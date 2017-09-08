UPDATE: Experimental multi-threaded version under dev branch.
npm install riotcontrol
A Simplistic Central Event Controller / Dispatcher For RiotJS, Inspired By Facebook's Flux Architecture Pattern.
RiotControl is, in the spirit of Riot itself, extremely lightweight. It forgoes elements of Flux, to favor small and simple applications. RiotControl passes events from views to stores, and back, relying heavily on Riot's observerable API. Stores can talk to many views, and views can talk to many stores.
Given the following:
Possible data flow:
This encourages loosely coupled components. Stores house application logic and domain-specific data. Views comprise the user interface. Either side can be swapped out without interfering with the other. For example, a store that saves to local storage can be easily swapped for one that saves to a back-end service instead.
Reference demo/todostore.js and todo.tag to understand how this works.
Reference routing_demo/index.html, itemstore.js, and item-app.tag
RiotJS version of the flux-comparison catalog.
Map of all movies in a given location.
Requires Riot 2.0+
Include riotcontrol.js, or it's few lines of code, in your project.
Register the store in central dispatch, where store is a riot.observable(). Generally, all stores should be created and registered before the Riot app is mounted.
RiotControl.addStore(store)
// Example, at start of application:
var todoStore = new TodoStore() // Create a store instance.
RiotControl.addStore(todoStore) // Register the store in central dispatch.
Trigger event on all stores registered in central dispatch. Essentially, a 'broadcast' version of Riot's el.trigger() API.
RiotControl.trigger(event)
RiotControl.trigger(event, arg1 ... argN)
// Example, inside Riot view (tag):
RiotControl.trigger('todo_add', { title: self.text })
Listen for event, and execute callback when it is triggered. This applies to all stores registered, so that you may receive the same event from multiple sources.
RiotControl.on(event, callback)
// Example, inside Riot view (tag):
RiotControl.on('todos_changed', function(items) {
self.items = items
self.update()
})
Remove event listener.
RiotControl.off(event)
RiotControl.off(event, callback)
Same as RiotControl.on(), executes once.
RiotControl.one(event, callback)