Riveted

Riveted is a Google Analytics plugin that tracks how much time users spend actively engaged on a page.

It has no dependencies and supports Universal Analytics, Classic Google Analytics, and Google Tag Manager.

All instructions and information can be found on the project page.

Background and more details can be found in this blog post.

There's also a blog post with information on how to use the Google Analytics data that Riveted provides.

WordPress Plugin

Riveted is also available as a WordPress plugin.

  1. Upload the wp-plugin/riveted directory into the /wp-content/plugins/ directory on your server.
  2. Activate the plugin through the 'Plugins' menu in WordPress.
  3. If you'd like to modify the default settings, go to the Riveted panel under Settings.

Google Tag Manager

If you'd like to integrate with Google Tag Manager, here are the dataLayer variable names:

  • Riveted Event Name = Riveted
  • Event Category = {{eventCategory}}
  • Event Action = {{eventAction}}
  • Event Label = {{eventLabel}}
  • Event Value = {{eventValue}}
  • Event Non-Interaction = {{eventNonInteraction}}
  • User Timing Event Name = RivetedTiming
  • Timing Variable = {{timingVar}}
  • Timing Value = {{timingValue}}

Browser Support

Tested in latest versions of Chrome, Firefox, Safari, and Opera. Internet Explorer 8-11. iOS and Android.

Contact

If you have any questions you can find me on Twitter at @robflaherty.

Changelog

0.4.0 (7/19/14): https://github.com/robflaherty/riveted/issues/10

0.3.2 (6/26/14): Fixed Google Tag Manager label.

0.3.1 (6/4/14): Fixed IE8 bug.

0.3 (2/17/14): Added WordPress plugin.

0.2.1 (2/13/14): Fixed Non-Interaction option.

0.2 (2/13/14): Fixed GTM double firing.

0.1 (2/9/14): Initial release.

