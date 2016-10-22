Rivets.js is a lightweight data binding and templating system that facilitates building data-driven views. It is agnostic about every aspect of a front-end MV(C|VM|P) stack, making it easy to introduce it into your current workflow or to use it as part of your own custom front-end stack comprised of other libraries.

Usage

< section id = "auction" > < h3 > { auction.product.name } </ h3 > < p > Current bid: { auction.currentBid | money } </ p > < aside rv-if = "auction.timeLeft | lt 120" > Hurry up! There is { auction.timeLeft | time } left. </ aside > </ section >

rivets.bind($( '#auction' ), { auction : auction})

Getting Started and Documentation

Documentation is available on the homepage. Learn by reading the Guide and refer to the Binder Reference to see what binders are available to you out-of-the-box.

Building and Testing

First install any development dependencies.

npm install

Building

Rivets.js uses gulp as its build tool. Run the following task to compile + minify the source into dist/ .

gulp build

Testing

Rivets.js uses mocha as its testing framework, alongside should for expectations and sinon for spies, stubs and mocks. Run the following to run the full test suite.

npm test

Contributing

Bug Reporting

Ensure the bug can be reproduced on the latest master. Open an issue on GitHub and include an isolated JSFiddle demonstration of the bug. The more information you provide, the easier it will be to validate and fix.

Pull Requests