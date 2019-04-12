Riveted

Riveted is a Google Analytics plugin that tracks how much time users spend actively engaged on a page.

It has no dependencies and supports Universal Analytics, Classic Google Analytics, and Google Tag Manager.

WordPress Plugin

Riveted is also available as a WordPress plugin.

Upload the wp-plugin/riveted directory into the /wp-content/plugins/ directory on your server. Activate the plugin through the 'Plugins' menu in WordPress. If you'd like to modify the default settings, go to the Riveted panel under Settings.

Google Tag Manager

If you'd like to integrate with Google Tag Manager, here are the dataLayer variable names:

Riveted Event Name = Riveted

Event Category = {{eventCategory}}

Event Action = {{eventAction}}

Event Label = {{eventLabel}}

Event Value = {{eventValue}}

Event Non-Interaction = {{eventNonInteraction}}

User Timing Event Name = RivetedTiming

Timing Variable = {{timingVar}}

Timing Value = {{timingValue}}

Browser Support

Tested in latest versions of Chrome, Firefox, Safari, and Opera. Internet Explorer 8-11. iOS and Android.

Changelog

0.4.0 (7/19/14): https://github.com/robflaherty/riveted/issues/10

0.3.2 (6/26/14): Fixed Google Tag Manager label.

0.3.1 (6/4/14): Fixed IE8 bug.

0.3 (2/17/14): Added WordPress plugin.

0.2.1 (2/13/14): Fixed Non-Interaction option.

0.2 (2/13/14): Fixed GTM double firing.

0.1 (2/9/14): Initial release.