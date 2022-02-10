A JavaScript/TypeScript library for interacting with the XRP Ledger
This is the recommended library for integrating a JavaScript/TypeScript app with the XRP Ledger, especially if you intend to use advanced functionality such as IOUs, payment paths, the decentralized exchange, account settings, payment channels, escrows, multi-signing, and more.
See the full reference documentation for all classes, methods, and utilities.
What is
xrpl.js used for? The applications on the list linked above use
xrpl.js. Open a PR to add your app or project to the list!
In an existing project (with
package.json), install
xrpl.js:
$ npm install --save xrpl
Or with
yarn:
$ yarn add xrpl
Example usage:
const xrpl = require("xrpl")
async function main() {
const client = new xrpl.Client("wss://s.altnet.rippletest.net:51233")
await client.connect()
const response = await client.request({
"command": "account_info",
"account": "rPT1Sjq2YGrBMTttX4GZHjKu9dyfzbpAYe",
"ledger_index": "validated"
})
console.log(response)
client.disconnect()
}
main()
For more examples, see the documentation.
If you want to use
xrpl.js with React Native you will need to install shims for core NodeJS modules. To help with this you can use a module like rn-nodeify.
Install dependencies (you can use
yarn as well):
npm install react-native-crypto
npm install xrpl
# install peer deps
npm install react-native-randombytes
# install latest rn-nodeify
npm install rn-nodeify@latest --dev
After that, run the following command:
# install node core shims and recursively hack package.json files
# in ./node_modules to add/update the "browser"/"react-native" field with relevant mappings
./node_modules/.bin/rn-nodeify --hack --install
Enable
crypto:
rn-nodeify will create a
shim.js file in the project root directory.
Open it and uncomment the line that requires the crypto module:
// If using the crypto shim, uncomment the following line to ensure
// crypto is loaded first, so it can populate global.crypto
require('crypto')
Import
shim in your project (it must be the first line):
import './shim'
...
Until official support for Deno is added, you can use the following work-around to use
xrpl.js with Deno:
import xrpl from 'https://dev.jspm.io/npm:xrpl';
(async () => {
const api = new (xrpl as any).Client('wss://s.altnet.rippletest.net:51233');
const address = 'rH8NxV12EuV...khfJ5uw9kT';
api.connect().then(() => {
api.getBalances(address).then((balances: any) => {
console.log(JSON.stringify(balances, null, 2));
});
});
})();
We have a low-traffic mailing list for announcements of new
xrpl.js releases. (About 1 email per week)
If you're using the XRP Ledger in production, you should run a rippled server and subscribe to the ripple-server mailing list as well.