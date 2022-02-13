!--[![](https://data.jsdelivr.com/v1/package/npm/rita/badge)](https://www.jsdelivr.com/package/npm/rita)--
RiTa is implemented in Java and JavaScript, with a common API for both, and is free/libre/open-source via the GPL license.
Note: version 2.0 contains breaking changes -- please check the release notes
npm install rita
<script src="https://unpkg.com/rita"></script>
let RiTa = require('rita');
// to find rhymes
let rhymes = RiTa.rhymes('sweet');
console.log(rhymes);
// to analyze a sentence
let data = RiTa.analyze("The elephant took a bite!");
console.log(data);
// to load a grammar
let grammar = RiTa.grammar(jsonRules);
console.log(grammar.expand());
|RiTa
|RiMarkov
|RiGrammar
|
RiTa.addTransform()
RiTa.alliterations()
RiTa.analyze()
RiTa.concordance()
RiTa.conjugate()
RiTa.evaluate()
RiTa.grammar()
RiTa.hasWord()
RiTa.isAbbrev()
RiTa.isAdjective()
RiTa.isAdverb()
RiTa.isAlliteration()
RiTa.isNoun()
RiTa.isPunct()
RiTa.isQuestion()
RiTa.isStopWord()
RiTa.isRhyme()
RiTa.isVerb()
RiTa.kwic()
RiTa.markov()
|
RiTa.pastPart()
RiTa.phones()
RiTa.pos()
RiTa.posInline()
RiTa.presentPart()
RiTa.pluralize()
RiTa.randomOrdering()
RiTa.randomSeed()
RiTa.randomWord()
RiTa.rhymes()
RiTa.search()
RiTa.sentences()
RiTa.singularize()
RiTa.soundsLike()
RiTa.spellsLike()
RiTa.stem()
RiTa.stresses()
RiTa.syllables()
RiTa.tokenize()
RiTa.untokenize()
|
addText()
completions()
generate()
probability()
probabilities()
size()
toString()
toJSON()
fromJSON()
|
addRule()
addRules()
expand()
removeRule()
toJSON()
toString()
fromJSON()
RiScript is a writer-focused scripting language integrated with RiTa. It enables simple generative primitives within plain text for dynamic expansion at runtime. RiScript primitives can be used as part of any RiTa grammar or executed directly using RiTa.evaluate(). For documentation, see this interactive notebook.
To install/build the library and run tests (with npm/mocha):
$ git clone https://github.com/dhowe/ritajs.git
$ cd ritajs
$ npm install
$ npm run build
$ npm run test
If all goes according to plan, you should see a list of successful tests and find the library built in 'dist'
Once you have things running with npm/mocha, you might also try VSCode.
Some of the following extensions may be useful:
Create a new file on your desktop called 'test.html' with the following lines, save and drag it into a browser:
<html>
<script src="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/jquery/3.4.1/jquery.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/rita"></script>
<script>
window.onload = function() {
let words = RiTa.tokenize("The elephant took a bite!");
$('#content').text(words);
};
</script>
<div id="content" width=200 height=200></div>
<html>
Create a new file on your desktop called 'test.html' and download the latest rita.js from here, add the following lines, save and drag it into a browser:
<html>
<script src="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/p5.js/0.4.3/p5.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/rita"></script>
<script>
function setup() {
createCanvas(200,200);
background(50);
textSize(20);
noStroke();
let words = RiTa.tokenize("The elephant took a bite!")
for (let i=0; i < words.length; i++) {
text(words[i], 50, 50 + i*20);
}
}
</script>
</html>
To install:
$ npm install rita
let RiTa = require('rita');
let data = RiTa.analyze("The elephant took a bite!");
console.log(data);
This project exists only because of the people who contribute. Thank you!