Rizzo next is the evolution of Lonely Planet’s pattern library.
The idea of a pattern library such as Rizzo is to have common grounds between design and development. Pull out patterns from the design and implement them in a re-usable fashion across projects.
This repository contains common styles, and components as well as performance data, and unit tests.
npm test # Run unit tests
npm run lint # Lint code
Run all the tests with…
npm test
To use watch mode…
npm run ci
Linting will be done locally before you commit via a pre-commit hook.
npm install to install new dependencies
npm run scsslint or automatically via the precommit hook when you
git commit
Please read the guidelines for contributing before making a pull request.