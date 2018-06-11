react dialog component for mobile
var Dialog = require('rmc-dialog');
ReactDOM.render(
<Dialog title={title} onClose={callback1} visible>
<p>first dialog</p>
</Dialog>
), document.getElementById('t1'));
// use dialog
|name
|description
|type
|default
|prefixCls
|The dialog dom node's prefixCls
|String
rmc-dialog
|className
|additional className for dialog
|String
|wrapClassName
|additional className for dialog wrap
|String
|style
|Root style for dialog element.Such as width, height
|Object
|{}
|zIndex
|z-index
|Number
|bodyStyle
|body style for dialog body element.Such as height
|Object
|{}
|maskStyle
|style for mask element.
|Object
|{}
|visible
|current dialog's visible status
|Boolean
|false
|animation
|part of dialog animation css class name
|String
|maskAnimation
|part of dialog's mask animation css class name
|String
|transitionName
|dialog animation css class name
|String
|maskTransitionName
|mask animation css class name
|String
|title
|Title of the dialog
|String
|React.Element
|footer
|footer of the dialog
|React.Element
|closable
|whether show close button
|Boolean
|true
|mask
|whether show mask
|Boolean
|true
|maskClosable
|whether click mask to close
|Boolean
|true
|onClose
|called when click close button or mask
|function
|name
|description
|type
|default
|wrapStyle
|style for modal wrap
|Object
|{}
|maskStyle
|style for modal mask
|Object
|{}
|style
|style for modal
|Object
|{}
|animationType
|animation type for modal content, can be one of `none
|fade
|slide-up
|animationDuration
|animation duration
|number
|300
|visible
|visible state
|boolean
|false
|animateAppear
|whether animation on first show
|boolean
|false
|onClose
|called when close
|Function
|()=>void
|onAnimationEnd
|called when animation end
|Function
|(visible:boolean)=>void (animationType !== 'none')
npm install
npm start
http://localhost:8007/examples/
online example: http://react-component.github.io/m-dialog/
npm run rn-init
npm run watch-tsc
react-native start
react-native run-ios
npm test
npm run chrome-test
npm run coverage
open coverage/ dir
rmc-dialog is released under the MIT license.