Migrate to the @rjsf/material-ui package instead.

Material-UI theme, fields and widgets for react-jsonschema-form .

Table of Contents

About The Project

Exports material-ui theme, fields and widgets for react-jsonschema-form .

Built With

Getting Started

Prerequisites

yarn add @material-ui/core @material-ui/icons react-jsonschema-form

Installation

yarn add rjsf-material-ui

Usage

import { withTheme } from 'react-jsonschema-form' ; import { Theme as MuiTheme } from 'rjsf-material-ui' ; const Form = withTheme(MuiTheme);

or

import MuiForm from 'rjsf-material-ui' ;

Roadmap

Contributing

Contributions are what make the open source community such an amazing place to be learn, inspire, and create. Any contributions you make are greatly appreciated.

Fork the Project Create your Feature Branch ( git checkout -b feature/AmazingFeature ) Commit your Changes ( git commit -m 'Add some AmazingFeature' ) Push to the Branch ( git push origin feature/AmazingFeature ) Open a Pull Request

License

Distributed under the MIT License. See LICENSE for more information.

