Removes your locally installed modules.

Use case:

Make sure you always have latest version of your locally installed modules using it in preinstall . Example. There is a caveat though, as npm@3 preinstall is broken. Works fine with npm@2

CLI Options

-verbose, -v : outputs which modules where detected and if they were successfully removed:

Tried to remove 2 local module(s): local ✔ sublocal ✔

-dir, -d <path> : the path were to run the tool, defaults to current dir.

Programmatically

var rmLocalModules = require ( '.' ); var opts = { log : console .log.bind( console ), dir : '.' , }; rmLocalModules(opts).then( function ( results ) { });

Example