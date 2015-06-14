Backbone.js adapter for Rivets.js data-bind with nested models and collections support.
This adapter is compatible with both rivets
<= 0.5.x and
>= 0.6.x,
>= 0.7.x
If you are using rivets-backbone-adapter with bower:
0.5.x freese version on tag
#1.0.0
0.6.x use version >=
#1.1.0 <=
#2.0.0
0.7.x use version >=
#2.0.1
In this release Adapter no longer gets/gets properties on Collections or any other non-Model objects.
Old adapter resolves
rv-smth="collection:models" as javascript code
collection.models. New one will return
undefined.
The same is for setting properties on collection.
To avoid this issue please use native rivets.js
.-adaptor. Eg
rv-smth="collection.models" or
rv-smth=".models" if you are passing collection as root models object.
rv-each-item="model:subModel:subSubModel:collection"
*-keypaths (attributes accessor)
rv-value="model:* | json"
rv-text="model.format < :*"
See example and code