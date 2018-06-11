React Drawer Component
npm install
npm start
http://localhost:8099/examples/
online example: http://react-component.github.io/m-drawer/
var Drawer = require('rmc-drawer');
var React = require('react');
React.render(<Drawer />, container);
|Property name
|Description
|Type
|Default
|className
|additional css class of root dom node
|String
|''
|prefixCls
|prefix class
|String
|'rmc-drawer'
|children
|The main content
|any
|n/a
|style
|container styles.
|Object
|sidebarStyle
|Inline styles.
|Object
|{}
|contentStyle
|Inline styles.
|Object
|{}
|overlayStyle
|Inline styles.
|Object
|{}
|dragHandleStyle
|Inline styles.
|Object
|{}
|sidebar
|The sidebar content
|any
|n/a
|onOpenChange
|Callback called when the sidebar wants to change the open prop. Happens after sliding the sidebar and when the overlay is clicked when the sidebar is open.
|Function
|n/a
|open
|If the sidebar should be open
|Boolean
|false
|position
|where to place the sidebar
|String
|'left', enum{'left', 'right', 'top', 'bottom'}
|docked
|If the sidebar should be docked in document
|Boolean
|false
|transitions
|If transitions should be enabled
|Boolean
|true
|touch
|If touch gestures should be enabled
|Boolean
|true
|enableDragHandle
|If dragHandle should be enabled
|Boolean
|true
|dragToggleDistance
|Distance the sidebar has to be dragged before it will open/close after it is released.
|Number
|30
change from https://github.com/balloob/react-sidebar
npm test
npm run chrome-test
npm run coverage
open coverage/ dir
rmc-drawer is released under the MIT license.