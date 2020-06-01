openbase logo
rjsf-material-ui

by cybertec-postgresql
0.3.9 (see all)

[Archived] Material UI theme for react-jsonschema-form.

Overview

Readme

Archived

Migrate to the @rjsf/material-ui package instead.

Build Status npm npm downloads Contributors MIT License


Logo

rjsf-material-ui

Material-UI theme, fields and widgets for react-jsonschema-form.
Explore the docs »

View Playground · Report Bug · Request Feature

Table of Contents

About The Project

rjsf-material-ui Screen Shot

Exports material-ui theme, fields and widgets for react-jsonschema-form.

Built With

Getting Started

Prerequisites

yarn add @material-ui/core @material-ui/icons react-jsonschema-form

Installation

yarn add rjsf-material-ui

Usage

import { withTheme } from 'react-jsonschema-form';
import { Theme as MuiTheme } from 'rjsf-material-ui';

const Form = withTheme(MuiTheme);

or

import MuiForm from 'rjsf-material-ui';

Roadmap

See the open issues for a list of proposed features (and known issues).

Contributing

Contributions are what make the open source community such an amazing place to be learn, inspire, and create. Any contributions you make are greatly appreciated.

  1. Fork the Project
  2. Create your Feature Branch (git checkout -b feature/AmazingFeature)
  3. Commit your Changes (git commit -m 'Add some AmazingFeature')
  4. Push to the Branch (git push origin feature/AmazingFeature)
  5. Open a Pull Request

License

Distributed under the MIT License. See LICENSE for more information.

Contact

Cybertec TEAM - @postgressupport - office@cybertec.at - https://www.cybertec-postgresql.com

Project Link: https://cybertec-postgresql.github.io/rjsf-material-ui

