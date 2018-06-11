openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

rmc-dialog

by react-component
1.1.1 (see all)

React Mobile Dialog(web & react-native)

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

28.9K

GitHub Stars

42

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

React Dialog

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

m-dialog

react dialog component for mobile

NPM version build status Test coverage gemnasium deps npm download

Screenshot

Install

rmc-dialog

Usage

var Dialog = require('rmc-dialog');

ReactDOM.render(
  <Dialog title={title} onClose={callback1} visible>
      <p>first dialog</p>
  </Dialog>
), document.getElementById('t1'));

// use dialog

API

rmc-dialog(web)

namedescriptiontypedefault
prefixClsThe dialog dom node's prefixClsStringrmc-dialog
classNameadditional className for dialogString
wrapClassNameadditional className for dialog wrapString
styleRoot style for dialog element.Such as width, heightObject{}
zIndexz-indexNumber
bodyStylebody style for dialog body element.Such as heightObject{}
maskStylestyle for mask element.Object{}
visiblecurrent dialog's visible statusBooleanfalse
animationpart of dialog animation css class nameString
maskAnimationpart of dialog's mask animation css class nameString
transitionNamedialog animation css class nameString
maskTransitionNamemask animation css class nameString
titleTitle of the dialogStringReact.Element
footerfooter of the dialogReact.Element
closablewhether show close buttonBooleantrue
maskwhether show maskBooleantrue
maskClosablewhether click mask to closeBooleantrue
onClosecalled when click close button or maskfunction

rmc-dialog/lib/Dialog (react-native)

namedescriptiontypedefault
wrapStylestyle for modal wrapObject{}
maskStylestyle for modal maskObject{}
stylestyle for modalObject{}
animationTypeanimation type for modal content, can be one of `nonefadeslide-up
animationDurationanimation durationnumber300
visiblevisible statebooleanfalse
animateAppearwhether animation on first showbooleanfalse
onClosecalled when closeFunction()=>void
onAnimationEndcalled when animation endFunction(visible:boolean)=>void (animationType !== 'none')

Development

npm install
npm start

Example

http://localhost:8007/examples/

online example: http://react-component.github.io/m-dialog/

react-native

npm run rn-init
npm run watch-tsc
react-native start
react-native run-ios

Test Case

npm test
npm run chrome-test

Coverage

npm run coverage

open coverage/ dir

License

rmc-dialog is released under the MIT license.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

react-modalAccessible modal dialog component for React
GitHub Stars
7K
Weekly Downloads
1M
User Rating
4.8/ 5
8
Top Feedback
8Great Documentation
6Easy to Use
2Performant
@reach/dialogThe Accessible Foundation for React Apps and Design Systems
GitHub Stars
5K
Weekly Downloads
162K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable
ram
react-aria-modalA fully accessible React modal built according WAI-ARIA Authoring Practices
GitHub Stars
915
Weekly Downloads
37K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@chakra-ui/modal⚡️ Simple, Modular & Accessible UI Components for your React Applications
GitHub Stars
24K
Weekly Downloads
230K
@chakra-ui/popover⚡️ Simple, Modular & Accessible UI Components for your React Applications
GitHub Stars
24K
Weekly Downloads
228K
@react-aria/dialogA collection of libraries and tools that help you build adaptive, accessible, and robust user experiences.
GitHub Stars
6K
Weekly Downloads
82K
See 57 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial