This is a RiveScript interpreter library for JavaScript. RiveScript is a scripting language for chatterbots, making it easy to write trigger/response pairs for building up a bot's intelligence.
This library can be used both in a web browser or as a Node module.
See the
eg/ folder for examples.
RiveScript v2.0.0 comes with a massive refactor of the codebase to implement modern Async/Await features all throughout. The refactor now allows features like "storing user variables directly in Redis" or "using asynchronous macros in conditionals"
But it necessarily had to break some backwards compatibility -- slightly!
-- by turning previously synchronous functions like
reply() into
async ones that return Promises like
replyAsync() did.
See the Upgrading-v2 document for information on the changes and how to fix your code for the new version.
For nodejs and other similar JavaScript engines, you can install this module in your project through npm:
$ npm install rivescript
For the web you can use the unpkg:
<script src="https://unpkg.com/rivescript@latest/dist/rivescript.min.js"></script>
The git repository for this project includes ES2015+ source code. For
ES5 builds targeting older browsers and Node versions, check the
Releases tab. The compiled
distribution includes a
lib/ directory with ES5 sources to use with
node <= 6, and a
dist/ directory containing a "browserified" script that can be
used on a web page.
To use on the web, just load
dist/rivescript.min.js with a
<script> tag
like usual.
var bot = new RiveScript();
// Load a directory full of RiveScript documents (.rive files). This is for
// Node.JS only: it doesn't work on the web!
bot.loadDirectory("brain").then(loading_done).catch(loading_error);
// Load an individual file.
bot.loadFile("brain/testsuite.rive").then(loading_done).catch(loading_error);
// Load a list of files all at once (the best alternative to loadDirectory
// for the web!)
bot.loadFile([
"brain/begin.rive",
"brain/admin.rive",
"brain/clients.rive"
]).then(loading_done).catch(loading_error);
// All file loading operations are asynchronous, so you need handlers
// to catch when they've finished. If you use loadDirectory (or loadFile
// with multiple file names), the success function is called only when ALL
// the files have finished loading.
function loading_done() {
console.log("Bot has finished loading!");
// Now the replies must be sorted!
bot.sortReplies();
// And now we're free to get a reply from the brain!
// RiveScript remembers user data by their username and can tell
// multiple users apart.
let username = "local-user";
// NOTE: the API has changed in v2.0.0 and returns a Promise now.
bot.reply(username, "Hello, bot!").then(function(reply) {
console.log("The bot says: " + reply);
});
}
// It's good to catch errors too!
function loading_error(error, filename, lineno) {
console.log("Error when loading files: " + error);
}
The distribution of RiveScript.js includes an interactive command-line shell called riveshell for testing your RiveScript bot. It takes as argument the path (relative or absolute) to the "brain" - the folder that contains your RiveScript documents (.rive files).
npm install rivescript), you can start the shell using npx while in your project folder. Example:
$ npx riveshell /path/to/brain
npm install -g rivescript), you can start the shell from anywhere. Example:
$ riveshell /path/to/brain
shell.js at the root of the project, using node. Example using the default brain that comes in the eg/ folder :
$ node shell.js /eg/brain
Once inside the shell you can chat with the bot using the RiveScript files in
that directory. For simple debugging you can type
/eval to run single lines
of JavaScript code. See
/help for more.
The shell accepts a few command line parameters:
--debug: enables verbose debug logging.
--watch: watch the reply folder for changes and automatically reload the
bot when files are modified.
--utf8: enables UTF-8 mode.
--case: enable case-sensitive user messages.
There is generated Markdown and HTML documentation of the modules in the docs folder. The main module is at rivescript.
Also check out the RiveScript Community Wiki for common design patterns and tips & tricks for RiveScript.
There are examples available in the eg/ directory of this project on GitHub that show how to interface with a RiveScript bot in a variety of ways--such as through a web browser or a telnet server--and other code snippets and useful tricks.
For testing and sharing RiveScript snippets that use the JavaScript implementation, check out the RiveScript Playground.
It's a JSFiddle style web app for playing with RiveScript in your web browser and sharing code with others.
Version 1.0.5 adds experimental support for UTF-8 in RiveScript documents.
It is disabled by default. Enable it by passing a
true value for the
utf8
option in the constructor.
By default (without UTF-8 mode on), triggers may only contain basic ASCII characters (no foreign characters), and the user's message is stripped of all characters except letters, numbers and spaces. This means that, for example, you can't capture a user's e-mail address in a RiveScript reply, because of the @ and . characters.
When UTF-8 mode is enabled, these restrictions are lifted. Triggers are only
limited to not contain certain metacharacters like the backslash, and the user's
message is only stripped of backslashes and HTML angled brackets (to protect
from obvious XSS if you use RiveScript in a web application). Additionally,
common punctuation characters are stripped out, with the default set being
/[.,!?;:]/g. This can be overridden by providing a new
RegExp object as the
rs.unicodePunctuation attribute. Example:
// Make a new bot with UTF-8 mode enabled.
var bot = new RiveScript({utf8: true});
// Override the punctuation characters that get stripped from the
// user's message.
bot.unicodePunctuation = new RegExp(/[.,!?;:]/g);
The
<star> tags in RiveScript will capture the user's "raw" input, so you
can write replies to get the user's e-mail address or store foreign characters
in their name.
This has so far only been tested when run under Node. When served through a
web server, take extra care that your server sends the correct content encoding
with the RiveScript source files (
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=utf-8).
One caveat to watch out for in UTF-8 mode is that punctuation characters are not
removed from a user's message, so if they include commas or exclamation marks
it can impact the matching ability of your triggers (you should absolutely
not write an explicit punctuation mark on your trigger's side. Triggers should
NOT contain symbols like
? or
, even with UTF-8 mode enabled, and while that
may work right now, a future update will probably rigidly enforce this).
I use npm run scripts to handle various build tasks.
npm run build - Compiles the ES2015+ sources from
src/ with Babel and
outputs them into
lib/
npm run test - Builds the source with Babel per above, builds the ES2015+
test scripts in
test/ and outputs them into
test.babel/ and then runs
nodeunit on it.
npm run dist - Produces a full distributable build. Source is built with
Babel and then handed off to webpack and uglify for browser builds.
npm run webpack - Creates
dist/rivescript.js from the ES2015+ sources
directly from
src/ (using
babel-loader). This command is independent from
npm run build and could be run without leaving any ES5 code sitting around.
npm run uglify - Minifies
dist/rivescript.js to
dist/rivescript.min.js
npm run clean - Clean up all the build files.
If your local Node version is >= 7 (supports Async/Await), you can run the ES2015+ sources directly without needing to run any npm scripts. For that purpose, I have a Makefile.
make setup - sets up the dev environment, installs dependencies, etc.
make run - runs
shell.js pointed at the example brain. This script runs
natively on the ES2015+ sources, no build steps needed.
make test - runs
nodeunit on the ES2015+ test sources directly without
building them as
npm run test would.
Steps for the npm maintainer of this module:
package.json and
src/rivescript.js
Changes.md
npm run dist to build the ES5 sources and run unit tests.
npm install ../rivescript-js)
npm login if it's the first time on a new system, and
npm publish to
publish the module to NPM.
rm -rf .git node_modules to remove cruft from the new folder.
zip -r rivescript-js-VERSION.zip rivescript-js
tar -czvf rivescript-js-VERSION.tar.gz rivescript-js
