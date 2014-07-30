A tiny foundation for building reactive views with plugins. It aims to have a similar API to Reactive, but allow composition of views, like React. The major difference for other view libraries is that there are no globals used at all. Each view has its own set of bindings and plugins. This makes composition of views really easy.
var Person = ripple('<div>{{name}}</div>')
.attr('name', { required: true, type: 'string' });
var person = new Person({
name: 'Tom'
});
person.appendTo(document.body);
person.name = "Barry"; // DOM updates automatically
component install ripplejs/ripple
Supports real browsers and IE9+.
See more examples at ripplejs/examples
MIT