (see all)

input-number mobile ui component for react (web & react-native)

npm
GitHub
CDN

Downloads/wk

25.2K

GitHub Stars

17

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

3

License

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Readme

rmc-input-number

input number ui component for react (web & react-native)

NPM version build status Test coverage gemnasium deps node version npm download

Screenshots

  • web:

  • react-native:

install

rmc-input-number

Usage

var InputNumber = require('rmc-input-number');
var React = require('react');
var ReactDOM = require('react-dom');
ReactDOM.render(<InputNumber defaultValue={19}/>, container);

Development

npm install
npm run watch-tsc
npm start

Example

http://127.0.0.1:8000/examples/

online example: http://react-component.github.io/m-input-number/examples/

react-native

npm run watch-tsc
npm run rn-init
react-native run-ios

API

props

name type default description
min Number Specifies the minimum value
max Number Specifies the maximum value
step Number or String 1 Specifies the legal number intervals
precision Number Specifies the precision length of value
disabled Boolean false Specifies that an InputNumber should be disabled
focusOnUpDown Boolean true whether focus input when click up or down button
autoFocus Boolean false Specifies that an InputNumber should automatically get focus when the page loads
readOnly Boolean false Specifies that an InputNumber is read only
value Number Specifies the value of an InputNumber
defaultValue Number Specifies the defaultValue of an InputNumber
onChange Function Called when value of an InputNumber changed
style Object root style. such as {width:100}
styles ReactNative StyleSheet component's stylesheet, can use lib/styles
upStyle Object up step wrap style. `react native only`
downStyle Object down step style. `react native only`
inputStyle Object input style. `react native only`
upHandler React.Node custom the up step element
downHandler React.Node custom the down step element
formatter (value: number|string): displayValue: string Specifies the format of the value presented
parser (displayValue: string) => value: number `input => input.replace(/[^\w\.-]*/g, '')` Specifies the value extracted from formatter

Test Case

npm test
npm run chrome-test

Coverage

npm run coverage

open coverage/ dir

License

rmc-input-number is released under the MIT license.

