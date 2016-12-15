openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rlm

rm-local-modules

by Arnaud Rinquin
0.0.2 (see all)

Removes your locally installed modules

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

413

GitHub Stars

22

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

rm-local-modules

Build Status

Removes your locally installed modules.

Use case:

  • Make sure you always have latest version of your locally installed modules using it in preinstall. Example. There is a caveat though, as npm@3 preinstall is broken. Works fine with npm@2

CLI Options

-verbose, -v: outputs which modules where detected and if they were successfully removed:

Tried to remove 2 local module(s):
local ✔
sublocal ✔

-dir, -d <path>: the path were to run the tool, defaults to current dir.

Programmatically

var rmLocalModules = require('.');

var opts = {
  log: console.log.bind(console), // optional
  dir: '.', // mandatory
};

rmLocalModules(opts).then(function(results){
  // results is like [
  //   {name: 'local', success: true},
  //   {name: 'local', success: false, error: ... }
  // ]
});

Example

// package.json
{
  // ...
  "scripts": {
    "preinstall": "rm-local-modules"
  },
  "dependencies": {
    "local": "file:local",
    "sublocal": "file:sub/local"
  },
  "devDependencies": {
    "rm-local-modules": "^0.0.0"
  }
}

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial