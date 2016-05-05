openbase logo
ripple-emulator

by ripple-emulator
0.9.36 (see all)

A browser based, platform agnostic mobile application development and testing tool.

Readme

Ripple Emulator(tm)

A browser based, platform agnostic mobile application development and testing tool.

Build Requirements

  • Common

    • nodejs (v0.12.0 or higher)
    • npm (v2.5.1 or higher)
    • python (v2.7.3 recommended, v3.x.x is not supported)

  • OSX / Linux

    • make
    • A C/C++ compiler toolchain, e.g. GCC

  • Windows

    • Visual Studio 2010
      • The setup instructions can be found here
    • msysgit
      • Ripple uses Bower for js libraries managing. In order to use Bower on Windows, msysgit must be installed in a proper way - see Bower's README.md

Getting Started

If you plan to dive into the source, be sure to check out the HACKING file.

To get started, you need to setup a few things, first- run (in the project root):

This script will pull down the needed npm packages and initialize the submodules.

Build Commands

jake

This will build ripple to the pkg/ folder. In that folder there are various targets that can be used.

jake -T

This will describe all the available commands for building and running the tests, etc.

Running Inside Other Web Browsers

Ripple is (by-design) browser agnostic, and should be able to run inside any web browser.

If you want to run it inside other browsers, you will need to use the pkg/hosted target, paired with the CLI's emulate command.

Ex (using the NPM package):

ripple emulate --path to/my/app

# or

ripple emulate --remote http://remote-site.com

Then navigating to (your app's html file):

http://localhost:PORT/index.html?enableripple=true

CLI & NPM Package

There is a command line interface that can be paired with the client (UI).

It can be used for various things, such as statically hosting an application, and running a local (cross origin) XHR proxy.

To install:

npm install -g ripple-emulator

This will install a global script called ripple. To see usage, run:

ripple help

Contributing

If you like the project, and want to contribute code, please issue a pull request (on GitHub) into the master branch.

Code Guidelines

  • 4 spaces per editor tab.
  • jake lint, no new lint errors introduced.
  • All unit tests are green.

Reference Material & Community

