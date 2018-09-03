Why This Emoji Picker?

I wanted a modern looking emoji picker that worked on all modern browsers (IE 9+), gave me the flexibility to control what happens when an emoji is clicked, came with support for contenteditable elements, and didn't deal with the horrible :colon: syntax we've forced on users that just want to see a smiley face!

Installation

The best way to install the library is through npm:

npm install rm-emoji-picker

or

yarn add rm-emoji-picker

https://www.npmjs.com/package/rm-emoji-picker

Usage

Include the css file located at dist/emojipicker.css in your html:

< link href = "emojipicker.css" rel = "stylesheet" type = "text/css" />

Next, import and instantiate the emoji picker, which is a UMD module (thanks webpack!).

import EmojiPicker from "rm-emoji-picker" ; const picker = new EmojiPicker(); const icon = document .getElementById( 'my-icon' ); const container = document .getElementById( 'container' ); const editable = document .getElementById( 'my-input' ); picker.listenOn(icon, container, editable);

That's it!

When you want the text back with emojis in unicode format, just call this method:

const text = picker.getText();

If you want to render text with emojis, call this static method (works with colon syntax or unicode):

const emoji_text = EmojiPicker.render( 'lol! :laughing:' )

If you want to support windows operating systems, which have embarrassingly poor support for emojis, you'll want to add the sheets parameter to the constructor like this:

const picker = new EmojiPicker({ sheets : { apple : '/sheets/sheet_apple_64_indexed_128.png' , google : '/sheets/sheet_google_64_indexed_128.png' , twitter : '/sheets/sheet_twitter_64_indexed_128.png' , emojione : '/sheets/sheet_emojione_64_indexed_128.png' } });

You can find sheets to use in the sheets folder in this repo.

As promised in my "WHY" section, you can configure it to suit your needs.

Next I'll show you how to construct an EmojiPicker with all of the bells and whistles, but don't worry, you don't NEED all of these options!

const picker = new EmojiPicker({ sheets : { apple : '/sheets/sheet_apple_64_indexed_128.png' , google : '/sheets/sheet_google_64_indexed_128.png' , twitter : '/sheets/sheet_twitter_64_indexed_128.png' , emojione : '/sheets/sheet_emojione_64_indexed_128.png' }, show_colon_preview : true , prevent_new_line : false , default_footer_message : "Please select an emoji from the list above" , positioning : "autoplace" , show_icon_tooltips : true , callback : ( emoji, category, node ) => { if (node instanceof HTMLELement){ node.classList.add( 'emoji-image' ) } }, onOpen : () => { }, onReady : ( categories ) => { categories.setActiveCategoryByName( 'Activity' ); picker.active_category.filter( ( /**Emoji*/ emoji ) => emoji.matchesSearchTerm( new RegExp ( "soccer" ))); setTimeout( () => { picker.active_category.showAllEmojis(); }, 3000 ) }, use_sheets : true , search_icon : '<i class="fa fa-search" aria-hidden="true"></i>' , categories : [ { title : "People" , icon : '<i class="fa fa-smile-o" aria-hidden="true"></i>' }, { title : "Nature" , icon : '<i class="fa fa-leaf" aria-hidden="true"></i>' }, { title : "Foods" , icon : '<i class="fa fa-cutlery" aria-hidden="true"></i>' }, { title : "Activity" , icon : '<i class="fa fa-futbol-o" aria-hidden="true"></i>' }, { title : "Places" , icon : '<i class="fa fa-globe" aria-hidden="true"></i>' }, { title : "Symbols" , icon : '<i class="fa fa-lightbulb-o" aria-hidden="true"></i>' }, { title : "Flags" , icon : '<i class="fa fa-flag-checkered" aria-hidden="true"></i>' } ] });

Credit Where Credit Is Due

This library would not be possible without the help of iamcal/js-emoji https://github.com/iamcal/js-emoji and Tim Down, who provided many wonderful Range and Selection answers on stackoverflow http://stackoverflow.com/users/96100/tim-down.

Architecture

There are 5 objects that work together to create and manage the emoji picker:

EmojiPicker - Sets up the UI, dispatches events, and works with the Tooltip API for positioning. EmojiCategory - parses data from data.js and creates a pane with emojis and a title. Manages Emoji objects that belong to it. Emoji - parses and makes sense of data for an individual emoji. It creates markup for the emoji display in unicode or as an image. Emoji also sends various events back up to EmojiPicker (hover,click). EmojiEditor - keeps track of the cursor in contenteditable elements, places emoji as an image, characters, or (in the case of textareas & inputs) text emojis using :colon: syntax (like Slack https://get.slack.help/hc/en-us/articles/202931348-Emoji-and-emoticons). Converters - deals with the iamcal/js-emoji library to convert emojis into a form we can display to users.

Future

Add frequently used category by logging emoji selections into localStorage . Add an options inside of the picker to choose which emoji palette (apple, google, twitter, emojione) to use. Add an option for skin tones. Update the dataset to unicode 9 (pending OS support). Update code with flow types and typescript definitions.

Contributing

To get the project up and running locally, follow the instructions here https://github.com/RobertMenke/rm-emoji-picker/wiki/Build-Instructions.

Pull requests are welcome! The best way to get in touch with me is through a github issue.