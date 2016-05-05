A browser based, platform agnostic mobile application development and testing tool.
Common
nodejs (
v0.12.0 or higher)
npm (
v2.5.1 or higher)
python (
v2.7.3 recommended,
v3.x.x is not supported)
OSX / Linux
make
Windows
If you plan to dive into the source, be sure to check out the HACKING file.
To get started, you need to setup a few things, first- run (in the project root):
This script will pull down the needed npm packages and initialize the submodules.
jake
This will build ripple to the
pkg/ folder. In that folder there are various targets that can be used.
jake -T
This will describe all the available commands for building and running the tests, etc.
Ripple is (by-design) browser agnostic, and should be able to run inside any web browser.
If you want to run it inside other browsers, you will need to use the
pkg/hosted target, paired with the CLI's
emulate command.
Ex (using the NPM package):
ripple emulate --path to/my/app
# or
ripple emulate --remote http://remote-site.com
Then navigating to (your app's html file):
http://localhost:PORT/index.html?enableripple=true
There is a command line interface that can be paired with the client (UI).
It can be used for various things, such as statically hosting an application, and running a local (cross origin) XHR proxy.
To install:
npm install -g ripple-emulator
This will install a global script called
ripple. To see usage, run:
ripple help
If you like the project, and want to contribute code, please issue a pull request (on GitHub) into the
master branch.
jake lint, no new lint errors introduced.