rit

rita

by Daniel Howe
2.6.1

RiTa: generative language tools

Documentation
Readme

Build StatusUnit Tests license npm version !--[![](https://data.jsdelivr.com/v1/package/npm/rita/badge)](https://www.jsdelivr.com/package/npm/rita)-- CDNJS

RiTa: tools for generative natural language

RiTa is implemented in Java and JavaScript, with a common API for both, and is free/libre/open-source via the GPL license.

Features in v2.0

  • Smart lexicon search for words matching part-of-speech, syllable, stress and rhyme patterns
  • Fast, heuristic algorithms for inflection, conjugation, stemming, tokenization, and more
  • Letter-to-sound engine for feature analysis of arbitrary words (with/without lexicon)
  • Integration of the RiScript scripting language, designed for writers
  • Powerful new options for generation via grammars and Markov chains

Note: version 2.0 contains breaking changes -- please check the release notes

Installation

  • For node: npm install rita
  • For browsers: <script src="https://unpkg.com/rita"></script>
  • For developers

Example (node)

let RiTa = require('rita');

// to find rhymes
let rhymes = RiTa.rhymes('sweet');
console.log(rhymes);

// to analyze a sentence
let data = RiTa.analyze("The elephant took a bite!");
console.log(data);

// to load a grammar
let grammar = RiTa.grammar(jsonRules);
console.log(grammar.expand());

API

RiTa RiMarkov RiGrammar
RiTa.addTransform()
RiTa.alliterations()
RiTa.analyze()
RiTa.concordance()
RiTa.conjugate()
RiTa.evaluate()
RiTa.grammar()
RiTa.hasWord()
RiTa.isAbbrev()
RiTa.isAdjective()
RiTa.isAdverb()
RiTa.isAlliteration()
RiTa.isNoun()
RiTa.isPunct()
RiTa.isQuestion()
RiTa.isStopWord()
RiTa.isRhyme()
RiTa.isVerb()
RiTa.kwic()
RiTa.markov()
 RiTa.pastPart()
RiTa.phones()
RiTa.pos()
RiTa.posInline()
RiTa.presentPart()
RiTa.pluralize()
RiTa.randomOrdering()
RiTa.randomSeed()
RiTa.randomWord()
RiTa.rhymes()
RiTa.search()
RiTa.sentences()
RiTa.singularize()
RiTa.soundsLike()
RiTa.spellsLike()
RiTa.stem()
RiTa.stresses()
RiTa.syllables()
RiTa.tokenize()
RiTa.untokenize()
 addText()
completions()
generate()
probability()
probabilities()
size()
toString()
toJSON()
fromJSON()











 addRule()
addRules()
expand()
removeRule()
toJSON()
toString()
fromJSON()

RiScript

RiScript is a writer-focused scripting language integrated with RiTa. It enables simple generative primitives within plain text for dynamic expansion at runtime. RiScript primitives can be used as part of any RiTa grammar or executed directly using RiTa.evaluate(). For documentation, see this interactive notebook.



Developing

To install/build the library and run tests (with npm/mocha):


$ git clone https://github.com/dhowe/ritajs.git
$ cd ritajs 
$ npm install
$ npm run build 
$ npm run test

If all goes according to plan, you should see a list of successful tests and find the library built in 'dist'

 

Visual Studio Code

Once you have things running with npm/mocha, you might also try VSCode.

Some of the following extensions may be useful:

  • hbenl.vscode-mocha-test-adapter
  • hbenl.vscode-test-explorer
  • ms-vscode.test-adapter-converter

 

About

 

Environments

A simple sketch

Create a new file on your desktop called 'test.html' with the following lines, save and drag it into a browser:

<html>
  <script src="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/jquery/3.4.1/jquery.min.js"></script>
  <script src="https://unpkg.com/rita"></script>
  <script>
    window.onload = function() {
      let words = RiTa.tokenize("The elephant took a bite!");
      $('#content').text(words);
    };
  </script>
  <div id="content" width=200 height=200></div>
<html>

With p5.js

Create a new file on your desktop called 'test.html' and download the latest rita.js from here, add the following lines, save and drag it into a browser:

<html>
  <script src="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/p5.js/0.4.3/p5.min.js"></script>
  <script src="https://unpkg.com/rita"></script>
  <script>
  function setup() {

    createCanvas(200,200);
    background(50);
    textSize(20);
    noStroke();

    let words = RiTa.tokenize("The elephant took a bite!")
    for (let i=0; i < words.length; i++) {
        text(words[i], 50, 50 + i*20);
    }
  }
  </script>
</html>

With node.js and npm

To install: $ npm install rita

let RiTa = require('rita');
let data = RiTa.analyze("The elephant took a bite!");
console.log(data);

 

Contributors

Code Contributors

This project exists only because of the people who contribute. Thank you!

Financial Contributors

