rizzo-next

by lonelyplanet
0.38.13 (see all)

The evolution of Lonely Planet's pattern library.

9

GitHub Stars

59

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

48

Package

Dependencies

33

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Rizzo Next

Rizzo next is the evolution of Lonely Planet’s pattern library.

The idea of a pattern library such as Rizzo is to have common grounds between design and development. Pull out patterns from the design and implement them in a re-usable fashion across projects.

This repository contains common styles, and components as well as performance data, and unit tests.

NPM Tasks

npm test # Run unit tests
npm run lint # Lint code

Test

Run all the tests with…

npm test

To use watch mode…

npm run ci

Linting

Linting will be done locally before you commit via a pre-commit hook.

SCSS Linting

  1. Install scss_lint gem
  2. Run npm install to install new dependencies
  3. Write your SCSS to conform with the rules in .scss-lint.yml (a proper styleguide will follow); view linters documentation
  4. Check your code; manually by running npm run scsslint or automatically via the precommit hook when you git commit

Contributing

Please read the guidelines for contributing before making a pull request.

