Rison URL Object encoding. Encode infinite-depth javascript objects into a url-friendly string.
This is a fork of https://github.com/Nanonid/rison
Rison mirror of now dead site (http://mjtemplate.org/examples/rison.html)
This page describes Rison, a data serialization format optimized for compactness in URIs. Rison is a slight variation of JSON that looks vastly superior after URI encoding. Rison still expresses exactly the same set of data structures as JSON, so data can be translated back and forth without loss or guesswork.
You can skip straight to some examples, or read on for more background.
Downloads:
Install with npm or copy in
js/rison.js manually, the script is
compatible with AMD and CommonJS (such as browserify or node), you
can also drop it into a
<script> tag, creating the
rison global.
Once installed you have the following methods available:
var rison = require('rison-node');
rison.encode({any: "json", yes: true});
rison.encode_array(["A", "B", {supportsObjects: true}]);
rison.encode_object({supportsObjects: true, ints: 435});
// Rison
rison.encode({any: "json", yes: true});
// (any:json,yes:!t)
// O-Rison
rison.encode_object({supportsObjects: true, ints: 435});
// ints:435,supportsObjects:!t
// A-Rison
rison.encode_array(["A", "B", {supportsObjects: true}]);
// A,B,(supportsObjects:!t)
// Decode with: rison.decode, rison.decode_object, rison.decode_array
// Example:
rison.decode('(any:json,yes:!t)');
// { any: 'json', yes: true }
Rison is intended to meet the following goals, in roughly this order:
Note that these goals are shaped almost entirely by the constraints of URIs, though Rison has turned out to be useful in command-line tools as well. In the body of an HTTP request or response, length is less critical and URI encoding can be avoided, so JSON would usually be preferred to Rison.
Given that a new syntax is needed, Rison tries to innovate as little as possible:
e+ exponent format is forbidden, since
+ is not safe in form values and the plain
e format is equivalent.
E,
E+, and
E exponent formats are removed.
rison token json token meaning
'
" string quote
!
\ string escape
(...)
{...} object
!(...)
[...] array
the JSON literals that look like identifiers (
true,
false and
null) are represented as
! sequences:
rison token json token
!t true
!f false
!n null
The
! character plays two similar but different roles, as an escape
character within strings, and as a marker for special values. This may be
confusing.
Notice that services can distinguish Rison-encoded strings from JSON-encoded
strings by checking the first character. Rison structures start with
( or
!(. JSON structures start with
[ or
{. This means that a service which
expects a JSON encoded object or array can accept Rison-encoded objects
without loss of compatibility.
Rison syntax is designed to produce strings that be legible after being form- encoded for the query section of a URI. None of the characters in the Rison syntax need to be URI encoded in that context, though the data itself may require URI encoding. Rison tries to be orthogonal to the %-encoding process - it just defines a string format that should survive %-encoding with very little bloat. Rison quoting is only applied when necessary to quote characters that might otherwise be interpreted as special syntax.
Note that most URI encoding libraries are very conservative, percent-encoding
many characters that are legal according to RFC
3986. For example,
Javascript's builtin
encodeURIComponent() function will still make Rison
strings difficult to read. The rison.js library includes a more tolerant URI
encoder.
Rison uses its own quoting for strings, using the single quote (
**'**) as a
string delimiter and the exclamation point (
**!**) as the string escape
character. Both of these characters are legal in uris. Rison quoting is
largely inspired by Unix shell command line parsing.
All Unicode characters other than
**'** and
**!** are legal inside quoted
strings. This includes newlines and control characters. Quoting all such
characters is left to the %-encoding process.
This still needs to be addressed. Advice from an IRI expert would be very welcome.
Particular attention should be paid to Unicode characters that may be interpreted as Rison syntax characters.
The idchars set is hard to define well. The goal is to include foreign
language alphanumeric characters and some punctuation that is common in
identifiers ("
_", "
-", "
.", "
/", and others). However, whitespace and
most punctuation characters should require quoting.
Most text emailers are conservative about what they turn into a hyperlink, and they will assume that characters like '(' mean the end of the URI. This results in broken, truncated links.
This is actually a problem with URI encoding rather than with Rison, but it
comes up a lot in practice. You could use Rison with a more aggressive URI
encoder to generate emailable URIs. You can also wrap your emailed URIs in
angle brackets:
<http://...> which some mail readers have better luck with.
Passing data in URIs is necessary in many situations. Many web services rely on the HTTP GET method, which can take advantage of an extensive deployed caching infrastructure. Browsers also have different capabilities for GET, including the crucial ability to make cross-site requests. It is also very convenient to store the state of a small browser application in the URI.
Human readability makes everything go faster. Primarily this means avoiding URI encoding whenever possible. This requires careful choice of characters for the syntax, and a tolerant URI encoder that only encodes characters when absolutely necessary.
Compactness is important because of implementation limits on URI length. Internet Explorer is once again the weakest link at 2K. One could certainly invent a more compact representation by dropping the human-readable constraint and using a compression algorithm.
There are several variations on Rison which are useful or at least thought- provoking.
When you know the parameter being encoded will always be an object, always
wrapping it in a containing
() is unnecessary and hard to explain. Until
you've dealt with nested structures, the need for parentheses is hard to
explain. In this case you may wish to declare that the argument is encoded in
O-Rison, which can be translated to Rison by wrapping it in parentheses.
Here's a URI with a single query argument which is a nested structure:
http://example.com/service?query=(q:'*',start:10,count:10)
This is more legible if you specify that the argument is O-Rison instead of
Rison, and leave the containing
() as implied:
http://example.com/service?query=q:'*',start:10,count:10
This seems to be useful in enough situations that it is worth defining the term O-Rison.
Similarly, sometimes you know the value will always be an array. Instead of
specifying a Rison argument:
.../?items=!(item1,item2,item3) you can specify
the far more legible A-Rison argument:
.../?items=item1,item2,item3
Notice that O-Rison looks almost like a drop-in replacement for URL form encoding, with two substitutions:
:" for "
="
," for "
&"
We could expand the Rison parser to treat all of "
,", "
&", and "
;" as
valid item separators and both "
:" and "
=" as key-value separators. In
this case the vast majority of URI queries would form a flat subset of
O-Rison. The exceptions are services that depend on ordering of query
parameters or allow duplicate parameter names.
This extension doesn't change the parsing of standard Rison strings because
"
&", "
=", and "
;" are already illegal in Rison identifiers.
These examples compare Rison and JSON representations of identical values. The table is generated in the browser using mjt.
The compression ratio column shows
(1 _place_holder;- _place_holder;e ncoded_rison_size) _place_holder;/ _place_holder;encoded_json_size.
On a log of Freebase mqlread service URIs, the queries were from 35% to 45% smaller when encoded with Rison.
URI encoding is done with a custom URI encoder which is less aggressive than
Javascript's built-in
encodeURIComponent().
Rison JSON URI-encoded Rison URI-encoded JSON roundtrip test compression
var test = rison.decode(r); if (typeof(test) != 'undefined') { var json = JSON.stringify(test); var urljson = rison.quote(json); var ur = rison.quote(r); var r2 = rison.encode(test); }
${r}
${indented_json(test)}
$ur
$urljson
undefined $r2 ok
${Math.round(100 * (1.0 - ur.length / urljson.length))}%