input number ui component for react (web & react-native)
web:
react-native:
var InputNumber = require('rmc-input-number');
var React = require('react');
var ReactDOM = require('react-dom');
ReactDOM.render(<InputNumber defaultValue={19}/>, container);
npm install
npm run watch-tsc
npm start
http://127.0.0.1:8000/examples/
online example: http://react-component.github.io/m-input-number/examples/
npm run rn-init
react-native run-ios
|name
|type
|default
|description
|min
|Number
|Specifies the minimum value
|max
|Number
|Specifies the maximum value
|step
|Number or String
|1
|Specifies the legal number intervals
|precision
|Number
|Specifies the precision length of value
|disabled
|Boolean
|false
|Specifies that an InputNumber should be disabled
|focusOnUpDown
|Boolean
|true
|whether focus input when click up or down button
|autoFocus
|Boolean
|false
|Specifies that an InputNumber should automatically get focus when the page loads
|readOnly
|Boolean
|false
|Specifies that an InputNumber is read only
|value
|Number
|Specifies the value of an InputNumber
|defaultValue
|Number
|Specifies the defaultValue of an InputNumber
|onChange
|Function
|Called when value of an InputNumber changed
|style
|Object
|root style. such as {width:100}
|styles
|ReactNative StyleSheet
|component's stylesheet, can use lib/styles
|upStyle
|Object
|up step wrap style. `react native only`
|downStyle
|Object
|down step style. `react native only`
|inputStyle
|Object
|input style. `react native only`
|upHandler
|React.Node
|custom the up step element
|downHandler
|React.Node
|custom the down step element
|formatter
|(value: number|string): displayValue: string
|Specifies the format of the value presented
|parser
|(displayValue: string) => value: number
|`input => input.replace(/[^\w\.-]*/g, '')`
|Specifies the value extracted from formatter
npm test
npm run chrome-test
npm run coverage
open coverage/ dir
rmc-input-number is released under the MIT license.