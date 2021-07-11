"riotify" is a browserify transformer for riot ".riot" files.
If you are using Riot.js < 4.0.0 please check the v3 branch
$ npm install riotify @riotjs/compiler -D
This module is meant to be used together with browserify or module-deps:
Either of the two commands below result creates the same result:
$ browserify -t riotify app.js
$ module-deps -t riotify app.js | browser-pack
Example
app.js:
const Todo = require('./todo.riot').default
const {component} = require('riot')
component(Todo)(document.getElementById('todo'))
Example
todo.riot:
<todo>
<div each={ item in items }>
<h3>{ item.title }</h3>
</div>
<script>
// a tag file can contain any JavaScript, even require()
const resources = require('../resources.json')
export default {
items: [ { title: resources.en.first }, { title: resources.en.second } ]
}
</script>
</todo>
Note that your tag files actually need to have the extension ".riot".
This plugin can give riot's compile options.
$ browserify -t [ riotify --ext html ] app.js
You can also configure it in package.json
{
"name": "my-package",
"browserify": {
"transform": [
["riotify", { "ext": ".html" }],
]
}
}
String
See more: https://github.com/riot/compiler
const gulp = require('gulp')
const browserify = require('browserify')
const riotify = require('riotify')
const source = require('vinyl-source-stream')
gulp.task('browserify', function(){
browserify({ entries: ['src/app.js'] })
.transform(riotify) // pass options if you need
.bundle()
.pipe(source('app.js'))
.pipe(gulp.dest('dist/'))
})
These are the simplest cases.
uglify and
sourcemaps would be needed.
$ npm test
Originally written by Jan Henning Thorsen - jhthorsen@cpan.org
Maintained by Gianluca Guarini - gianluca.guarini@gmail.com