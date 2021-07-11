riotify

"riotify" is a browserify transformer for riot ".riot" files.

Important

If you are using Riot.js < 4.0.0 please check the v3 branch

Installation

$ npm install riotify @riotjs/compiler -D

Usage

This module is meant to be used together with browserify or module-deps:

Either of the two commands below result creates the same result:

$ browserify -t riotify app.js $ module-deps -t riotify app.js | browser-pack

Example app.js :

const Todo = require ( './todo.riot' ).default const {component} = require ( 'riot' ) component(Todo)( document .getElementById( 'todo' ))

Example todo.riot :

< todo > < div each = { item in items }> < h3 > { item.title } </ h3 > </ div > < script > const resources = require ( '../resources.json' ) export default { items : [ { title : resources.en.first }, { title : resources.en.second } ] } </ script > </ todo >

Note that your tag files actually need to have the extension ".riot".

Compile Options

This plugin can give riot's compile options.

$ browserify -t [ riotify --ext html ] app.js

You can also configure it in package.json

{ "name" : "my-package" , "browserify" : { "transform" : [ [ "riotify" , { "ext" : ".html" }], ] } }

Available option

ext: String custom extension, you’re free to use any file extension for your tags (instead of default .riot):



See more: https://github.com/riot/compiler

With gulp.js

const gulp = require ( 'gulp' ) const browserify = require ( 'browserify' ) const riotify = require ( 'riotify' ) const source = require ( 'vinyl-source-stream' ) gulp.task( 'browserify' , function ( ) { browserify({ entries : [ 'src/app.js' ] }) .transform(riotify) .bundle() .pipe(source( 'app.js' )) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'dist/' )) })

These are the simplest cases. uglify and sourcemaps would be needed.

Tests

$ npm test

Author

Originally written by Jan Henning Thorsen - jhthorsen@cpan.org

Maintained by Gianluca Guarini - gianluca.guarini@gmail.com