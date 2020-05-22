Rize is a high-level, fluent and chainable API provided library which let you use puppeteer simply.
"Rize" is pronounced like /ɾize/, not /raɪzɪ/. "Rize" is one of characters in Is the Order a Rabbit?.
We need your help to translate the docs!
You should install
puppeteer at the same time.
yarn add --dev puppeteer rize
or via npm:
npm install --save-dev puppeteer rize
If you are in China, you may specify Chromium binary mirror.
On Linux or macOS:
PUPPETEER_DOWNLOAD_HOST=https://npm.taobao.org/mirrors yarn add --dev puppeteer rize
On Windows:
SET PUPPETEER_DOWNLOAD_HOST=https://npm.taobao.org/mirrors yarn add --dev puppeteer rize
It's recommended to use ES-style import:
import Rize from 'rize'
Or using CommonJS-style import, if you don't use any build tools:
const Rize = require('rize')
Just like this:
const rize = new Rize()
You can pass some options to the constructor,
and these options are
puppeteer's options:
const rize = new Rize({ headless: false })
All
Rize's APIs are chainable, so you can do something like this:
const rize = new Rize()
rize
.goto('https://github.com/')
.type('input.header-search-input', 'node')
.press('Enter')
.waitForNavigation()
.assertSee('Node.js')
.end() // Don't forget to call `end` function to exit browser!
All available APIs are listed here.
Please visit rize.js.org
Before you contribute to Rize, please read Contributing Guide.
MIT License
Copyright (c) 2018-present Pig Fang