Rizzo Next

Rizzo next is the evolution of Lonely Planet’s pattern library.

The idea of a pattern library such as Rizzo is to have common grounds between design and development. Pull out patterns from the design and implement them in a re-usable fashion across projects.

This repository contains common styles, and components as well as performance data, and unit tests.

NPM Tasks

npm test # Run unit tests npm run lint # Lint code

Test

Run all the tests with…

npm test

To use watch mode…

npm run ci

Linting

Linting will be done locally before you commit via a pre-commit hook.

SCSS Linting

Install scss_lint gem Run npm install to install new dependencies Write your SCSS to conform with the rules in .scss-lint.yml (a proper styleguide will follow); view linters documentation Check your code; manually by running npm run scsslint or automatically via the precommit hook when you git commit

Contributing

Please read the guidelines for contributing before making a pull request.