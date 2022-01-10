openbase logo
rlp

by ethereumjs
2.2.7 (see all)

Project is in active development and has been moved to the EthereumJS monorepo.

Documentation
Downloads/wk

415K

GitHub Stars

116

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

27

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MPL-2.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

rlp

NPM Package GitHub Issues Actions Status Code Coverage Discord

Recursive Length Prefix encoding for Node.js and the browser.

INSTALL

npm install rlp

install with -g if you want to use the CLI.

USAGE

import assert from 'assert'
import RLP from 'rlp'

const nestedList = [[], [[]], [[], [[]]]]
const encoded = RLP.encode(nestedList)
const decoded = RLP.decode(encoded)
assert.deepEqual(nestedList, decoded)

API

RLP.encode(plain) - RLP encodes an Array, Uint8Array or String and returns a Uint8Array.

RLP.decode(encoded, [stream=false]) - Decodes an RLP encoded Uint8Array, Array or String and returns a Uint8Array or NestedUint8Array. If stream is enabled, it will just decode the first rlp sequence in the Uint8Array. By default, it would throw an error if there are more bytes in Uint8Array than used by the rlp sequence.

CLI

rlp encode <JSON string>\ rlp decode <0x-prefixed hex string>

Examples

  • rlp encode '5' -> 0x05
  • rlp encode '[5]' -> 0xc105
  • rlp encode '["cat", "dog"]' -> 0xc88363617483646f67
  • rlp decode 0xc88363617483646f67 -> ["cat","dog"]

TESTS

Tests use mocha.

To run tests and linting: npm test

To auto-fix linting problems run: npm run lint:fix

CODE COVERAGE

Install dev dependencies: npm install

Run coverage: npm run coverage

The results will be at: coverage/lcov-report/index.html

EthereumJS

See our organizational documentation for an introduction to EthereumJS as well as information on current standards and best practices.

If you want to join for work or do improvements on the libraries have a look at our contribution guidelines.

