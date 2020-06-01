Migrate to the
@rjsf/material-ui package instead.
Material-UI theme, fields and widgets for
react-jsonschema-form.
Explore the docs »
View Playground · Report Bug · Request Feature
Exports
material-ui theme, fields and widgets for
react-jsonschema-form.
@material-ui/core >= 4.2.0 (in 4.2.0, the
slider component was added to the core)
@material-ui/icons
react-jsonschema-form >= 1.6.0 (in 1.6.0, the
withTheme HOC was added)
yarn add @material-ui/core @material-ui/icons react-jsonschema-form
yarn add rjsf-material-ui
import { withTheme } from 'react-jsonschema-form';
import { Theme as MuiTheme } from 'rjsf-material-ui';
const Form = withTheme(MuiTheme);
or
import MuiForm from 'rjsf-material-ui';
See the open issues for a list of proposed features (and known issues).
Contributions are what make the open source community such an amazing place to be learn, inspire, and create. Any contributions you make are greatly appreciated.
git checkout -b feature/AmazingFeature)
git commit -m 'Add some AmazingFeature')
git push origin feature/AmazingFeature)
Distributed under the MIT License. See
LICENSE for more information.
Cybertec TEAM - @postgressupport - office@cybertec.at - https://www.cybertec-postgresql.com
Project Link: https://cybertec-postgresql.github.io/rjsf-material-ui