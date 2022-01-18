Rive React

React Runtime for Rive.

A wrapper around Rive.js, providing full control over the js runtime while making it super simple to use in React applications.

Detailed runtime documentation can be found in Rive's help center.

Create and ship interactive animations to any platform

Rive is a real-time interactive design and animation tool. Use our collaborative editor to create motion graphics that respond to different states and user inputs. Then load your animations into apps, games, and websites with our lightweight open-source runtimes.

Installation

npm i --save rive-react

Note: This library is using React hooks so the minimum version required for both react and react-dom is 16.8.0.

Usage

Component

Rive React provides a basic component as it's default import for displaying simple animations.

import Rive from 'rive-react' ; function Example ( ) { return < Rive src = "loader.riv" /> ; } export default Example;

Props

src : File path or URL to the .riv file to display.

: File path or URL to the .riv file to display. artboard : (optional) Name to display.

: (optional) Name to display. animations : (optional) Name or list of names of animtions to play.

: (optional) Name or list of names of animtions to play. layout : (optional) Layout object to define how animations are displayed on the canvas. See Rive.js for more details.

: (optional) Layout object to define how animations are displayed on the canvas. See Rive.js for more details. All attributes and eventHandlers that can be passed to a div element can also be passed to the Rive component and used in the same manner.

useRive Hook

For more advanced usage, the useRive hook is provided. The hook will return a component and a Rive.js Rive object which gives you control of the current rive file.

import { useRive } from 'rive-react' ; function Example ( ) { const params = { src : 'loader.riv' , autoplay : false , }; const { RiveComponent, rive } = useRive(params); return ( < RiveComponent onMouseEnter = {() => rive && rive.play()} onMouseLeave={() => rive && rive.pause()} /> ); } export default Example;

Parameters

riveParams : Set of parameters that are passed to the Rive.js Rive class constructor. null and undefined can be passed to conditionally display the .riv file.

: Set of parameters that are passed to the Rive.js class constructor. and can be passed to conditionally display the .riv file. opts : Rive React specific options.

Return Values

RiveComponent : A Component that can be used to display your .riv file. This component accepts the same attributes and event handlers as a div element.

: A Component that can be used to display your .riv file. This component accepts the same attributes and event handlers as a element. rive : A Rive.js Rive object. This will return as null until the .riv file has fully loaded.

: A Rive.js object. This will return as null until the .riv file has fully loaded. canvas : HTMLCanvasElement object, on which the .riv file is rendering.

: HTMLCanvasElement object, on which the .riv file is rendering. setCanvasRef : A callback ref that can be passed to your own canvas element, if you wish to have control over the rendering of the Canvas element.

: A callback ref that can be passed to your own canvas element, if you wish to have control over the rendering of the Canvas element. setContainerRef : A callback ref that can be passed to a container element that wraps the canvas element, if you which to have control over the rendering of the container element. For the vast majority of use cases, you can just the returned RiveComponent and don't need to worry about setCanvasRef and setContainerRef .

riveParams

src? : (optional) File path or URL to the .riv file to use. One of src or buffer must be provided.

: (optional) File path or URL to the .riv file to use. One of or must be provided. buffer? : (optional) ArrayBuffer containing the raw bytes from a .riv file. One of src or buffer must be provided.

: (optional) ArrayBuffer containing the raw bytes from a .riv file. One of or must be provided. artboard? : (optional) Name of the artboard to use.

: (optional) Name of the artboard to use. animations? : (optional) Name or list of names of animations to play.

: (optional) Name or list of names of animations to play. stateMachines? : (optional) Name of list of names of state machines to load.

: (optional) Name of list of names of state machines to load. layout? : (optional) Layout object to define how animations are displayed on the canvas. See Rive.js for more details.

: (optional) Layout object to define how animations are displayed on the canvas. See Rive.js for more details. autoplay? : (optional) If true , the animation will automatically start playing when loaded. Defaults to false.

: (optional) If , the animation will automatically start playing when loaded. Defaults to false. onLoad? : (optional) Callback that get's fired when the .rive file loads .

: (optional) Callback that get's fired when the .rive file loads . onLoadError? : (optional) Callback that get's fired when an error occurs loading the .riv file.

: (optional) Callback that get's fired when an error occurs loading the .riv file. onPlay? : (optional) Callback that get's fired when the animation starts playing.

: (optional) Callback that get's fired when the animation starts playing. onPause? : (optional) Callback that get's fired when the animation pauses.

: (optional) Callback that get's fired when the animation pauses. onStop? : (optional) Callback that get's fired when the animation stops playing.

: (optional) Callback that get's fired when the animation stops playing. onLoop? : (optional) Callback that get's fired when the animation completes a loop.

: (optional) Callback that get's fired when the animation completes a loop. onStateChange? : (optional) Callback that get's fired when a state change occurs.

opts

useDevicePixelRatio : (optional) If true , the hook will scale the resolution of the animation based the devicePixelRatio. Defaults to true . NOTE: Requires the setContainerRef ref callback to be passed to a element wrapping a canvas element. If you use the RiveComponent , then this will happen automatically.

: (optional) If , the hook will scale the resolution of the animation based the devicePixelRatio. Defaults to . NOTE: Requires the ref callback to be passed to a element wrapping a canvas element. If you use the , then this will happen automatically. fitCanvasToArtboardHeight : (optional) If true , then the canvas will resize based on the height of the artboard. Defaults to false .

useStateMachineInput Hook

The useStateMachineInput hook is provided to make it easier to interact with state machine inputs on a rive file.

import { useRive, useStateMachineInput } from 'rive-react' ; function Example ( ) { const STATE_MACHINE_NAME = 'button' ; const INPUT_NAME = 'onClick' ; const { RiveComponent, rive } = useRive({ src : 'button.riv' , stateMachines : STATE_MACHINE_NAME, autoplay : true , }); const onClickInput = useStateMachineInput( rive, STATE_MACHINE_NAME, INPUT_NAME ); return < RiveComponent onClick = {() => onClickInput.fire()} />; } export default Example;

See our examples folder for working examples of Boolean and Number inputs.

Parameters

rive : A Rive object. This is returned by the useRive hook.

: A object. This is returned by the hook. stateMachineName : Name of the state machine.

: Name of the state machine. inputName : Name of the state machine input.

Return Value

A Rive.js stateMachineInput object.

Examples

The examples shows a number of different ways to use Rive React. See the instructions for each example to run locally.