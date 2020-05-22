openbase logo
riz

rize

by Pig Fang
0.9.0 (see all)

High-level, fluent and chainable API provided library for puppeteer.

Readme

Rize

Circle CI Build Status Coverage License NPM Version NPM Downloads

Rize is a high-level, fluent and chainable API provided library which let you use puppeteer simply.

"Rize" is pronounced like /ɾize/, not /raɪzɪ/. "Rize" is one of characters in Is the Order a Rabbit?.

Translations

简体中文

We need your help to translate the docs!

Installation

You should install puppeteer at the same time.

yarn add --dev puppeteer rize

or via npm:

npm install --save-dev puppeteer rize

If you are in China, you may specify Chromium binary mirror.

On Linux or macOS:

PUPPETEER_DOWNLOAD_HOST=https://npm.taobao.org/mirrors yarn add --dev puppeteer rize

On Windows:

SET PUPPETEER_DOWNLOAD_HOST=https://npm.taobao.org/mirrors yarn add --dev puppeteer rize

Basic Usage

Import

It's recommended to use ES-style import:

import Rize from 'rize'

Or using CommonJS-style import, if you don't use any build tools:

const Rize = require('rize')

Getting Started

Just like this:

const rize = new Rize()

You can pass some options to the constructor, and these options are puppeteer's options:

const rize = new Rize({ headless: false })

All Rize's APIs are chainable, so you can do something like this:

const rize = new Rize()
rize
  .goto('https://github.com/')
  .type('input.header-search-input', 'node')
  .press('Enter')
  .waitForNavigation()
  .assertSee('Node.js')
  .end()  // Don't forget to call `end` function to exit browser!

All available APIs are listed here.

Documentation

Please visit rize.js.org

Contribution

Before you contribute to Rize, please read Contributing Guide.

License

MIT License

Copyright (c) 2018-present Pig Fang

