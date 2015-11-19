openbase logo
ripple-rest

by ripple
1.6.0 (see all)

A RESTful API for submitting payments and monitoring accounts on the Ripple Network

Deprecated!
ripple-rest development is frozen. We recommend migrating to RippleAPI. https://github.com/ripple/ripple-lib

ripple-rest development is frozen

We recommend migrating to RippleAPI.

Click here for the original README.

