File watcher that uses super-fast chokidar and emits vinyl objects.
npm install --save-dev gulp-watch
var gulp = require('gulp'),
watch = require('gulp-watch');
gulp.task('stream', function () {
// Endless stream mode
return watch('css/**/*.css', { ignoreInitial: false })
.pipe(gulp.dest('build'));
});
gulp.task('callback', function () {
// Callback mode, useful if any plugin in the pipeline depends on the `end`/`flush` event
return watch('css/**/*.css', function () {
gulp.src('css/**/*.css')
.pipe(gulp.dest('build'));
});
});
Protip: until gulpjs 4.0 is released, you can use gulp-plumber to prevent stops on errors.
More examples can be found in
docs/readme.md.
Creates a watcher that will spy on files that are matched by
glob which can be a
glob string or array of glob strings.
Returns a pass through stream that will emit vinyl files
(with additional
event property) that corresponds to event on file-system.
function(vinyl)
This function is called when events happen on the file-system.
All incoming files that are piped in are grouped and passed to the
events stream as is.
vinyl — is vinyl object that corresponds to the file that caused the event. Additional
event field is added to determine what caused changes.
Possible events:
add - file was added to watch or created
change - file was changed
unlink - file was deleted
This object is passed to the
chokidar options directly. Options for
gulp.src are also available. If you do not want content from
watch, then add
read: false to the
options object.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
true
Indicates whether chokidar should ignore the initial add events or not.
Type:
Array
Default:
['add', 'change', 'unlink']
List of events, that should be watched by gulp-watch. Contains event names from chokidar.
Type:
String
Default:
undefined
Use explicit base path for files from
glob. Read more about
base and
cwd in gulpjs docs.
Type:
String
Default:
undefined
Name of the watcher. If it is present in options, you will get more readable output.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
This option will enable verbose output.
Type:
Number
Default:
10
Wait for
readDelay milliseconds before reading the file.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
true
Setting this to
false will return
file.contents as null and not read the file at all. Most useful as an optimization if your plugins pipeline doesn't make use of the file contents (e.g.
gulp-clean), or to avoid reading the file twice if you use
gulp.src() inside the callback instead of the file object that is passed as argument.
Returned
Stream from constructor has some useful methods:
add(path / paths)
unwatch(path / paths)
close()
All events from chokidar:
add,
change,
unlink,
addDir,
unlinkDir,
error,
ready,
raw
MIT (c) 2014 Vsevolod Strukchinsky (floatdrop@gmail.com)