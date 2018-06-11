className additional css class of root dom node String ''

prefixCls prefix class String 'rmc-drawer'

children The main content any n/a

style container styles. Object

sidebarStyle Inline styles. Object {}

contentStyle Inline styles. Object {}

overlayStyle Inline styles. Object {}

dragHandleStyle Inline styles. Object {}

sidebar The sidebar content any n/a

onOpenChange Callback called when the sidebar wants to change the open prop. Happens after sliding the sidebar and when the overlay is clicked when the sidebar is open. Function n/a

open If the sidebar should be open Boolean false

position where to place the sidebar String 'left', enum{'left', 'right', 'top', 'bottom'}

docked If the sidebar should be docked in document Boolean false

transitions If transitions should be enabled Boolean true

touch If touch gestures should be enabled Boolean true

enableDragHandle If dragHandle should be enabled Boolean true