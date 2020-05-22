Rize

Rize is a high-level, fluent and chainable API provided library which let you use puppeteer simply.

"Rize" is pronounced like /ɾize/, not /raɪzɪ/. "Rize" is one of characters in Is the Order a Rabbit?.

Translations

简体中文

Installation

You should install puppeteer at the same time.

yarn add --dev puppeteer rize

or via npm:

npm install --save-dev puppeteer rize

If you are in China, you may specify Chromium binary mirror.

On Linux or macOS:

PUPPETEER_DOWNLOAD_HOST=https://npm.taobao.org/mirrors yarn add --dev puppeteer rize

On Windows:

SET PUPPETEER_DOWNLOAD_HOST=https://npm.taobao.org/mirrors yarn add --dev puppeteer rize

Basic Usage

Import

It's recommended to use ES-style import:

import Rize from 'rize'

Or using CommonJS-style import, if you don't use any build tools:

const Rize = require ( 'rize' )

Getting Started

Just like this:

const rize = new Rize()

You can pass some options to the constructor, and these options are puppeteer 's options:

const rize = new Rize({ headless : false })

All Rize 's APIs are chainable, so you can do something like this:

const rize = new Rize() rize .goto( 'https://github.com/' ) .type( 'input.header-search-input' , 'node' ) .press( 'Enter' ) .waitForNavigation() .assertSee( 'Node.js' ) .end()

All available APIs are listed here.

Documentation

Please visit rize.js.org

Contribution

Before you contribute to Rize, please read Contributing Guide.

License

MIT License

Copyright (c) 2018-present Pig Fang