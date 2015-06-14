Rivets.js Backbone Adapter

Backbone.js adapter for Rivets.js data-bind with nested models and collections support.

Rivets 0.5.x & 0.6.x & 0.7.x

This adapter is compatible with both rivets <= 0.5.x and >= 0.6.x , >= 0.7.x

If you are using rivets-backbone-adapter with bower:

For rivets 0.5.x freese version on tag #1.0.0

freese version on tag For rivets 0.6.x use version >= #1.1.0 <= #2.0.0

use version >= <= For rivets 0.7.x use version >= #2.0.1

Upgrading Adapter from 2.0.x to 2.1.x

In this release Adapter no longer gets/gets properties on Collections or any other non-Model objects. Old adapter resolves rv-smth="collection:models" as javascript code collection.models . New one will return undefined . The same is for setting properties on collection.

To avoid this issue please use native rivets.js . -adaptor. Eg rv-smth="collection.models" or rv-smth=".models" if you are passing collection as root models object.

Features

Nested models support rv-each-item="model:subModel:subSubModel:collection"

* -keypaths (attributes accessor) rv-value="model:* | json" rv-text="model.format < :*"

-keypaths (attributes accessor)

See example and code