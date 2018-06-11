min Number Specifies the minimum value

max Number Specifies the maximum value

step Number or String 1 Specifies the legal number intervals

precision Number Specifies the precision length of value

disabled Boolean false Specifies that an InputNumber should be disabled

focusOnUpDown Boolean true whether focus input when click up or down button

autoFocus Boolean false Specifies that an InputNumber should automatically get focus when the page loads

readOnly Boolean false Specifies that an InputNumber is read only

value Number Specifies the value of an InputNumber

defaultValue Number Specifies the defaultValue of an InputNumber

onChange Function Called when value of an InputNumber changed

style Object root style. such as {width:100}

styles ReactNative StyleSheet component's stylesheet, can use lib/styles

upStyle Object up step wrap style. `react native only`

downStyle Object down step style. `react native only`

inputStyle Object input style. `react native only`

upHandler React.Node custom the up step element

downHandler React.Node custom the down step element

formatter (value: number|string): displayValue: string Specifies the format of the value presented