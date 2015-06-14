openbase logo
rba

rivets-backbone-adapter

by Mikhail Davydov
2.2.0 (see all)

Backbone.js adapter for Rivets.js data-bind with nested models and collections support

Downloads/wk

135

GitHub Stars

49

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Rivets.js Backbone Adapter

Backbone.js adapter for Rivets.js data-bind with nested models and collections support.

Rivets 0.5.x & 0.6.x & 0.7.x

This adapter is compatible with both rivets <= 0.5.x and >= 0.6.x, >= 0.7.x

If you are using rivets-backbone-adapter with bower:

  • For rivets 0.5.x freese version on tag #1.0.0
  • For rivets 0.6.x use version >= #1.1.0 <= #2.0.0
  • For rivets 0.7.x use version >= #2.0.1

Upgrading Adapter from 2.0.x to 2.1.x

In this release Adapter no longer gets/gets properties on Collections or any other non-Model objects. Old adapter resolves rv-smth="collection:models" as javascript code collection.models. New one will return undefined. The same is for setting properties on collection.

To avoid this issue please use native rivets.js .-adaptor. Eg rv-smth="collection.models" or rv-smth=".models" if you are passing collection as root models object.

Features

  • Nested models support
    • rv-each-item="model:subModel:subSubModel:collection"
  • *-keypaths (attributes accessor)
    • rv-value="model:* | json"
    • rv-text="model.format < :*"

See example and code

