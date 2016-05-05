Ripple Emulator(tm)

A browser based, platform agnostic mobile application development and testing tool.

Build Requirements

Common nodejs ( v0.12.0 or higher) npm ( v2.5.1 or higher) python ( v2.7.3 recommended, v3.x.x is not supported) Windows download

OSX / Linux make A C/C++ compiler toolchain, e.g. GCC

Windows Visual Studio 2010 The setup instructions can be found here msysgit Ripple uses Bower for js libraries managing. In order to use Bower on Windows, msysgit must be installed in a proper way - see Bower's README.md



Getting Started

If you plan to dive into the source, be sure to check out the HACKING file.

To get started, you need to setup a few things, first- run (in the project root):

This script will pull down the needed npm packages and initialize the submodules.

Build Commands

jake

This will build ripple to the pkg/ folder. In that folder there are various targets that can be used.

jake -T

This will describe all the available commands for building and running the tests, etc.

Running Inside Other Web Browsers

Ripple is (by-design) browser agnostic, and should be able to run inside any web browser.

If you want to run it inside other browsers, you will need to use the pkg/hosted target, paired with the CLI's emulate command.

Ex (using the NPM package):

ripple emulate --path to/my/app ripple emulate --remote http://remote-site.com

Then navigating to (your app's html file):

http :

CLI & NPM Package

There is a command line interface that can be paired with the client (UI).

It can be used for various things, such as statically hosting an application, and running a local (cross origin) XHR proxy.

To install:

npm install -g ripple-emulator

This will install a global script called ripple . To see usage, run:

ripple help

Contributing

If you like the project, and want to contribute code, please issue a pull request (on GitHub) into the master branch.

Code Guidelines

4 spaces per editor tab.

jake lint , no new lint errors introduced.

, no new lint errors introduced. All unit tests are green.

Reference Material & Community