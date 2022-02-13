!--[![](https://data.jsdelivr.com/v1/package/npm/rita/badge)](https://www.jsdelivr.com/package/npm/rita)--

RiTa is implemented in Java and JavaScript, with a common API for both, and is free/libre/open-source via the GPL license.

Features in v2.0

Smart lexicon search for words matching part-of-speech, syllable, stress and rhyme patterns

Fast, heuristic algorithms for inflection, conjugation, stemming, tokenization, and more

Letter-to-sound engine for feature analysis of arbitrary words (with/without lexicon)

Integration of the RiScript scripting language, designed for writers

Powerful new options for generation via grammars and Markov chains

Note: version 2.0 contains breaking changes -- please check the release notes

Installation

For node: npm install rita

For browsers: <script src="https://unpkg.com/rita"></script>

For developers

Example (node)

let RiTa = require ( 'rita' ); let rhymes = RiTa.rhymes( 'sweet' ); console .log(rhymes); let data = RiTa.analyze( "The elephant took a bite!" ); console .log(data); let grammar = RiTa.grammar(jsonRules); console .log(grammar.expand());

API

RiScript

RiScript is a writer-focused scripting language integrated with RiTa. It enables simple generative primitives within plain text for dynamic expansion at runtime. RiScript primitives can be used as part of any RiTa grammar or executed directly using RiTa.evaluate(). For documentation, see this interactive notebook.

Developing

To install/build the library and run tests (with npm/mocha):

$ git clone https://github.com/dhowe/ritajs.git $ cd ritajs $ npm install $ npm run build $ npm run test

If all goes according to plan, you should see a list of successful tests and find the library built in 'dist'

Visual Studio Code

Once you have things running with npm/mocha, you might also try VSCode.

Some of the following extensions may be useful:

hbenl.vscode-mocha-test-adapter

hbenl.vscode-test-explorer

ms-vscode.test-adapter-converter

About

Environments

A simple sketch

Create a new file on your desktop called 'test.html' with the following lines, save and drag it into a browser:

< html > < script src = "https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/jquery/3.4.1/jquery.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/rita" > </ script > < script > window .onload = function ( ) { let words = RiTa.tokenize( "The elephant took a bite!" ); $( '#content' ).text(words); }; </ script > < div id = "content" width = 200 height = 200 > </ div > < html >

Create a new file on your desktop called 'test.html' and download the latest rita.js from here, add the following lines, save and drag it into a browser:

< html > < script src = "https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/p5.js/0.4.3/p5.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/rita" > </ script > < script > function setup ( ) { createCanvas( 200 , 200 ); background( 50 ); textSize( 20 ); noStroke(); let words = RiTa.tokenize( "The elephant took a bite!" ) for ( let i= 0 ; i < words.length; i++) { text(words[i], 50 , 50 + i* 20 ); } } </ script > </ html >

To install: $ npm install rita

let RiTa = require ( 'rita' ); let data = RiTa.analyze( "The elephant took a bite!" ); console .log(data);

Contributors

Code Contributors

This project exists only because of the people who contribute. Thank you!

Financial Contributors