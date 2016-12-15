Removes your locally installed modules.
Use case:
preinstall. Example. There is a caveat though, as npm@3 preinstall is broken. Works fine with npm@2
-verbose, -v: outputs which modules where detected and if they were successfully removed:
Tried to remove 2 local module(s):
local ✔
sublocal ✔
-dir, -d <path>: the path were to run the tool, defaults to current dir.
var rmLocalModules = require('.');
var opts = {
log: console.log.bind(console), // optional
dir: '.', // mandatory
};
rmLocalModules(opts).then(function(results){
// results is like [
// {name: 'local', success: true},
// {name: 'local', success: false, error: ... }
// ]
});
// package.json
{
// ...
"scripts": {
"preinstall": "rm-local-modules"
},
"dependencies": {
"local": "file:local",
"sublocal": "file:sub/local"
},
"devDependencies": {
"rm-local-modules": "^0.0.0"
}
}